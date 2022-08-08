ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Look At This Adorable New Sioux Falls Resident

The annual Sioux Empire Fair is always an exciting time of the year for kids and adults alike. There are endless carnival rides and a delicious assortment of fair foods to enjoy. There can also be some fun, unexpecting surprises along the way. On Saturday, the second day of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!

The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Hometown Happenings: Check Out This Tasty Minnesota Café

You never know what you will find when you're driving on the open road. More often than not, you‘ll always find some true gems in small towns across the country. Lange's Café, located in Pipestone, Minnesota is exactly one of those gems!. Lange's Café is in the heart...
PIPESTONE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookings, SD
Entertainment
State
Vermont State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Georgia State
City
Brookings, SD
B102.7

Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
George Jones
Person
Buddy Cannon
Person
Mickey Raphael
Person
Aaron Lewis
Person
Dan Tyminski
Person
Travis Tritt
Person
Charlie Daniels
B102.7

Soggy Sioux Falls Shatters One Day Rainfall Record

Some much-needed rain fell hard on Sunday morning in Sioux Falls and in portions of southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Check out some of these amounts!. Early Sunday morning the rain started to come down in buckets around the Sioux Falls area. A Flash Flood Warning was issued and there...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Hop In & Get Ready To Ride The Sioux Falls 605 Magic Art Bus!

You've probably heard about the timeless children's show, "The Magic School Bus." Well, now there is a "magic" Sioux Falls bus dedicated to the arts and encourages creativity. The 605 Magic Art Bus is a new ride around the Sioux Empire that’s bringing arts and crafts to you! This new art experience is not just for kids. Adults can hop on to create art too!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

SDSU Football #2 in Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25

With the Jackrabbits returning 14 starters from last year's squad after posting an 11-4 overall record to reach the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, South Dakota State University has now been selected number No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25. SDSU has reached...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Grand Ole Opry#Sturgis#Southern#Warner Bros#Grammy Awards#Staind
B102.7

Going Up! Inflation Has Sioux Empire Fair Prices Rising

If you have the Sioux Empire Fair on your "to do" list for the weekend, one thing you will quickly notice upon arrival is the Ferris Wheel isn't the only thing going up. You better plan on packing a little extra cash into your purse and wallet because, like most everything else, inflation has its ugly grip on this year's fair too.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Mmmmmm-Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Coming Back

As the first day of Fall is more than two months away your tastebuds will be energized long before that with the onslaught of the color orange and the flavor of pumpkin. After being absent for the last five years the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are making a comeback and are set to hit store shelves on August 15.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common

It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
B102.7

Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?

It's a sure sign that the end of summer is coming way too fast. Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department is announcing the closing dates for some of the pools in town. According to Pigeon 605, the Parks & Rec department told them that many of their lifeguard staff are heading back to college or have other fall activities they are committed to.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Authorities Need Your Help in Sioux Falls Gun Incident

UPDATE: Sioux Falls Police have identified 27-year-old Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird as a person of interest in the incident. Authorities say he was in the truck at the time of the shooting, but are not sure if he was the person who fired the gun. An arrest warrant was issued...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

VIDEO: Public Safety Campus Takes Shape In North Sioux Falls

Progress is being made on the new 42-acre Public Safety Campus in Northeast Sioux Falls. Construction of the $50 million project began in November 2021 and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2023. According to City officials, the campus will consist of several buildings including:. Administration/Training/Dispatch Facility...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy