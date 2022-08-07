ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

5th annual Community Block Party a success

VALDOSTA – Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6. Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6, hosted by the Neighborhood Development and Community Protection departments.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta tentatively adopts new millage rate

Valdosta, Ga- After a recent property reassessment, the city of Valdosta has tentatively set a millage rate which would increase property taxes by 3.37%, as well as setting public hearings on the matter. From the city of Valdosta:. “The Lowndes County Tax Assessor is required to review the assessed value...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway

‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Government
City
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
valdostatoday.com

WGTC students receive nursing pins

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science Nursing students were honored with a pinning ceremony. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students received their nursing pins during a recent ceremony. The nurse’s pin is part of the nurse’s uniform and is symbolic of a badge of office and achievement, and a great honor to receive. The ASN graduates participated in the commencement ceremony held at the UGA Conference Center in Tifton in July.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta announces new Deputy Fire Chief

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta congratulates Marcus Haynes on the promotion as the new City’s Deputy Fire Chief. The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce the promotion of Marcus Haynes as the City’s new Deputy. Fire Chief, effective August 1, 2022. The City conducted an...
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Marketing#Marketing Campaign#Kinderlou Forest
WCTV

Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Coffee has second highest number of children in foster care in Georgia

According to a recent statewide report, Coffee County ranked second in the most children in foster care based on population. Without population being considered, Coffee County remained in the top 12 counties with the most children currently in the system. The report, compiled with data from the Adoption and Foster...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
ecbpublishing.com

BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE

Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
MONTICELLO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
WALB 10

Thomasville couple arrested in business theft

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple was arrested in connection to thousands of dollars in thefts at a Thomasville doctor’s office, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Susan Kuhns, 47, and her husband, Justin Kuhns, 50, were charged in connection to the thefts that happened at Thomasville...
THOMASVILLE, GA
douglasnow.com

Drug unit reports busy July

The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announced another slew of arrests made in July, varying from charges of possession of methamphetamine to the distribution of controlled substances. The arrests include:. July 11. The CCDU arrested Berrie Durrance on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. CCDU officers located two wanted...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WCJB

Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
LAKE CITY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Wildcats scrimmage against Bulldogs

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats will play in a preseason scrimmage football game against the Thomasville Bulldogs at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The Valdosta Wildcats will host the Thomasville Bulldogs in a preseason scrimmage on Friday, August 12 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Kick-off for this game is set for 7:30 pm. All...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Multiple arrested for drug-related charges in Coffee County in July

The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) has made numerous drug-related arrests throughout the month of July. On July 11, Berrie Durrance was arrested for an outstanding warrant for parole violation. On the same day, CCDU officers located two wanted people, Jason Sanders and Sharon Snipes, at a local store. The...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Corky Kell Classic kicks off high school football

VALDOSTA – The 2022 Corkey Kell Classic kicks off the high school football season with a four-day, 11 games event. Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction company, is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Corky Kell Classic for the fifth consecutive year. The four-day event is set to kick off the 2022 high school football season with 11 games at four separate locations.
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy