Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Cobra Kai season 5 first look at returning Karate Kid villain
Cobra Kai season 5 spoilers follow. Netflix has unveiled the first look at the return of another iconic Karate Kid villain for the fifth season of Cobra Kai. The streaming service will continue to stack the deck against Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) by bringing back another face from their past – and not a friendly one.
Another Classic ‘Karate Kid’ Character Returns in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5
By far, the most impressive thing about The Karate Kid’s sequel series, Cobra Kai, is the way it has been able to take silly parts of the original movies and spin them into interesting and sometimes even profound parts of the new show. The Karate Kid Part III is not a particularly good film, and its villain, Terry Silver, is absurd. (He’s an ultra-wealthy businessman who drops everything he’s doing to gaining revenge against a teenager and his kindly karate teacher he’s never met because they were mean to his buddy? Okay!)
Documentary Inspired By Charles Blow’s Bestseller ‘The Devil You Know’ Coming From HBO Documentary Films And This Machine
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Production is underway on a feature documentary from HBO Documentary Films and This Machine inspired by New York Times columnist Charles Blow’s book The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sam Pollard and Llewellyn Smith are directing the as-yet-untitled documentary. Blow’s book, published last year, “calls for a reverse ‘great migration’ of African Americans from the North back to the South to reclaim the land, political representation, and culture that they left behind,” according to a release from HBO, “and in so doing, forever transform the power structure in America.” Between...
BET
Giancarlo Esposito Is In Talks To Join Marvel Studios
In the main Marvel Universe, there currently isn’t an actor taking on the role of Professor X. Giancarlo Esposito is reportedly looking to change that. During an appearance on Friday (August 5) at TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, the 64-year-old actor addressed the possibility of the potential new role in Marvel’s X-Men reboot.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel casts non-binary ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ star in ‘Ironheart’
Marvel’s Ironheart series is shaping up nicely, with another actor joining its cast in Australian actor Zoe Terakes, who will make history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Terakas has been cast in an undisclosed role for the upcoming Disney Plus series, with them joining Dominique Thorne and what will likely be a supporting role as a friend in the show. Deadline reported the actor had joined the cast before Terakas confirmed it themself on Twitter.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans debate whether Wanda Maximoff could defeat Kang
One of the more fun things about being a fan of comic books and superheroes, especially Marvel ones, is the inevitable conversation of whether superhero A could beat up superhero B. This delightful back and forth happened on the subreddit r/marvelstudios recently when user Gray19999 posed the question: “Since Wanda was able to destroy the Darkhold in every single universe, could she also be key to defeating Kang in every timeline/universe?”
John Oliver slams Warner Bros for cancelling Batgirl: ‘Burning down my network’
John Oliver has taken aim at Warner Bros for cancelling Batgirl.The 45-year-old Last Week Tonight host criticised his network’s parent company’s decision to shelve the Leslie Grace film as a tax write-off.During a segment on unused Covid-19 vaccines, Oliver said: “We let the vaccine sit unused on a shelf in our reserves like an expired Chobani or a $90m movie on HBO Max. “By the way: Hi there, new business daddy,” he added. “Seems like you’re doing a really great job. I do get the vague sense that you’re burning down my network for the insurance money, but I’m...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ director details Peter Jackson’s influence on the series
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans were disheartened to learn that Amazon Studios essentially ghosted Peter Jackson after acquiring the rights to Tolkien’s fantasy world, but director J.A. Bayona says that the show has taken a certain amount of influence from the acclaimed cinematic trilogy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sean Kanan Reprises His Karate Kid Role!
When Sean Kanan tweeted that he had big news to share later that day, he wasn’t kidding! The actor is reprising his role of Mike Barnes in the upcoming fifth season of COBRA KAI on Netflix! “So excited to finally announce that Mike Barnes will be a part of season five!” the actor shared on social media with a first-look pic of him on set. “Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg wrote me an awesome story. Can’t wait for you all to see it!”
Prey director Dan Trachtenberg teases sequel plans
The end-credits sequence sets up the plot for a Prey 2
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5: Mike Barnes Is Back in First-Look Photos
Click here to read the full article. Netflix is pulling back the curtain on the fifth season of “Cobra Kai,” releasing a batch of first-look images for the “Karate Kid” sequel series’ new episodes. The new material provides “Cobra Kai” fans a hint of the events of the upcoming season, which will see Cobra Kai plan to expand its dojo across the San Fernando Valley, under the total control of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will need to recruit some new and familiar faces to combat the takeover. Among that group of familiar...
Comments / 0