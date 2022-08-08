ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelly Turns Up The Sioux Falls Heat For Debut Show

The Sioux Empire Fair is known to bring big acts to its grandstand stage. On Tuesday night, Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Fair were proud to welcome for the first time...Nelly!. Nelly is a rapper, singer, and entrepreneur that brought his talents to the Sioux Empire Fair stage. This...
Look At This Adorable New Sioux Falls Resident

The annual Sioux Empire Fair is always an exciting time of the year for kids and adults alike. There are endless carnival rides and a delicious assortment of fair foods to enjoy. There can also be some fun, unexpecting surprises along the way. On Saturday, the second day of the...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
Soggy Sioux Falls Shatters One Day Rainfall Record

Some much-needed rain fell hard on Sunday morning in Sioux Falls and in portions of southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Check out some of these amounts!. Early Sunday morning the rain started to come down in buckets around the Sioux Falls area. A Flash Flood Warning was issued and there...
Follow USD Women’s Basketball as They Travel Through Greece

The University of South Dakota women's basketball team is coming off of a historic season yet they are already working on creating more history in 2022-2023. To start off, they are currently in Greece playing exhibition basketball and exploring the country. Not only are they getting an educational experience as...
Going Up! Inflation Has Sioux Empire Fair Prices Rising

If you have the Sioux Empire Fair on your "to do" list for the weekend, one thing you will quickly notice upon arrival is the Ferris Wheel isn't the only thing going up. You better plan on packing a little extra cash into your purse and wallet because, like most everything else, inflation has its ugly grip on this year's fair too.
Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common

It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
Brookings Area Residents Need to Check Their ‘Lug Nuts!’

Hey Brookings, have you checked your lug nuts lately?. It might sound like somewhat of a personal question, but it's really a matter of safety right now for people living in the Brookings, South Dakota area. There's a vandal or group of vandals tampering with the lug nuts on the...
VIDEO: Public Safety Campus Takes Shape In North Sioux Falls

Progress is being made on the new 42-acre Public Safety Campus in Northeast Sioux Falls. Construction of the $50 million project began in November 2021 and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2023. According to City officials, the campus will consist of several buildings including:. Administration/Training/Dispatch Facility...
Fatal Traffic Accident in Sioux Falls Wednesday Afternoon

"On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at about 2:30 PM, a single vehicle was westbound in the area of E 17th Street and E River Blvd when it left its lane southbound and collided with a tree on the south side of the road. The driver/sole occupant of the vehicle was given medical aid on the scene by witnesses and first responders, but would later be declared deceased."
