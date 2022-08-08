Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!
The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
KELOLAND TV
Not everyone has been lucky when it comes to rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain chances lately can be broken down to one phrase as of late: It’s a case of the haves and the have-nots. Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities got in on some very beneficial rainfall on Sunday, but the set-up has been an all-too-typical one: Some get a lot of rain, while others get little to nothing. Widespread rain has been tough to come by, and it shows when you look at the thirty-day trend.
Two of America’s Biggest Zoos Are an Easy Drive from Sioux Falls
In Sioux Falls, we are truly blessed to have a top-notch facility like the Great Plains Zoo giving us an up-close look at some of the most majestic creatures that roam the planet. The Zoo, which features 1,000 animals, has undergone a series of major transformations over the years as...
VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton
Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
dakotafreepress.com
Resignations from Sioux Falls Schools Jump 60%; 28% of New Hires from Outside South Dakota
139 teachers chose to make the 2021–2022 school year their last in the employ of the Sioux Falls School District. That’s up 89 resignations in the previous school year. That 60% increase in staff departures—which do not include retirements—did not come from more teachers heading to other states; while the district lost 22 teachers last year to out-of-state jobs, this year only 3 teachers reported finding better teaching gigs across the border. 25 Sioux Falls teachers went to work in nearby school districts, compared to 27 last year, and one more Sioux Falls teacher left to teach farther away in South Dakota, compared to two last year.
Conference aims to ‘Start the Conversation’ about Suicide Prevention in South Dakota
Suicide is one of the top causes of death in South Dakota. For South Dakotans between the ages of 10 and 19, it is the leading cause of death. In 2019, several State of South Dakota agencies set out to create a strategic plan to study the rising suicide rate, develop training resources, and work on ways to respond.
Nelly Turns Up The Sioux Falls Heat For Debut Show
The Sioux Empire Fair is known to bring big acts to its grandstand stage. On Tuesday night, Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Fair were proud to welcome for the first time...Nelly!. Nelly is a rapper, singer, and entrepreneur that brought his talents to the Sioux Empire Fair stage. This...
kelo.com
South Dakota native trains America’s elite Navy service members
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Willis, a native of Sioux Falls, plays an important role as an instructor at the Naval Education and Training Command, providing the fleet with sailors who possess the basic technical knowledge and skills necessary for naval service. Like all...
Putting A Spotlight On Sioux Falls Businesses That Are Pet-Friendly!
Sioux Falls is a friendly city in general, but how welcome are your pets at businesses, parks, or entertainment venues? If you have a canine companion, our city is very friendly. Cats, iguanas, parrots, wolverines, kinkajous, or snakes- - not so much. Well, to backtrack a bit - - if...
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School
The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
sdpb.org
Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
KELOLAND TV
Update: Children taken in Canada found
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. Officials say the seven-year-old and eight-year-olds may have been with Benjamin Moore who has a history of sexual offences against children.
SDSU Football #2 in Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25
With the Jackrabbits returning 14 starters from last year's squad after posting an 11-4 overall record to reach the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, South Dakota State University has now been selected number No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25. SDSU has reached...
moodycountyenterprise.com
Tattoo shop now open
The last time Skin and Bones Tattoo moved locations, it took about three years for their customer base to find them again. That was 15 years ago. This go round isn’t taking quite so long. After finally reopening their decades-old business in Flandreau just over a month ago, the duo behind the famed and largely free-style body art is already seeing an uptick in the return of longtime loyal customers.
kelo.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
