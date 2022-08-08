ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B102.7

2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!

The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton

Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
YANKTON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Basketball
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
B102.7

Nelly Turns Up The Sioux Falls Heat For Debut Show

The Sioux Empire Fair is known to bring big acts to its grandstand stage. On Tuesday night, Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Fair were proud to welcome for the first time...Nelly!. Nelly is a rapper, singer, and entrepreneur that brought his talents to the Sioux Empire Fair stage. This...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
HARRISBURG, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Blog#U S Life#Kikn Country
B102.7

Hey Sioux Falls, Let’s Do Dinner At The Sioux Empire Fair

If you smell street tacos and giant turkey legs, you know it's fair season in South Dakota. The Sioux Empire Fair is one of the top fair food destinations to try this summer. Plan a family dinner night at this year's Sioux Empire Fair to taste some of the greasiest, sweetest, and mouth-watering fair food in the state. You might gain a pound or two after indulging in some fried food. But hey...it's worth every inch of your waistline!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Soggy Sioux Falls Shatters One Day Rainfall Record

Some much-needed rain fell hard on Sunday morning in Sioux Falls and in portions of southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Check out some of these amounts!. Early Sunday morning the rain started to come down in buckets around the Sioux Falls area. A Flash Flood Warning was issued and there...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
sdpb.org

Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08

See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

Tattoo shop now open

The last time Skin and Bones Tattoo moved locations, it took about three years for their customer base to find them again. That was 15 years ago. This go round isn’t taking quite so long. After finally reopening their decades-old business in Flandreau just over a month ago, the duo behind the famed and largely free-style body art is already seeing an uptick in the return of longtime loyal customers.
FLANDREAU, SD
KELOLAND TV

Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Update: Children taken in Canada found

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. Officials say the seven-year-old and eight-year-olds may have been with Benjamin Moore who has a history of sexual offences against children.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity

Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Hop In & Get Ready To Ride The Sioux Falls 605 Magic Art Bus!

You've probably heard about the timeless children's show, "The Magic School Bus." Well, now there is a "magic" Sioux Falls bus dedicated to the arts and encourages creativity. The 605 Magic Art Bus is a new ride around the Sioux Empire that’s bringing arts and crafts to you! This new art experience is not just for kids. Adults can hop on to create art too!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy