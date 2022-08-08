ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Coal development in Asia demands adapted thinking in Washington

Last Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addressed the artfully named Inflation Reduction Act. He observed, "It's a gun to your head." Sanders wants more — he always wants more — but he implies that he will support the bill that will have no meaningful impact on inflation. Why is he voting for the bill? Sanders says, "What you've got to weigh is that the future of the Earth is at stake."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

In Africa, Kenyan startups have so far recorded highest funding growth this year

This is after the East African country, through 76 deals, raised $820 million in the first half of this year, according to the Big Deal database, almost double the funding secured by the country’s startups last year. For Kenya, this represents a 422% growth in funding raised, when compared to a similar period last year — when the country’s startups raised $157 million.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The New York Times

Climate Bill ‘Transformative’ for Auto and Energy Industries

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) The $369 billion climate and tax package Democrats in the Senate proposed this week could have far-reaching effects on the kinds of cars that Americans drive, where those cars are made and how the country produces its energy. The legislation also aims to break China’s hold on battery supply chains.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

The other supply-chain crisis: The Rhine is drying up, and it could become the ‘Achilles’ heel’ of European energy, Deutsche Bank warns

A supply-chain crisis has been disrupting the ocean shipping industry and trucking companies for months, causing chaos around the globe and befuddling U.S. retailers. But there might be a new arena for a transportation crisis on the horizon: European rivers. The Rhine, which runs through Western Europe from Switzerland to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

UK Government Funds University of Aberdeen Hydrogen Study

The UK Government has granted $265,800 to the University of Aberdeen’s School of Engineering for a project aiming to create a new process to obtain hydrogen from organic waste as part of the energy transition. The funding, from the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio under the Department of Business, Energy,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Great Wall Taps Emil Frey To Distribute Ora, Wey EVs In Germany

Slowly but surely, Chinese automakers are setting foot in Europe with their electric vehicles, and their expansion goes beyond EV-friendly Norway. While European brands that have been acquired by Chinese automakers are already present in many markets in the region (we're talking SAIC-owned MG or Geely-owned Volvo and Polestar), Chinese brands, including BYD, NIO and Xpeng, are expanding beyond Norway.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Aluminium Foundry Fights for Survival in European Gas Crisis

SOLTAU, Germany (Reuters) - Shouting over the clanging of machinery, Gerd Roeders is reluctantly preparing for the temporary shutdown of his German aluminium foundry to survive Europe's growing gas crunch. Roeders is hoping that by moving the 200-year-old plant to three weeks of 24-hour shifts followed by a one-week shutdown,...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Contribution of almost $5 billion to GDP from British Columbia's ocean likely an underestimate

British Columbia's ocean contributed almost $5 billion to provincial gross domestic product in 2015, a sum that is likely an underestimate, a new UBC study has found. The "back of the envelope" estimate could be used by non-economists to work out a baseline of what oceans contribute to the economy, as part of achieving the United Nations' goal of sustainable oceans by 2030.
The Independent

Climate and energy leadership nowhere to be seen as heatwave returns

It is hotter than ever. The country is tinder-dry. There were more wildfires in the single month of July than during all of last year.During the recent heatwave, temperatures exceeded 40C and scores of houses burnt down on the edge of London. Another damaging heatwave is on its way. Water restrictions are now in force.These catastrophic climate conditions have been knowingly fuelled for decades by unrepentant oil companies – all now giddy on their highest profits in history.The unsurprising result: People are furious. If that wasn’t bad enough, unchecked energy bills threaten to lay waste to the already precarious...
ENVIRONMENT

