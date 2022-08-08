ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Not everyone has been lucky when it comes to rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain chances lately can be broken down to one phrase as of late: It’s a case of the haves and the have-nots. Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities got in on some very beneficial rainfall on Sunday, but the set-up has been an all-too-typical one: Some get a lot of rain, while others get little to nothing. Widespread rain has been tough to come by, and it shows when you look at the thirty-day trend.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Basketball
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Hot 104.7

VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton

Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
YANKTON, SD
B102.7

Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Resignations from Sioux Falls Schools Jump 60%; 28% of New Hires from Outside South Dakota

139 teachers chose to make the 2021–2022 school year their last in the employ of the Sioux Falls School District. That’s up 89 resignations in the previous school year. That 60% increase in staff departures—which do not include retirements—did not come from more teachers heading to other states; while the district lost 22 teachers last year to out-of-state jobs, this year only 3 teachers reported finding better teaching gigs across the border. 25 Sioux Falls teachers went to work in nearby school districts, compared to 27 last year, and one more Sioux Falls teacher left to teach farther away in South Dakota, compared to two last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Blog#U S Life#Kikn Country
kelo.com

South Dakota native trains America’s elite Navy service members

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Willis, a native of Sioux Falls, plays an important role as an instructor at the Naval Education and Training Command, providing the fleet with sailors who possess the basic technical knowledge and skills necessary for naval service. Like all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
HARRISBURG, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School

The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
YANKTON, SD
sdpb.org

Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08

See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Update: Children taken in Canada found

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. Officials say the seven-year-old and eight-year-olds may have been with Benjamin Moore who has a history of sexual offences against children.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

SDSU Football #2 in Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25

With the Jackrabbits returning 14 starters from last year's squad after posting an 11-4 overall record to reach the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, South Dakota State University has now been selected number No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25. SDSU has reached...
BROOKINGS, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

Tattoo shop now open

The last time Skin and Bones Tattoo moved locations, it took about three years for their customer base to find them again. That was 15 years ago. This go round isn’t taking quite so long. After finally reopening their decades-old business in Flandreau just over a month ago, the duo behind the famed and largely free-style body art is already seeing an uptick in the return of longtime loyal customers.
FLANDREAU, SD
kelo.com

Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
UNION COUNTY, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy