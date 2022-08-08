Read full article on original website
Nelly Turns Up The Sioux Falls Heat For Debut Show
The Sioux Empire Fair is known to bring big acts to its grandstand stage. On Tuesday night, Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Fair were proud to welcome for the first time...Nelly!. Nelly is a rapper, singer, and entrepreneur that brought his talents to the Sioux Empire Fair stage. This...
Look At This Adorable New Sioux Falls Resident
The annual Sioux Empire Fair is always an exciting time of the year for kids and adults alike. There are endless carnival rides and a delicious assortment of fair foods to enjoy. There can also be some fun, unexpecting surprises along the way. On Saturday, the second day of the...
Hometown Happenings: Check Out This Tasty Minnesota Café
You never know what you will find when you're driving on the open road. More often than not, you‘ll always find some true gems in small towns across the country. Lange's Café, located in Pipestone, Minnesota is exactly one of those gems!. Lange's Café is in the heart...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
Two of America’s Biggest Zoos Are an Easy Drive from Sioux Falls
In Sioux Falls, we are truly blessed to have a top-notch facility like the Great Plains Zoo giving us an up-close look at some of the most majestic creatures that roam the planet. The Zoo, which features 1,000 animals, has undergone a series of major transformations over the years as...
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
You’ll Love Mind-Blowing Food From Sioux Falls ‘Ghost Kitchens’!
The first thing you might be asking is, "What exactly is a 'ghost kitchen'?". I know I did the first time I heard the phrase. A ghost kitchen, (also known as a dark kitchen, a delivery-only restaurant, virtual kitchen, shadow kitchen, commissary kitchen, or cloud kitchen) is not a kitchen inhabited by the ghost of your grandmother.
Soggy Sioux Falls Shatters One Day Rainfall Record
Some much-needed rain fell hard on Sunday morning in Sioux Falls and in portions of southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Check out some of these amounts!. Early Sunday morning the rain started to come down in buckets around the Sioux Falls area. A Flash Flood Warning was issued and there...
Conference aims to ‘Start the Conversation’ about Suicide Prevention in South Dakota
Suicide is one of the top causes of death in South Dakota. For South Dakotans between the ages of 10 and 19, it is the leading cause of death. In 2019, several State of South Dakota agencies set out to create a strategic plan to study the rising suicide rate, develop training resources, and work on ways to respond.
Hop In & Get Ready To Ride The Sioux Falls 605 Magic Art Bus!
You're probably familiar with the timeless children's show called "The Magic School Bus." Well, now there is a "magic" Sioux Falls bus that is dedicated to the arts and encourages creativity. The 605 Magic Art Bus is a new ride around the Sioux Empire that brings the arts and crafts...
Follow USD Women’s Basketball as They Travel Through Greece
The University of South Dakota women's basketball team is coming off of a historic season yet they are already working on creating more history in 2022-2023. To start off, they are currently in Greece playing exhibition basketball and exploring the country. Not only are they getting an educational experience as...
Going Up! Inflation Has Sioux Empire Fair Prices Rising
If you have the Sioux Empire Fair on your "to do" list for the weekend, one thing you will quickly notice upon arrival is the Ferris Wheel isn't the only thing going up. You better plan on packing a little extra cash into your purse and wallet because, like most everything else, inflation has its ugly grip on this year's fair too.
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common
It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
Brookings Area Residents Need to Check Their ‘Lug Nuts!’
Hey Brookings, have you checked your lug nuts lately?. It might sound like somewhat of a personal question, but it's really a matter of safety right now for people living in the Brookings, South Dakota area. There's a vandal or group of vandals tampering with the lug nuts on the...
Authorities Need Your Help in Sioux Falls Gun Incident
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Police have identified 27-year-old Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird as a person of interest in the incident. Authorities say he was in the truck at the time of the shooting, but are not sure if he was the person who fired the gun. An arrest warrant was issued...
VIDEO: Public Safety Campus Takes Shape In North Sioux Falls
Progress is being made on the new 42-acre Public Safety Campus in Northeast Sioux Falls. Construction of the $50 million project began in November 2021 and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2023. According to City officials, the campus will consist of several buildings including:. Administration/Training/Dispatch Facility...
Fatal Traffic Accident in Sioux Falls Wednesday Afternoon
"On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at about 2:30 PM, a single vehicle was westbound in the area of E 17th Street and E River Blvd when it left its lane southbound and collided with a tree on the south side of the road. The driver/sole occupant of the vehicle was given medical aid on the scene by witnesses and first responders, but would later be declared deceased."
One Dead After Exchanging Gunfire with Law Enforcement in Sioux Falls
In West Sioux Falls, a shoot-out with local law enforcement leaves one dead Tuesday. A little after 5:30 PM Tuesday (August 9) offices from the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle over at W 12th Street near S Willams Avenue. During the...
