Bob Vylan: “If you feel like you can’t say something on an elevated platform, you probably shouldn’t have said it in the first place”

Flea is generally very personable, yet he’s resistant to followers who try to take photos with him and/or his bandmates. As reported by Ultimate Classic Rock, a fan who goes by @luke_vesely on Twitter recently tweeted the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist to show appreciation for getting to chat with frontman Anthony Kiedis at one of their concerts. “@flea333 thank you (and AK) for being so kind and genuine while meeting us, you both are such rays of sunshine, you didn’t have to stop and chat but you did and i hope you know that you really impacted our lives. we love you and AK with all of our hearts!” he wrote alongside sharing a brief clip of their encounter.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO