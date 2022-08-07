Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
5th annual Community Block Party a success
VALDOSTA – Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6. Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6, hosted by the Neighborhood Development and Community Protection departments.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta tentatively adopts new millage rate
Valdosta, Ga- After a recent property reassessment, the city of Valdosta has tentatively set a millage rate which would increase property taxes by 3.37%, as well as setting public hearings on the matter. From the city of Valdosta:. “The Lowndes County Tax Assessor is required to review the assessed value...
WCTV
Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway
‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
WALB 10
VSU police chief named president of Ga. Association of Chiefs of Police
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta States Chief of Police Alan Rowe has been sworn in as the 60th president of The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. He’s been a part of the campus police for eight years now and he said he’s honored to be the president for the association.
valdostatoday.com
WGTC students receive nursing pins
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science Nursing students were honored with a pinning ceremony. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students received their nursing pins during a recent ceremony. The nurse’s pin is part of the nurse’s uniform and is symbolic of a badge of office and achievement, and a great honor to receive. The ASN graduates participated in the commencement ceremony held at the UGA Conference Center in Tifton in July.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County Schools take immediate steps to ease hallway congestion at LHS
After seeing photos of the congestion in the halls of Lowndes High School circulate on social media, officials want to assure parents and students that steps have already been taken to remedy the situation. From Lowndes County Schools:. “The Lowndes County School System is aware of the hallway photos that...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta announces new Deputy Fire Chief
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta congratulates Marcus Haynes on the promotion as the new City’s Deputy Fire Chief. The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce the promotion of Marcus Haynes as the City’s new Deputy. Fire Chief, effective August 1, 2022. The City conducted an...
WCTV
Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just hours from the first day of school, there were delays at the Leon County Schools admissions office Tuesday as parents scrambled to get their kids registered. The district’s deputy superintendent, Michelle Gayle, has asked parents to be patient. She said as soon as parents...
WCTV
Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
douglasnow.com
Coffee has second highest number of children in foster care in Georgia
According to a recent statewide report, Coffee County ranked second in the most children in foster care based on population. Without population being considered, Coffee County remained in the top 12 counties with the most children currently in the system. The report, compiled with data from the Adoption and Foster...
Lowndes County to change traffic pattern at Exit 11 interchange
State Route 31 traffic patterns are set to take place in Lowndes County, moving SR 31 to a single Interstate 75 overpass at Exit 11 interchange.
ecbpublishing.com
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE
Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
WALB 10
Thomasville couple arrested in business theft
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple was arrested in connection to thousands of dollars in thefts at a Thomasville doctor’s office, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Susan Kuhns, 47, and her husband, Justin Kuhns, 50, were charged in connection to the thefts that happened at Thomasville...
douglasnow.com
Drug unit reports busy July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announced another slew of arrests made in July, varying from charges of possession of methamphetamine to the distribution of controlled substances. The arrests include:. July 11. The CCDU arrested Berrie Durrance on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. CCDU officers located two wanted...
wfxl.com
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
WCJB
Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
valdostatoday.com
Wildcats scrimmage against Bulldogs
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats will play in a preseason scrimmage football game against the Thomasville Bulldogs at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The Valdosta Wildcats will host the Thomasville Bulldogs in a preseason scrimmage on Friday, August 12 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Kick-off for this game is set for 7:30 pm. All...
wfxl.com
Multiple arrested for drug-related charges in Coffee County in July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) has made numerous drug-related arrests throughout the month of July. On July 11, Berrie Durrance was arrested for an outstanding warrant for parole violation. On the same day, CCDU officers located two wanted people, Jason Sanders and Sharon Snipes, at a local store. The...
WCTV
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee woman on first degree murder charges in the death of her elderly mother. The jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Brigette Ffolkes, 57. Arrest records say on May 27, Ffolkes hit her 80-year old mother Joan...
valdostatoday.com
Corky Kell Classic kicks off high school football
VALDOSTA – The 2022 Corkey Kell Classic kicks off the high school football season with a four-day, 11 games event. Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction company, is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Corky Kell Classic for the fifth consecutive year. The four-day event is set to kick off the 2022 high school football season with 11 games at four separate locations.
