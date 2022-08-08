By far, the most impressive thing about The Karate Kid’s sequel series, Cobra Kai, is the way it has been able to take silly parts of the original movies and spin them into interesting and sometimes even profound parts of the new show. The Karate Kid Part III is not a particularly good film, and its villain, Terry Silver, is absurd. (He’s an ultra-wealthy businessman who drops everything he’s doing to gaining revenge against a teenager and his kindly karate teacher he’s never met because they were mean to his buddy? Okay!)

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO