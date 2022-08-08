ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
UN tsar releases idiotic statement on latest Israel-Palestinian violence

Responding to a new round of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Friday, the United Nations special coordinator for the Middle East peace process released an idiotic statement. Rather than simply call for the protection of innocent life, Norwegian diplomat and U.N. representative Tor Wennesland took the...
Ukraine Says Scores Of Russians Killed In Southern Fighting

The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had killed scores of Russian soldiers in fighting in the south, including the Kherson region that is the focus of Kyiv's counter-offensive in that part of the country and a key link in Moscow's supply lines. Rail traffic to Kherson over the Dnipro...
US to hold war games with India near China’s border

The U.S. and India are set to hold joint military exercises just a few dozen miles from a disputed border region with China. On Thursday, Hindustan Times reported U.S. and Indian forces will hold the Yudh Abhyas or “War Practice” drills in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The drills will take place in mid-October.
Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon

(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
Israel, Palestinians Set for Truce From Sunday Night

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a Cairo-mediated truce to take effect late on Sunday, sources said, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year. Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering longer-range rocket...
Cease-fire between Israel and Gaza militants holds overnight

A fragile cease-fire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza held throughout the night and into Monday morning — a sign that the latest round of violence appears to have abated.The flare-up was the worst fighting between Israel and Gaza militant groups since Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers fought an 11-day war last year, adding to the destruction and misery that have plagued blockaded Gaza for years.Since Friday, Israeli aircraft had pummeled targets in Gaza while the Iran-backed Palestinian Jihad militant group fired hundreds of rockets at Israel. Over three days...
The CIA is shifting its focus to China because of its threat towards Taiwan and US-based espionage campaigns - a year after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan

A year after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the CIA is quietly pivoting its focus towards China, alarmed by its aggression towards Taiwan and spying activities around the world. Although officials say they will continue to prioritize fighting terrorists - and cite the drone strike that killed Al Qaeda chief...
Pentagon: As many as 80,000 Russian troops killed, injured in Ukraine

Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, as many as 80,000 Russian troops have been wounded or killed during fighting, the Pentagon said Monday. Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters that the U.S. casualty estimate is "pretty remarkable considering that the Russians have achieved none of [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's objectives at the beginning of the war." The overall objective, Kahl added, "was to overrun the entire country, to engage in regime change in Kyiv, to snuff out Ukraine as an independent sovereign and democratic nation. None of that has happened."
Gaza: Palestinian militant killed as Israel strikes after threats

At least 10 people have been killed by Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, including a top commander of a Palestinian militant group. Local health officials said a young girl was among the dead with dozens of others wounded. Israel's PM said the operation followed "an immediate threat" by...
