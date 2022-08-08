Read full article on original website
Salman Rushdie, Novelist Who Drew Death Threats, on Ventilator After New York Stabbing
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said. After...
Minister vows to fine water industry sharks and warns companies to put customers first and fix leaks - as foreign owners' greed is revealed
The Water Minister last night ordered supply firms to put their customers ahead of shareholders as he threatened companies with fines if they don’t fix leaks. Steve Double told The Mail on Sunday that he expected better from the suppliers as he warned them they could face further action if progress isn’t made soon.
China's Huawei Says First-Half Profit Drops 52% as Demand Weakens
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies said on Friday its first-half net profit more than halved as a difficult economy curtailed demand from customers, compounding woes brought by U.S. technology restrictions. Revenue dropped 5.9% year-on-year during the period to 301.6 billion yuan ($44.73 billion), with a sharper decline during January-March.
Sri Lanka Says China Survey Ship Can Dock in Its Port
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Saturday it has agreed that the Chinese survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 can dock at its southernmost port, the Chinese-run Hambantota on August 16, despite security concerns raised by neighbouring India and the United States. Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5...
Moscow Warns of End to Russia-U.S. Relations if Assets Seized - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Any possible seizure of Russian assets by the United States will completely destroy Moscow's bilateral relations with Washington, TASS quoted the head of the North American Department at the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Saturday. Russia's relations with the West have deteriorated sharply since Moscow sent tens...
Russia Says Swiss 'No Longer Neutral', Can't Act as Go-Between With Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as an intermediary between countries whose relations have broken...
Liz Truss 22 Points Ahead in Race to Be Britain's Next PM -Poll
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is 22 percentage points ahead of her rival Rishi Sunak in the contest to become the country's next prime minister, a poll of Conservative Party members by Opinium Research showed on Saturday. Among a sample of 450 party members who had decided how...
Three Chinese Corporate Giants Leaving NY Stock Exchange
BEIJING (AP) — Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd....
German Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Sues Bundestag to Regain Privileges -DPA
BERLIN (Reuters) -Gerhard Schroeder, who has become increasingly derided in Germany for his pro-Russian views, has filed a suit against Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament that seeks to reinstate his privileges as former chancellor, DPA reported. Schroeder, 78, was stripped of his right to a publicly funded office in...
EU's Borrell Condemns Attack on Salman Rushdie
(Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday that he "strongly" condemns the attack on writer Salman Rushdie. "International rejection of such criminal actions, which violate fundamental rights and freedoms, is the only path towards a better and more peaceful world", Borrell said in his tweet https://twitter.com/JosepBorrellF/status/1558529740402790402.
Five Chinese State-Owned Companies, Under Scrutiny in U.S., Will Delist From NYSE
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Five U.S.-listed Chinese state-owned companies whose audits are under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Oil giant Sinopec and China Life Insurance, Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco), PetroChina and a separate Sinopec entity,...
Trump Lawyer in June Said Classified Material Had Been Returned -NY Times
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump signed a statement in June that said all classified material held in boxes at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence had been returned to the government, the New York Times reported on Saturday. The statement was signed after Jay Bratt, a top national...
First Ukraine Grain Deal Ship Docks in Turkey After Lebanese Buyer Refused Delivery
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The first grain ship to depart from Ukraine under a U.N.-brokered deal docked in Turkey on Thursday after 11 days at sea, Refinitiv data showed, and the ship's agent in Turkey said it would continue to Egypt after unloading part of its cargo. The Razoni set sail...
Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.
How to Build a Stock Portfolio
These days more and more investors are turning to low-cost exchange-traded funds. It begs the question: Is it worth taking the time to build an individual stock portfolio? If you're willing to put in some time and research, there are advantages to individual stock ownership. While ETFs and mutual funds...
Taiwan Rejects China's 'One Country, Two Systems' Plan for the Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan rejects the "one country, two systems" model proposed by Beijing in a white paper published this week, the self-ruled island's foreign ministry said on Thursday. Only Taiwan's people can decide its future, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference in Taipei, the capital. China was...
Two Road Bridges to Russian Occupied Territory in Kherson Oblast Out of Use, UK Says
(Reuters) - The two primary road bridges giving access to the pocket of Russian occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast are now probably out of use for the purposes of substantial military resupply, British military intelligence said on Saturday. Even if Russia manages to...
Salman Rushdie Attack Suspect Pleads Not Guilty as Author Remains Hospitalized
(Reuters) - Acclaimed author Salman Rushdie remained hospitalized on Saturday with serious injuries a day after he was repeatedly stabbed at a public appearance in New York state, while police sought to determine the motive behind an attack that drew international condemnation. The accused attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview,...
Inflation Reduction Act Offers Home Tax Credits, Rebates to Upgrade Electric and Solar Infrastructure
Although it is called the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), for many homeowners the opportunity to save money -- by making their home more energy-efficient -- trumps a gradual easing of inflation 10...
South Korea, China Clash Over U.S. Missile Shield, Complicating Conciliation
SEOUL (Reuters) -China and South Korea clashed on Thursday over a U.S. missile defence shield, threatening to undermine efforts by the new government in Seoul to overcome longstanding security differences. The disagreement over the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system installed in South Korea emerged after an apparently smooth...
