Love Island 2022 Reunion: fans blast 'driest reunion ever'

By Martin Shore
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269xzZ_0h8zRWzz00

Love Island fans have made it clear just how disappointed they were with this year's reunion.

With our winning couple crowned last Monday (August 1), Love Island 2022 finally came to a close, bringing another summer of love to an end on ITV 2. That meant only one thing: the Love Island Reunion show would be on its way before long!

The Reunion special offers us one last chance to hear from all the singletons we've spent the whole summer and see what they've been getting up to since they left the villa behind.

In this year's Reunion Host Laura Whitmore sat down with each of the final four couples, in turn, to see how they were dealing with life on the outside and whether they had any exciting plans as couples to look forward to.

Along the way, comedian and Love Island: Aftersun superfan Darren Harriott was on hand to chat to some of the bombshells and get some more gossip. Plus, there were appearances from Becky Hill, DJ Joel Corry, and some impressions of this year's islanders from Luke Kempner.

Whilst there were hints at some drama and some new couples forming away from ITV, the bulk of the evening was spent with each of the final four couples (Ekin-Su and Davide, Gemma and Luca, Indiyah and Dami and Tasha and Andrew) and chatting to them about their feelings now the show's over.

Given the reunion was filmed just a few days after the show was over, there wasn't too much to share, and fans have made it pretty clear just how disappointed they were with this year's final episode!

Plenty of Love Island fans who tuned into this year's reunion headed to social media to share how frustrated they were with the reunion. One viewer wrote: "thinking about how I just wasted an 1hr and a half of my life on the driest reunion ever."

Another joked: "The Love Island reunion was so bad that I'm certain they got the yellow bean bag to direct the show!!"

A third tweeted: "Love Island reunion was as disappointing as Damiya not making final 2", and there were plenty more viewers at home who were feeling let down by the reunion, too.

Love Island 2022 has now come to an end, but you can stream the show on ITV Hub and BritBox .

In the US, new episodes of Love Island will continue to air on Hulu until the finale arrives on Tuesday, August 16.

WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

