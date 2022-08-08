ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

These McLaren running shoes put Formula One tech on your feet – for a price

By Cat Ellis
Advnture
Advnture
 3 days ago

If your regular runs are feeling sluggish and your wallet is weighing you down, Formula One racing team McLaren has released a pair of carbon fiber-equipped road shoes to give you some extra oomph.

The HySpeed shoes were developed by McLaren and sportswear company Athletic Propulsion Labs. As Motor1.com reports, they feature a heel with three-piece cushioning that takes inspiration from the team's Senna seats, a non-stretch woven upper for a snug fit, and a midsole with nitrogen-infused foam.

There's also a full-length carbon plate integrated into the midsole to improve energy transfer. Carbon plates first came to prominence in January 2020, when World Athletics banned the Nike Vaporfly carbon shoes worn by Eliud Kipchoge during his attempt to break the two-hour marathon record.

Since then, carbon plates have gone mainstream, and almost all the big running shoe brands releasing their own take on the tech, so it's no surprise that it's made its way into a shoe designed by an F1 team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01BEl7_0h8zSIvG00

(Image credit: McLaren / Athletic Propulsion Labs)

It's also no surprise that, you'll have to pay a serious premium for the McLaren name; at $450, the HySpeed are twice the price of Nike's latest carbon fiber running shoes, the Vaporfly NEXT% 2, and four times what you'd expect to pay for a standard pair of road shoes.

If your budget can stretch that far and you feel the need for speed, the HySpeed is available now direct from Athletic Propulsion Labs in men's and women's sizes, and a range of colorways including black and white, rose and cream, and (naturally) McLaren orange.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

These Running Sneakers Helped Me Shed Minutes Off My Half-Marathon PR

It's not often that I buy new running shoes, and I take doing so very, very seriously — but I recently learned that I wasn't doing so as often as you're supposed to. Upon googling, "How often should you get new running sneakers?," I discovered I was well above the recommended 300- to 500-mile range in my former pair. So on the quest to find the perfect sneakers ideal for half-marathon training, I visited Mill City Running in Minneapolis and tried all the buzziest brands, including styles from Nike, Hoka, and Brooks. But the new On Cloudmonster Running Shoe ($170) surprised me most. Straight out of the box, I was intrigued — and very much drawn to — their quirky design, boasting a giant cushioned sole. Just walking through the store, I was impressed by how lightweight, supportive, and deliciously cushiony they were.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hypebeast.com

Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release

Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Triple Black”

Nike’s next big thing in Max is set to arrive later this year, ushering in an all-new overtly bulbous Air Max unit fixed below an engineered Flyknit upper. The model is called the Air Max Scorpion, and while combination of Flyknit uppers and zonal Air Max units isn’t new, the Scorpion introduces an unmatched height stack that’ll lift you in more ways than one.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus

At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliud Kipchoge
Footwear News

7-Eleven Releases Slurpee Sneakers & More Food-Inspired Shoes With Reese’s & Red Bull

Click here to read the full article. 7-Eleven is stepping into fashion, launching a snack-inspired sneaker collection that customers can enter to win online. The new project is part of the gas station’s latest Brainfreeze Season summer promotion. Until September 6, customers can purchase participating featured brand products from Red Bull, Slurpee, Reese’s, Cheetos and more using the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards apps at 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. These products, as well a specific weekly ones purchased using said apps, count as entries to win a range of prizes — including fashion pieces inspired by the snacks. Several products include new...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Air Jordan 1 High Stash “White Nylon” Is Fit For Space Travel

Back in February of this year, Jordan Brand unveiled a brand new variant of the Air Jordan 1: the Stash. Complete with oversized, nylon pouches and cargo pockets, the model is soon to make yet another return, trading in its Quai 54 colors for an (almost) all-white look. Here, the...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Adidas Originals and Pharrell Williams Give the Hu NMD Animal Print a Blue Makeover + More

Click here to read the full article. Aug. 9, 2022: Pharrell Williams and Adidas Originals will soon drop another colorway of the Hu NMD Animal Print, this time in blue. The Hu NMD Animal Print is dressed with an embroidered all-over print that provides texture to the bold blue Primeknit sock-like uppers, which sit atop plush Boost midsole cushioning. Also, the shoes come with reflective rope laces and features the model’s signature heel cage that allows the wearer to customize how they’re laced. The Adidas Originals x Pharrell Williams Hu NMD Animal Print “Blue” will arrive Aug. 13 via Adidas.com, the Adidas...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bad Bunny x Adidas to Release New ‘Blue Tint’ Forum Buckle Low Sneakers — And Matching Plane

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny’s newest Adidas collaboration is embracing his roots — with an airplane to match. The Puerto Rican rapper’s new Forum Buckle Low style with the brand features its staple multi-hued leather uppers, padded counters and trim. The pair’s signature buckled webbing straps, flat soles and opaque rubber outsoles complete its silhouette. The upcoming “Blue Tint” colorway features numerous hues of light and tonal blues, directly inspired by both Puerto Rico’s open summer skies and Bad Bunny’s own open-minded nature — as seen in its campaign starring the rapper. The pair also includes replaceable padded sneaker...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Shoes#Tech#Hyspeed#World Athletics#The Vaporfly Next
Footwear News

Inside Tradeblock’s Mission to Make Sneaker Trading More Accessible

Click here to read the full article. Tradeblock has hit a new milestone. In July, the barter-based sneaker trading marketplace reported it reached 1 million shoes available on the platform. What’s more, Jordan Brand came out on top as the platform’s most traded shoes in July. Jordan Brand’s Military Black 4s came in as the month’s most traded sneaker, followed by the brand’s Infrared 4s, Amm 1s, and the Stage Haze 1s. This news comes just months after the Austin-based company reached over 100,000 collectors on its mobile app in January, eight months after the app’s launch in May 2021. And while the...
APPAREL
outsidemagazine

A Sneaker Designed for Women by Women

It’s been 45 years since the invention of the sports bra, an early example of activewear designed for women. Yet for much of the sporting-goods industry, adapting men’s gear for women instead of creating women-specific gear is still the name of the game nearly 50 years later. While there are many products marketed to women, there’s a level of compromise involved for women athletes. This holds particularly true with running shoes. Under Armour recognized the gap in the market for female athletes and developed the first running shoe of its kind with a women-specific last. With the release of the brand’s Flow Synchronicity, UA has given female runners a shoe designed just for them.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

A Closer Look at the adidas Crazy 1 "Stormtrooper"

Following the announcement of its return, we now have a closer look at the. Crazy 1 “Stormtrooper” that just arrived on HBX. Originally known as the “Kobe 1,” the style was debuted by Kobe Bryant in the 2000 championship series before being officially renamed “Crazy 1” in 2013. The basketball shoes designed by Eirik Lund Nielsen donned a sleek silhouette inspired by the Audi TT car’s aerodynamic shape. The reception to the unconventional design also mirrored the polarization towards Kobe’s comparisons with Michael Jordan.
APPAREL
Advnture

Advnture

63
Followers
505
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy