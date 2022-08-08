Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!
The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton
Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
Two of America’s Biggest Zoos Are an Easy Drive from Sioux Falls
In Sioux Falls, we are truly blessed to have a top-notch facility like the Great Plains Zoo giving us an up-close look at some of the most majestic creatures that roam the planet. The Zoo, which features 1,000 animals, has undergone a series of major transformations over the years as...
Nelly Turns Up The Sioux Falls Heat For Debut Show
The Sioux Empire Fair is known to bring big acts to its grandstand stage. On Tuesday night, Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Fair were proud to welcome for the first time...Nelly!. Nelly is a rapper, singer, and entrepreneur that brought his talents to the Sioux Empire Fair stage. This...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
Conference aims to ‘Start the Conversation’ about Suicide Prevention in South Dakota
Suicide is one of the top causes of death in South Dakota. For South Dakotans between the ages of 10 and 19, it is the leading cause of death. In 2019, several State of South Dakota agencies set out to create a strategic plan to study the rising suicide rate, develop training resources, and work on ways to respond.
Putting A Spotlight On Sioux Falls Businesses That Are Pet-Friendly!
Sioux Falls is a friendly city in general, but how welcome are your pets at businesses, parks, or entertainment venues? If you have a canine companion, our city is very friendly. Cats, iguanas, parrots, wolverines, kinkajous, or snakes- - not so much. Well, to backtrack a bit - - if...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
Hey Sioux Falls, Let’s Do Dinner At The Sioux Empire Fair
If you smell street tacos and giant turkey legs, you know it's fair season in South Dakota. The Sioux Empire Fair is one of the top fair food destinations to try this summer. Plan a family dinner night at this year's Sioux Empire Fair to taste some of the greasiest, sweetest, and mouth-watering fair food in the state. You might gain a pound or two after indulging in some fried food. But hey...it's worth every inch of your waistline!
Soggy Sioux Falls Shatters One Day Rainfall Record
Some much-needed rain fell hard on Sunday morning in Sioux Falls and in portions of southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Check out some of these amounts!. Early Sunday morning the rain started to come down in buckets around the Sioux Falls area. A Flash Flood Warning was issued and there...
sdpb.org
Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
moodycountyenterprise.com
Tattoo shop now open
The last time Skin and Bones Tattoo moved locations, it took about three years for their customer base to find them again. That was 15 years ago. This go round isn’t taking quite so long. After finally reopening their decades-old business in Flandreau just over a month ago, the duo behind the famed and largely free-style body art is already seeing an uptick in the return of longtime loyal customers.
KELOLAND TV
Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Sioux Falls
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Sioux Falls, SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV
Update: Children taken in Canada found
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. Officials say the seven-year-old and eight-year-olds may have been with Benjamin Moore who has a history of sexual offences against children.
KELOLAND TV
Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity
Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
You’ll Make Great Memories At The Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls
I remember going to the Fair as a kid back on the farm by Leota, Minnesota. The county fairs. Nobles, Pipestone, Murray, Rock. It was a major deal! Dad and Mom would go through the farm barns, the cattle, the hogs, and the sheep. The cages of chickens, rabbits, and hamsters. But the big deal? I mean the nirvana of the fair?
Hop In & Get Ready To Ride The Sioux Falls 605 Magic Art Bus!
You've probably heard about the timeless children's show, "The Magic School Bus." Well, now there is a "magic" Sioux Falls bus dedicated to the arts and encourages creativity. The 605 Magic Art Bus is a new ride around the Sioux Empire that’s bringing arts and crafts to you! This new art experience is not just for kids. Adults can hop on to create art too!
