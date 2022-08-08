Read full article on original website
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Washington Examiner
Coal development in Asia demands adapted thinking in Washington
Last Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addressed the artfully named Inflation Reduction Act. He observed, "It's a gun to your head." Sanders wants more — he always wants more — but he implies that he will support the bill that will have no meaningful impact on inflation. Why is he voting for the bill? Sanders says, "What you've got to weigh is that the future of the Earth is at stake."
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Develops Energy Portfolio That Could Efficiently Meet Energy Requirements in Africa by 2040
The foreseeable end of the cycle of oil, gas, and coal, which has also been generating a significant increase in greenhouse gases, is what causes the current energy crisis. The electricity demand is rising as Southern Africa's economy expands quickly. To effectively meet this demand, it will be necessary to...
AOL Corp
Climate change: We should rethink the best tools for energy transition, new paper argues
For years, economists championed carbon pricing as the most economically efficient way to transition the energy sector to net zero — but that may no longer be the case. According to a new NBER working paper, carbon pricing policies such as carbon taxes and cap-and-trade programs may not be better than other options.
TechCrunch
In Africa, Kenyan startups have so far recorded highest funding growth this year
This is after the East African country, through 76 deals, raised $820 million in the first half of this year, according to the Big Deal database, almost double the funding secured by the country’s startups last year. For Kenya, this represents a 422% growth in funding raised, when compared to a similar period last year — when the country’s startups raised $157 million.
Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany
The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
Climate Bill ‘Transformative’ for Auto and Energy Industries
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) The $369 billion climate and tax package Democrats in the Senate proposed this week could have far-reaching effects on the kinds of cars that Americans drive, where those cars are made and how the country produces its energy. The legislation also aims to break China’s hold on battery supply chains.
Europe's energy crisis has gotten so bad that French power stations are being allowed to break environmental rules as a fresh heatwave looks set to cause more chaos
French power stations are reportedly being allowed to break environmental rules to stay open as the country struggles with a national energy crisis.
The other supply-chain crisis: The Rhine is drying up, and it could become the ‘Achilles’ heel’ of European energy, Deutsche Bank warns
A supply-chain crisis has been disrupting the ocean shipping industry and trucking companies for months, causing chaos around the globe and befuddling U.S. retailers. But there might be a new arena for a transportation crisis on the horizon: European rivers. The Rhine, which runs through Western Europe from Switzerland to...
Autoblog
Switzerland's new energy asset: hydro plant with capacity to charge 400,000 car batteries
FINHAUT, Switzerland — Switzerland is adding a much needed cog in the wheel to its energy supply with an underground hydropower plant that says it has capacity to store enough electricity to charge 400,000 car batteries simultaneously. Developers of the 2.2 billion Swiss franc ($2.30 billion) Nant de Drance...
NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
Colombian deforestation unlikely to slow in 2022, say environmentalists
BOGOTA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Deforestation in Colombia shows no signs of abating in 2022 versus 2021, warned environmental groups this week, with destruction of the country's Amazon region increasing slightly through the end of July.
rigzone.com
UK Government Funds University of Aberdeen Hydrogen Study
The UK Government has granted $265,800 to the University of Aberdeen’s School of Engineering for a project aiming to create a new process to obtain hydrogen from organic waste as part of the energy transition. The funding, from the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio under the Department of Business, Energy,...
Australia should abandon goal to limit global heating to 1.5C, says gas company eyeing Beetaloo Basin
A gas company with interests in the Beetaloo Basin is calling on the federal government to rewrite its climate change legislation to abandon the “unattainable” objective of trying to limit global heating to 1.5C. The call comes despite Australia being a signatory to the Paris agreement that aims...
insideevs.com
Great Wall Taps Emil Frey To Distribute Ora, Wey EVs In Germany
Slowly but surely, Chinese automakers are setting foot in Europe with their electric vehicles, and their expansion goes beyond EV-friendly Norway. While European brands that have been acquired by Chinese automakers are already present in many markets in the region (we're talking SAIC-owned MG or Geely-owned Volvo and Polestar), Chinese brands, including BYD, NIO and Xpeng, are expanding beyond Norway.
TechCrunch
With a €43M EU grant and €1.2M from a VC, this startup plans to turn CO2 emissions into gold
There are a few companies trying to tackle this. Zurich-based Climeworks is capturing CO2 from the air via commercial carbon dioxide removal technology, and has raised $784 million so far. U.S.-based LanzaTech is doing something similar, turning turning carbon into feedstock. It has raised $310.4 million. Now Copenhagen-based biotech company...
U.S.-Morocco—Strategic Partnership With Room to Grow | Opinion
With reliable allies in short supply, it is time for the U.S. to build on the firm foundation it has already established with Morocco.
US News and World Report
Aluminium Foundry Fights for Survival in European Gas Crisis
SOLTAU, Germany (Reuters) - Shouting over the clanging of machinery, Gerd Roeders is reluctantly preparing for the temporary shutdown of his German aluminium foundry to survive Europe's growing gas crunch. Roeders is hoping that by moving the 200-year-old plant to three weeks of 24-hour shifts followed by a one-week shutdown,...
Phys.org
Contribution of almost $5 billion to GDP from British Columbia's ocean likely an underestimate
British Columbia's ocean contributed almost $5 billion to provincial gross domestic product in 2015, a sum that is likely an underestimate, a new UBC study has found. The "back of the envelope" estimate could be used by non-economists to work out a baseline of what oceans contribute to the economy, as part of achieving the United Nations' goal of sustainable oceans by 2030.
Americans are looking to Italy, France, Greece, and Portugal for more affordable homes and better lives
Americans — especially remote workers — are lured by cheaper cost of living and beautiful vistas. A strong dollar helps, too.
Climate and energy leadership nowhere to be seen as heatwave returns
It is hotter than ever. The country is tinder-dry. There were more wildfires in the single month of July than during all of last year.During the recent heatwave, temperatures exceeded 40C and scores of houses burnt down on the edge of London. Another damaging heatwave is on its way. Water restrictions are now in force.These catastrophic climate conditions have been knowingly fuelled for decades by unrepentant oil companies – all now giddy on their highest profits in history.The unsurprising result: People are furious. If that wasn’t bad enough, unchecked energy bills threaten to lay waste to the already precarious...
