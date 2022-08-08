ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bachelor's Tim Robards flaunts his buff frame as he strips off for the latest issue of Men's Health Australia

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Tim Robards might be on the cusp of turning 40, but The Bachelor star's physique could rival most men half his age.

In the latest issue of Men's Health Australia, Tim proves he's in the best shape of his life as he strips off and poses for a cover shoot and inside story.

The chiropractor-turned-reality star - who shares daughter Elle, one, with wife Anna Heinrich - was selected to grace the 25th anniversary of the fitness tome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVPhV_0h8zjowR00
The Bachelor's Tim Robards flaunted his buff frame as he stripped off for the latest issue of Men's Health Australia. Pictured

Tim showcased his shredded abs and pecs as he posed in a pair of corduroy pants for the cover.

Inside the magazine, he flaunted his beefy frame by slipping into a pair of green pants and tan boots.

He later posed wearing an unbuttoned shirt.

Tim took to Instagram to reveal he had broken the record as the man with the most covers of Men's Health Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sI62S_0h8zjowR00
Inside the magazine, he flaunted his beefy frame by slipping into a pair of green pants and tan boots 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7fSn_0h8zjowR00
The hunky chiropractor later posed in an unbuttoned shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrSpX_0h8zjowR00
Tim, who is known for his commitment to health and fitness, looked sensational

'I broke a record? Most Aussie Men's Health covers!' Tim began.

'What a privilege to front the cover of the magazine that inspired my 14-year-old self to up his game and become my own version of the 'Men's Health man' that I would see on the covers back then,' he continued.

'What I loved about the magazine back then is that it represented a confident, well-balanced man, who worked hard, but also knew how to enjoy life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEzwk_0h8zjowR00
Tim went on to say he broke a record for most covers on Men's Health Australia

'A man who pushes his comfort zone, sets a high standard for himself, but doesn't obsess over body fat percentages and meal prepping.'

Tim went on to say he hoped he is a man that young men would aspire to be and someone who tries to achieve balance in life.

'I hope I've become someone that my teenage self would look at and aspire to be. A man who balances movement, mindfulness, nutrition and spirituality,' he wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBE7s_0h8zjowR00
'What a privilege to front the cover of the magazine that inspired my 14-year-old self to up his game and become my own version of the 'Men's Health man' that I would see on the covers back then,' he continued 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdWDi_0h8zjowR00
'I hope I've become someone that my teenage self would look at and aspire to be. A man who balances movement, mindfulness, nutrition and spirituality,' Tim wrote

He finished by saying the magazine taught him not only how to look but also how to live as a healthy man.

'For me, picking up a Men's Health mag as a young man taught me that healthy isn't a way to look, it is a way to live,' he continued.

'I hope...I can inspire you guys to continue to up your game, find balance and have fun doing it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbUDD_0h8zjowR00
'For me, picking up a Men's Health mag as a young man taught me that healthy isn't a way to look, it is a way to live,' Tim finished

