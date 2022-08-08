Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
Ohio State’s fastest linebacker? Strongest? Smartest? The Buckeyes reveal answers in a crowded room
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There are nine Ohio State scholarship linebackers battling for playing time, and none of them have shown exactly who they are yet. Transfers, injuries, position switches, job losses, inexperience -- the paths to this crowded room have been winding. Last season, Cody Simon, Tommy Eichenberg, Steele Chambers...
Ohio State targets at the top of the updated 247Sports 2024 Top247 rankings
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Director of Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff are working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 4 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Another Buckeye target confirms attendance for Ohio State - Notre Dame game
A talented defensive recruit the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship confirms he will be at the Ohio State - Notre Dame game.
Jim Knowles on Ryan Day expecting Ohio State to have a top-10 defense: 'I wish he would have said top five'
Ryan Day made headlines at Big Ten media days two weeks ago when he announced to anyone listening that he expects Ohio State to have a top-10 defense. The Buckeyes have been far from that expectation the last two seasons and Day believes the coaching changes he made on that side of the ball will get the team back to where it wants to be.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio State's Jim Knowles providing confidence as Buckeyes linebackers focus on being tougher
Throughout Ohio State’s fall camp practices, the Buckeyes make various coaches and players available to talk to the media by position. On Tuesday, it was linebacker day, which meant one of the most questioned groups on a struggling defense the last two seasons fielded questions about how they feel they’ve improved.
Recruiting intel on the top uncommitted recruits in 2024
The Top247 for the 2024 recruiting class updated on Wednesday with Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola maintaining the top spot. The Chandler (Ariz.) High.
Jim Knowles expects ‘top 5’ defense from Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Day appeared to set the tone for Ohio State’s defense when he said the Buckeyes should have a top-10 defense this season. But OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles took it a step further Tuesday when he said he expects the Buckeyes to have a top-five defense in the country. “I […]
Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?
The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio State basketball aiming for back-to-back top-10 recruiting classes
It's not often that Ohio State basketball out recruits Ohio State football. In fact, the last time the Buckeye hoops team had a better-ranked recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite, was in 2015 when the Scarlet and Gray basketball team landed the No. 5 class in the country and the football team finished the cycle No. 7.
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
saturdaytradition.com
James Laurinaitis, Notre Dame assistant and ex-OSU star, shares challenges of facing Buckeyes
James Laurinaitis was a star at Ohio State from 2005-08. The former Buckeye linebacker was a three-time consensus All-American in Columbus. Laurinaitis also won the Butkus award and Lott Trophy during his tenure. Now, Laurinaitis is a grad assistant with Notre Dame. He recently expressed his opinion on Notre Dame’s...
Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll; Ohio St. 2, UGA 3
Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches' poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third. The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BM5: Back to the Glenville pipeline | Dijon back in the fold? | Vibes from first week of practice
For the first time since Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State has landed a Cleveland Glenville prospect. Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese selected the Buckeyes over the weekend, and Steve Helwagen joins Dave Biddle to discuss that, plus:. * Is 4-star cornerback Dijon Johnson going to recommit to Ohio State? There is some...
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
Flying Magazine
‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight
The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
wosu.org
First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities
Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
247Sports
44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0