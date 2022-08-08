EastEnders news: Soap star Amy Mitchell recast as new storyline begins; plus Emmerdale & Coronation Street spoilers

EASTENDERS have recast soap star Amy Mitchell with the actress Ellie Dadd ahead of a new storyline for the popular character.

The daughter of the late Roxy Mitchell and Jack Branning has been played by four actresses since her birth in 2008 on EastEnders.

Actress Abbie Burke has played the character for the last eight years.

She took over from Amelie Conway in March 2014 but her last appearance on the soap was in June.

However now Silent Witness star Ellie Dadd has taken over the role - and she makes her debut in this week's episodes.

And she is thrown in at the deep end in a harrowing bullying storyline after being introduced to Howie’s son Denzel.

Read our soap spoilers blog below for the latest updates and gossip…

Elle Mulvaney sparks rumours she’s split with boyfriend Euan

CORONATION Street star Elle Mulvaney has sparked rumours she and her boyfriend Euan have SPLIT after 18 months together.

The couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram - leaving fans in a frenzy as they worry they have gone their separate ways.

Elle, 19, who is best known for playing Amy Barlow in the ITV soap, has also deleted all photos of herself and Euan from her feed.

Her beau has also failed to appear at any of her work events or celebrity parties that she has gone to in recent months.

While Elle is still following Euan's old Instagram account - her rarely-seen boyfriend hasn't been active on it since 2014.

His current social media platform has instead been unfollowed.

Their split would come just DAYS after Elle's Coronation Street co-star Jack James Ryan was forced to deny the pair were dating.

Hollyoaks star Nicole Barber-Lane reveals surprising new career

HOLLYOAKS star Nicole Barber-Lane has revealed her surprising new career three years after quitting the soap.

The actress - who was best known for playing Myra McQueen - stepped back from her long-term role in 2019, with her character deciding to move to Spain.

Nicole, 52, has since found a new career - and it's far from her acting role, as she does tarot card reading and Reiki for customers.

She told Spirit and Destiny magazine about her new role, which includes her helping her "actor friends" with their spirituality.

"Since Covid, I've been doing distance healing and still get calls from actor friends who need help," Nicole explained.

"I do oracle card readings as well as Reiki, but I don't publicise that."

"I find tarot cards can scare people, whereas oracle cards ease people in. When I'm giving a reading, I always say, 'Don't tell me anything, because I don't want to feel influenced by something you say'."

Coronation Street star makes game show debut

TIPPING Point fans were overwhelmed and baffled when they saw a much-loved Coronation Street character appear on a Lucky Stars episode on Sunday night.

After welcoming a group of celebs to their podiums in the hopes of winning a cash prize for charity, host, Ben Shephard hosted Tipping Point: Lucky Stars.

Sunday night’s episode saw Benidorm actors, Janine Duvitski, Jake Canuso and Tony Maudsley compete with one and another for the jackpot for their chosen charities.

But fans were quickly distracted when actor, Tony who plays funeral director and undertaker, George Shuttleworth made a surprise appearance.

Although Tony, was mainly known for his role on the ITV series, Benidorm, fans pointed out that he's now known for this role in the popular soap, Coronation Street.

One fan pointed out: "Oh look it's George from Coronation Street."

Fan's were overwhelmed with Tony's unexpected appearance on the ITV gameshow and were impressed with his general knowledge skills.

Many took to social media to praise him.

One fan tweeted: "Well done to you, fantastic! Well deserved. I'm so pleased for you".

Revenge and threats are aplenty on Hollyoaks this week

While Grace continues to seek revenge, Norma begins leaving threats.

The threats are being made to one resident and his family, but he may be a step ahead of her.

Elsewhere, Cindy is overheard getting flirty with someone, but it will lead to a heart getting broken.

Gabby is left flustered on Emmerdale this week

Laurel arrives at Home Farm.

The arrival leaves Gabby unsettled, but she rushes out just before Kit comes downstairs.

Elsewhere, Jacob makes an emotional confrontation.

And Paddy and Marlon get baking.

EastEnders's Stacey struggles to find someone to help her

The soap often refer to real-life events.

In this case, Stacey booked a holiday at a caravan park before the pandemic, and now only has one day to use it.

But will anyone go with her?

Elsewhere, Kim introduces Denzel to Amy, Lily and Tommy.

Daisy tries to oust Jenny on Coronation Street

Leo's planning a move to Canada and Jenny's not happy about it.

Daisy encourages Jenny to move, but decides Daisy is trying to get rid of her.

Elsewhere, Eileen figures out Sean has feelings for Laurence, leaving Glenda determined to hunt him down.

TEASER: What happens to EastEnders's Suki?

Noticing Suki is struggling, Sharon invites her for a drink.

This week, as Ranveer continues to blackmail Suki, she decides to take matters into her own hands, but does she make the right decisions?

Suki decides to meet with Ranveer.

Former Emmerdale star shows off body transformation

Recovering from a back injury has the actor in better shape than before.

The Emmerdale star turned 36 last week and went through a transformation to get his body stronger again.

Posting on Instagram a before and after image, Michael Parr added a caption: "36 today. And what a year it was. From hurting my back in November, the day before I was supposed to move house, and 2 days before I was set to fly to Morocco for a job.

"You can see in the 2nd pic that I was in pretty bad shape. My hips were all off line. Ciatic nerve was trapped, and I damaged my C2 and C3 [vertebrae].

"I thought it was gonna hurt forever. I quit the gym and now have just been working out with dumbbells at home and I feel better and stronger than ever.

"Good diet. Fasting. Cold showers and just everything in moderation."

Ryan's still tries to be let off on Corrie

Charged for robbery, Ryan refuses to let the whole thing go.

Despite being charged, Ryan attempts to rope in Debbie to stage fake CCTV footage.

She refuses to cooperate, but after he threatened her before, is this the right move for Debbie?

Felix looks shifty on Hollyoaks this week

Zoe notices Felix has been acting shifty and begins to suspect he knows more than he's letting on.

After Pearl's encouragement, Zoe has time with Sam, but things go downhill fast.

Meanwhile, Cindy moving in with Grace isn't going as she'd hoped.

Coronation Street's Kelly is disappointed to read about Stu

Reading on social media about Stu, Kelly is left appalled.

Despite what she reads, Kelly is determined to get Stu's side of the story.

Later though, Kelly and Aadi find Stu in the streets drunk and barely conscious.

Hollyoaks: Grace is out for revenge this week

Grace is determined on getting her own back in the village.

Her first stop is Price Slice - Grace has decided to buy a gun

Meanwhile, Felix attempts to protect his son by telling him to run, but Zoe convinces him that he may be safer handing himself in as Grace is out for blood.

EastEnders studio to be put up for sale

The soap will continue to run without disruption.

Due to a lack of TV licence income, the BBC plan to sell Elstree studios.

The idea is that the studios, which are valued at £70m, will be sold and the property will be leased back. Lambert Smith Hampton have been called in to attempt to find suitable potential buyers.

A BBC spokesperson shared in a statement: "As part of our ongoing review of the BBC's property portfolio we are exploring the sale of Elstree and leasing back part for the continued production of EastEnders. There are long-term commitments for the continued use of Elstree, for the parts which support EastEnders."

Corrie tackle loneliness in older people

Loneliness amongst older people is an issue that we rarely see dealt with on TV.

Coronation Street is changing this with the a storyline centred around Audrey.

Last month, Audrey took too many sleeping pills, but it's not clear if she'll tell her friends and family, Roy, Rita, Claudia and Ken, that she intended on ending her life.

Sue Nicholls, the actress playing Audrey said: "She enjoys and is grateful for being independent and living happily in her own home although the one big regret that has contributed to this latest situation is a wish that dear Alfie was still alive and there with her so that they could have grown old and equally doddery together.

"Her family, busy with their own lives, see her down and upset moments as her not being able to cope with the real world and she feels they have started treating her a bit like a child and she started to feel depressed.

"She is mostly very healthy and together but her depression seemed to take over totally."

Ste and Romeo are shocked this week on Hollyoaks

A returning resident lets Ste and Romeo in on their past.

The Undertaker played a key part in a recent traumatic experience, but what will Ste and Romeo do once they find out this news.

Elsewhere, Nancy heads back to work after telling Darren she misses it. So he offers to look after the baby, but it's not clear if he'll manage it.

TEASER: Emmerdale's Rhona continues to worry

Rhona and Marlon's wedding day is almost upon them.

But will they make it? Rhona's starting to worry that they won't.

Meanwhile Gabby's ready to give up on online dating, but she may be tempted to keep going.

Elsewhere, Liam questions everything.

Good morning! I'm Ije Teunissen-Oligboh and I'll be bringing you the latest news, gossip and spoilers on the nation's favourite soaps.

Corrie spoilers: Jenny set for new life in Canada after Leo drops a bombshell

Jenny’s planned exit from is causing tension in Coronation Street, especially with Daisy.

In an upcoming episode of the soap, Jenny will be annoyed that Leo didn’t share his plans with her.

As upset as she may be, Jenny is also confused and doesn’t know what to do but she finds support and an attentive presence in the form of Daisy.

The barmaid urges Jenny to bite the bullet but it’s apparent she may not have the best intentions.

Jenny instantly reacts, accusing Daisy of trying to get rid of her.

Will her plan work?

Where to get your daily fix of soap spoilers

Keep up to date with Britain’s favourite soap dramas right here on thesun.co.uk.

Emmerdale

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Coronation Street

Everything you need to know about Coronation Street

Where is Coronation Street filmed?

All the Coronation Street spoilers

Our soap spoiler live blog with up to date news

Coronation Street’s best bits

Corrie star reveals his surprising new job

Corrie’s Daniel Brocklebank has revealed his latest job.

The actor is best know for playing Billy Mayhew in the ITV soap.

Last week he made his debut on the popular Channel 4 show Countdown.

Ahead of his appearance, Daniel, 42, took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

Daniel told his 141k followers: I’m hugely excited to say that today starts my guest appearances on #CountDown in dictionary corner with the rather fabulous Susie Dent & my pal Les Dennis hosting!!”

Corrie’s Ellie Leach talks the challenges of Fayes new storyline

Speaking to Inside Soap, she said: “I think it’s just doing all the research and making sure that I’m getting it right. But scene-wise, it’s probably filming the mood swings.

“It’s quite demanding, because one minute you’re saying something nice, and the next minute you’re being so horrible. Obviously it’s not real, but I don’t like saying horrible things to Colson [Smith, who plays Craig].”

Speaking about Smith, she had nothing but praise for her on-screen boyfriend, stating: “We get along so well. We’ve been friends for 10 years, so we just understand each other — it’s like family. He’s like my best, best mate. And it’s so nice to work with your best friend all the time.”

Soap icon appears on Australia’s Masked Singer

Judges and fans were left scratching their heads as a certain soap star performed on Masked Singer on Saturday night.

As the show came to an end, it was revealed that the singer was the one and only Ryan Moloney, otherwise known as Toadfish on Neighbours.

“Twenty eight years on Neighbours. I tell you, this is the shortest job I’ve ever had,” the soap icon said as he removed his mask.

“We are honoured to have you. You are an absolute icon of this nation and the world,” a judge said.

Unfortunately, Moloney finished last in the viewer vote, with his rendition of Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits failing to impress.

Everything you need to know about Coronation Street