Last Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addressed the artfully named Inflation Reduction Act. He observed, "It's a gun to your head." Sanders wants more — he always wants more — but he implies that he will support the bill that will have no meaningful impact on inflation. Why is he voting for the bill? Sanders says, "What you've got to weigh is that the future of the Earth is at stake."

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO