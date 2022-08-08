Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad
The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
Washington Examiner
UN tsar releases idiotic statement on latest Israel-Palestinian violence
Responding to a new round of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Friday, the United Nations special coordinator for the Middle East peace process released an idiotic statement. Rather than simply call for the protection of innocent life, Norwegian diplomat and U.N. representative Tor Wennesland took the...
Analysis: Israeli PM’s Gaza gamble seems to have paid off
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s caretaker prime minister took a gamble with his preemptive strike against Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza, less than three months before he is to compete in general elections to retain his job. Yair Lapid had counted on Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers to...
Violence erupts on the West Bank as Israel and Gaza exchange rocket fire for a second day in worst conflict escalation for more than a year
Violence broke out on the West Bank for a second day as Israel and Gaza fired scores of rockets in the worst conflict escalation for more than a year. At least 15 people were killed and 125 injured in the bombardment, including a five-year-old Palestinian girl and a senior commander of an Islamic militant group.
Three Palestinians killed as Israel launches new raid against suspected militants in the West Bank
Three Palestinian men were killed during an Israeli military operation against suspected militants in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday morning, according to information from the Palestinian health ministry.
At least five dead as anti-United Nations protests rock Democratic Republic of Congo
At least five people were killed and about 50 wounded during a second day of violent anti-United Nations protests in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.
Senior FSB commander becomes latest Russian colonel to die in Ukraine as furious Putin 'sacks SIX generals' over poor performance
A senior FSB commander has become the latest Russian colonel to be killed in Ukraine, amid reports Vladimir Putin has sacked six generals over poor performance. Lieutenant-Colonel Nikolay Gorban, 36, led elite Spetsnaz special forces troops into battle was was killed 'somewhere in Ukraine on August 2', local media has reported.
China Targets Israeli Technology in Quest for Global Dominance as U.S. Frets
Israel is trying to manage a tricky balance between pleasing its ally, the U.S., without throttling lucrative technology deals with China.
International Business Times
Ukraine Says Scores Of Russians Killed In Southern Fighting
The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had killed scores of Russian soldiers in fighting in the south, including the Kherson region that is the focus of Kyiv's counter-offensive in that part of the country and a key link in Moscow's supply lines. Rail traffic to Kherson over the Dnipro...
Xi Jinping-Led China's Military Drills Around Taiwan Were A Warning To US And Its Allies: Expert
Beijing's recent military drills that included live-fire exercises around the Taiwan Strait were a warning to the United States and its allies, according to a report that quoted several geopolitical experts. What Happened: After U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip angered China, its government ordered the army to conduct...
americanmilitarynews.com
US to hold war games with India near China’s border
The U.S. and India are set to hold joint military exercises just a few dozen miles from a disputed border region with China. On Thursday, Hindustan Times reported U.S. and Indian forces will hold the Yudh Abhyas or “War Practice” drills in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The drills will take place in mid-October.
US News and World Report
Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon
(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
US News and World Report
Israel, Palestinians Set for Truce From Sunday Night
GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a Cairo-mediated truce to take effect late on Sunday, sources said, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year. Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering longer-range rocket...
U.S. Sending Ukraine HIMARS Missiles 'Equivalent of an Airstrike': Pentagon
"They've been very effective in hitting things that previously the Ukrainians had difficulty hitting reliably," said a U.S. official.
An Attack on the Zaporizhzhia Atomic Power Plant in Ukraine Has Prompted a Disaster Warning
"The United Nations nuclear chief warned of a potential 'nuclear disaster' after the shelling of Europe’s largest atomic power plant, once again urging Russia and Ukraine to allow a mission of experts access to the facility to help secure it." —Praveena Somasundaram.
Cease-fire between Israel and Gaza militants holds overnight
A fragile cease-fire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza held throughout the night and into Monday morning — a sign that the latest round of violence appears to have abated.The flare-up was the worst fighting between Israel and Gaza militant groups since Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers fought an 11-day war last year, adding to the destruction and misery that have plagued blockaded Gaza for years.Since Friday, Israeli aircraft had pummeled targets in Gaza while the Iran-backed Palestinian Jihad militant group fired hundreds of rockets at Israel. Over three days...
The CIA is shifting its focus to China because of its threat towards Taiwan and US-based espionage campaigns - a year after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan
A year after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the CIA is quietly pivoting its focus towards China, alarmed by its aggression towards Taiwan and spying activities around the world. Although officials say they will continue to prioritize fighting terrorists - and cite the drone strike that killed Al Qaeda chief...
Pentagon: As many as 80,000 Russian troops killed, injured in Ukraine
Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, as many as 80,000 Russian troops have been wounded or killed during fighting, the Pentagon said Monday. Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters that the U.S. casualty estimate is "pretty remarkable considering that the Russians have achieved none of [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's objectives at the beginning of the war." The overall objective, Kahl added, "was to overrun the entire country, to engage in regime change in Kyiv, to snuff out Ukraine as an independent sovereign and democratic nation. None of that has happened."
BBC
Gaza: Palestinian militant killed as Israel strikes after threats
At least 10 people have been killed by Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, including a top commander of a Palestinian militant group. Local health officials said a young girl was among the dead with dozens of others wounded. Israel's PM said the operation followed "an immediate threat" by...
Palestinians sift through rubble at Gaza camp hit in Israeli strike
GAZA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - When Israeli rockets slammed into her neighbourhood in a crowded refugee camp in the Gaza strip on Saturday night, 9-year-old Leen Matar said she was so scared that she began to recite Islam's final prayers.
