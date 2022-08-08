ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kerrang

10 bands you need to see at Bloodstock 2022

Bloody hell, it's Bloodstock weekend already. Firstly, thank you to whomever was holding onto a monkey's paw as they hoped it wouldn't be wet and horrible. Secondly, look at that line-up. It's hotter than Hell, wot a scorcher, etc etc etc. You already know why you need to go and...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Kid Bookie drops Let It Ring from new EP, Mass Hysteria

Kid Bookie is back again! Following June single Game (featuring the one and only Corey Taylor), the London artist has just shared another new track: Let It Ring. Both songs are taken from his just-announced Mass Hysteria EP, which is due out on October 7 via Marshall Records. He calls the upcoming release “a piece of my heart captured within the sonic pallet I like to paint with. Loud, concentrated but with my spin, Bookie’s spin, a nod to sounds I love and will continue to keep on evolving with.”
MUSIC
Kerrang

Rival Schools to reissue debut album United By Fate

NYHC legends Rival Schools have announced a new, 20th anniversary deluxe edition of their debut album United By Fate. Coming in at 23 songs in total, this new Run For Cover release – due out on October 28 and November 25 (RSD Black Friday) – will include all 13 original songs on the record, plus every official United By Fate B-side, and the band’s songs from their split with Onelinedrawing.
MUSIC
#Palindrome#Drif#Mount Vesuvius#Latin#London O2 Academy
Kerrang

My Chemical Romance announce show with 100 gecs

Their long-awaited U.S. comeback tour is just over a week away now, and My Chemical Romance are still adding new dates to the run. The reunited legends – who hit the UK and Europe in spectacular fashion earlier in the year – have just added a new show, with support from hyperpop duo 100 gecs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
buckinghamshirelive.com

Treacherous monk and a pregnant nun are among August's ghosts

Ghosts don't appear to take summer holidays as many are said to appear all over the country every August. According to the Paranormal Database, we can expect to see a wronged nun, a shady smuggler and a large dog-like creature wandering about this month. The database is an ongoing project...
SCIENCE
Slipped Disc

Debussy in original colours (but briefer clothes)

The Trio Zerline of Lyon, France – Alice Szymanski, flute, Estelle Gourinchas, viola, Joanna Ohlmann, harp – have recorded on the Paraty label what sounds like a fascinating album of Debussy on the instruments and in the sonorities of his time. It is a commendable enterprise, founded on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
classicfm.com

The 110-year-old Titanic violin that miraculously survived the sinking ship

This violin holds a lifetime of stories in the grain of its wood... Of all the instruments in the world, violins and other string instruments are often renowned for their longevity, with the centuries-old creations of Italian luthiers, Amati and Stradivari, holding hundreds of years’ worth of stories, and selling for millions of pounds today.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online

Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
TV & VIDEOS
Kerrang

Watch Ice Nine Kills’ spectacular, Psycho-inspired video for The Shower Scene

As they gear up to hit stadiums with Metallica (!) this week, Ice Nine Kills are getting the party started with a spectacular new video for The Shower Scene. In honour of Psycho, obvs, frontman Spencer Charnas explains of the new nine-minute epic: “While paying tribute to perhaps the most influential horror film of all time, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, we simultaneously continue the INK Horrorwood Saga we began exactly a year ago to the day.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands

It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
MUSIC
Kerrang

The Gaslight Anthem: Here’s the setlist from the first night of their comeback tour

Following their surprise hometown show in June, last night (August 9) The Gaslight Anthem properly kicked off their comeback tour in Germany. At Berlin’s Columbiahalle, the New Jersey heroes tore through an amazing, career-spanning 21-song setlist, kicking things off with beautiful Get Hurt B-side Have Mercy, and wrapping up with The ’59 Sound’s glorious title-track.
MUSIC
Smithonian

Archeologists Rebury ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Roman Villa

Ruins of a sprawling ancient Roman villa discovered in the United Kingdom have been reburied, just one year after their discovery was announced. Historic England, a government preservation organization, hopes the move will safeguard the “first-of-its-kind” archeological site for future generations, reports BBC News. The discovery last year...
SCIENCE

