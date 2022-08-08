ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Family of missing metro Atlanta woman pleads for daughter’s safe return

By Justin Wilfon, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwLdj_0h8zLeKJ00

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta family is desperate to find their missing daughter after she disappeared from the Midtown area over a week ago.

“We’re here today standing in solidarity, demanding the safe return of our daughter, Allahnia,” her father Abraham Lenoir said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

With her pictures in hand, the friends and family of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir pleaded for help on Sunday just more than a week since she disappeared.

“Allahnia, if you can hear me, we love you very much. And we will not stop looking for you until you’re found,” her father said.

“Baby girl, it’s mommy. I love you. I don’t care what this is about. All I care is that my daughter comes home,” her mother, Jannette Jackson said.

Allahnia’s mother and father spoke out at the site where they say their daughter was last seen this apartment complex at this 1660 Peachtree Street Northeast in Midtown Atlanta.

Her parents believe some kidnapped her.

“This is not her behavior. She would not leave for no reason. So that’s how we know she had to have been taken,” Jackson said.

Her parents say Allahnia went to the apartments with a girlfriend to visit a couple of men.

So far, Atlanta police aren’t saying much about their investigation, but are asking for the public’s help in finding Allahnia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Her parents are desperate to bring her home.

“Baby girl, we’re being strong. And you came from strength. This is not the end of your story, this is only the beginning. Please fight! Keep fighting! And we’re going to go all keep praying for you to have strength to come home,” Jackson said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta park shooting raises concerns over continued gun violence

ATLANTA - A shooting of six people at a popular Atlanta park that left two dead and a child in critical condition is raising concerns over continued gun violence unfolding in the city. Police have been actively working the double homicide, which they say happened when an argument over a...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lost bunny? Kennesaw police searching for owner

KENNESAW,Ga. — The Kennesaw Police Department is hoping someone recognizes a bunny who decided to take a hop around the city. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police found the adorable pet Monday morning near the mailbox area of Walton Apartments in Ridenour. The 404...
KENNESAW, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Midtown Atlanta#Atlanta Police#Wsb Tv
WSB Radio

New charges involving machine gun brought against rapper Young Thug

ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office says a new indictment brings new charges against famous hip-hop artist Jeffery Williams, who performs as Young Thug. The district attorney’s office believes these charges add to the prosecution’s claim that Williams performed for years as a leader of a criminal street gang.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Driver chased down, shot on SW Atlanta street

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman accused of chasing down and shooting a driver on a southwest Atlanta road. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday around the 500 block of McDaniel Street. After the man was shot, he sped away and pulled up to...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJCL

Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park

ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police charge man with murder of roommate found stabbed to death

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - A man faces charges in the deadly stabbing of his roommate in Clayton County, police say. The Clayton Count Police Department arrested Justin Bryant for murder, aggravated assault and weapon possession. Police said Bryant killed 66-year-old Ellenwood man Edward Gallaher. Police found Gallaher dead with multiple stab...
ELLENWOOD, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy