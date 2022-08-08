Kota Ibushi has been out of the ring amid problems with NJPW and an injury, but he says he’d like at least one appearance in AEW. The NJPW star has had some well-documented issues with NJPW as he has been out of the ring with a shoulder injury, having taken his issues with NJPW executives public back in May. While things have reportedly calmed between the two sides, Ibushi has yet to return to the ring.

19 HOURS AGO