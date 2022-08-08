Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho On What Surprised Him About Vince McMahon Stepping Down
It’s been two weeks since Vince McMahon retired from his posts as WWE CEO, Chairman, and Head of Creative, and some within wrestling are still in shock over the development. Among them is AEW star Chris Jericho, who worked for McMahon in WWE for nearly 20 years and always considered the two close.
John Laurinaitis Fired From WWE
Former head of talent relations for WWE, John Laurinaitis, has reportedly left the company quietly after Vince McMahon and he were accused of misconduct in the media, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. His departure took place within the previous week or so, and only a select few people were...
Dexter Lumis Makes WWE Return on Raw, Hauled Off By Authorities
Dexter Lumis is the latest WWE alumnus to make his return in the Triple H era, showing up on Raw to be hauled off from ringside by authorities. Lumis appeared on tonight’s show in the audience following the main event of AJ Styles vs. The Miz. Earlier in the...
Jamie Hayter Injured During AEW Battle Of The Belts III Match With Thunder Rosa
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Jamie Hayter suffered a significant injury during her match against Thunder Rosa at Battle of the Belts III. According to Fightful Select, Hayter suffered a broken nose during the match. It's not clear if she will miss any time because of the injury, but she was able to finish the match against Rosa. Figthful Select also reported that Hayter has been pulled from the planned appearances at Icons of Wrestling.
Former AEW Star Teases WWE Return
Lio Rush took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a highlight reel from his time in WWE. The young star first joined WWE in 2017, working in NXT and 205 Live and as a manager for Bobby Lashley on the main roster before going on hiatus in 2019 over backstage issues. He'd return to NXT late that year and held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship before being let go in April 2020 due to budget cuts.
WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For Superstar’s TV Return On SmackDown
Drew Gulak was reportedly supposed to return to WWE TV this past Friday on “SmackDown” in an angle involving The Viking Raiders and The New Day. According to Fightful Select, Gulak was going to be in a tag team match against The Raiders. Instead, Eric & Ivar went on to defeat Jim Mulkey & Tommy Gibson in a quick, squash match. The report didn’t make a note of Gulak’s tag partner for the planned match.
Tony Khan Addresses Reports Of Unhappiness In AEW Locker Room
You'd assume with easy-going boss Tony Khan at the helm, every wrestler signed to an All Elite Wrestling contract (AEW) would be happily reaping the rewards. But with an inflated roster and only a certain number of television hours available per week, there have been some murmurings that some AEW talent may be feeling a somewhat unhappy behind the scenes.
Tony Khan Says AEW Will Not Have Two-Day PPV Events
As previously reported, Dustin Rhodes suggested during a panel at Terrificon that AEW could be moving to do two-day PPV events, similar to NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom or WWE’s Wrestlemania. However, in an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that this was not the case and it’s not something they’ve discussed backstage.
Madison Rayne On Her Goals As The Women’s Coach in AEW
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Madison Rayne spoke about her goals as the new coach of the AEW women’s division, a job she was hired for last week. She specifically said she hopes to help with promos and character work. She said: “As I’ve thought...
Kota Ibushi Says He Wants a Run in AEW
Kota Ibushi has been out of the ring amid problems with NJPW and an injury, but he says he’d like at least one appearance in AEW. The NJPW star has had some well-documented issues with NJPW as he has been out of the ring with a shoulder injury, having taken his issues with NJPW executives public back in May. While things have reportedly calmed between the two sides, Ibushi has yet to return to the ring.
Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir Get Team Name on AEW Dark
The team Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have a name following this week’s AEW Dark. On Tuesday’s episode, Rose and Shafir defeated Heather Reckless and Joseline Navarro and after the match, Vickie cut a promo saying that they are know known as the Beast of Burdens.
Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir Now Known As 'Beast Of Burdens'
AEW's women's division is now excused. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero have been paired for well over a year on AEW programming. In recent months, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have also formed a bond. Now, Vickie Guerrero has officially named their trio following a victory for Nyla and Marina on the August 9 AEW Dark.
In Entertainment: ‘Prey’ Sets Hulu Record, Idris vs. Superman & Trump Deepfake Movie?
Catching you up on today’s entertainment headlines with the movie ‘Prey’ on Hulu setting a streaming record, Idris Elba wanting his Bloodsport character to faceoff with Superman, and "South Park" creators' former plans for a former President Trump deepfake film.
Kota Ibushi Hints At Potential AEW Run
After a never-ending stream of news regarding his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling in the late spring/early summer, talk of Kota Ibushi and whether he’ll wrestle again had gone largely silent since June. But while it’s still unclear when Ibushi could be returning, fans now know at least one place he would like to wrestle: AEW.
Is AEW Moving to Two-Day Pay-Per-Views Soon?
Two-day pay-per-view events have become more prevalent in recent years, with WWE extending its annual WrestleMania event beginning with WrestleMania 36 and New Japan stretching its annual Wrestle Kingdom show across two days beginning in 2020. AEW, which typically only runs four pay-per-views a year, might now be flirting with the idea. Dustin Rhodes was recently at Terrificon and said as much.
Backstage Atmosphere In AEW Has Been Chaotic & Worse Than Normal
Tony Khan is always good for an enthusiastic take on anything, and his high energy has evoked plenty of Scarface memes. That being said, his activity backstage in AEW has been less than professional, and he was checked for it in a big way. Ringside News exclusively reported that Tony...
Booker T Names Two AEW Stars He Would Love To See In WWE
Booker T sees a good amount of WWE shining in two AEW stars, and one of them had a previous run with the company. Booker was joined by his "Hall of Fame" co-host Brad Gilmore when a fan pitched the idea of Wardlow and Andrade El Idolo moving on to WWE.
Jay White Pulled From Upcoming NJPW G1 Events
New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Jay White has been riding high so far during the 32nd edition of the G1 Climax. The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is undefeated through four matches, putting him at the top of Group B with eight points and a likely birth in the semi-finals. But White’s run now may be in some jeopardy due to a potentially serious health risk.
WWE HOFer Questions MJF’s AEW Contract Status Amid WWE Shake-Up
MJF has made it abundantly clear on several occasions that he will be a free agent on January 1, 2024. However, with reports of MJF going radio silent since his pipebomb promo in May, and WWE undergoing a massive management shake-up recently, Booker T has floated the possibility of MJF jumping ship to WWE prematurely, while questioning the status of his AEW contract.
