Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, as many as 80,000 Russian troops have been wounded or killed during fighting, the Pentagon said Monday. Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters that the U.S. casualty estimate is "pretty remarkable considering that the Russians have achieved none of [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's objectives at the beginning of the war." The overall objective, Kahl added, "was to overrun the entire country, to engage in regime change in Kyiv, to snuff out Ukraine as an independent sovereign and democratic nation. None of that has happened."

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO