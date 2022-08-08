ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

mark
2d ago

They screwed it up as she could have played before the storm as it didn’t come for two hours later. I do have to commend the staff for looking out for the safety of all involved but she could have played later as Tim McGraw did a few years back until 2 am. She did not have a concert until Sunday in Chicago and could have played early Saturday if she was a true star for the people

DL-Online

WE Fest attendance up overall, despite weather glitch

DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest is turning 40 next year, and organizers are already gearing up for a larger-than-life celebration of the milestone on Aug. 3-5, 2023. "I think people will be extremely pleased with the lineup," said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke on Monday, Aug. 8, adding that an official announcement of the full lineup will be coming sometime in October. "We've been listening to the talk on social media, and I think we’ve put together a show people will be really proud to be a part of for our 40th anniversary."
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Crazy Daze Returns to Downtown Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes shoppers will descend on downtown Detroit Lakes Tuesday for some of the Lakes Area’s best deals during Crazy Daze. “Crazy Daze goes from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. so hopefully you can stop in even if you’re working – go before work, after work – and we have great food trucks so come down for lunch and support those businesses on the street and those businesses that are open downtown,” said Carrie Johnston with the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location

The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up during rush hour on Monday, as troopers responded to a pickup on fire on I-94 W, 3 miles outside Moorhead around 5:30 PM. Our crew on the scene reported people running to help as heavy black smoke could be seen from the sky. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The lanes were eventually cleared, and the vehicle was towed away.
MOORHEAD, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo restaurant catches fire

(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Three weekend shootings leave lasting impact on the community

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Three shootings over the weekend in Fargo have people more aware when they’re downtown. A bouncer says police did a good job with containment and a business owner is taking security measures more seriously for the future. “When you hear stuff, like it’s really...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people died in four separate calls for drug overdoses since Saturday in Fargo. Police responded to two separate calls on Saturday for unresponsive people. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on both people. On Monday, they responded to two more calls involving overdoses. One person was...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Shots Fired in Jefferson Park neighborhood

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirms shots were fired in the Jefferson Park neighborhood Monday night. Authorities say they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired in the 700 block of 23rd St. S. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings on the ground.
FARGO, ND
NewsBreak
Entertainment
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two hurt in Otter Tail County crash

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Two women were hurt in a crash in Otter Tail County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old Angela Paavola was driving her SUV Southbound on Highway 29 near milepost 120 in Compton Township when she slammed into the back of a truck, driven by 28-year-old Tyler Heinzen.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police: Fargo shooting suspect arrested

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man police say is responsible for firing a gun early Saturday morning is now in custody. 21-year-old Braden Poitra was arrested Tuesday afternoon just before 1:00 p.m. in Dilworth on an unrelated felony warrant. Poitra is being held in the Clay County Jail on an attempted murder charge after police say he pulled the trigger and shot a man in the arm on August 6 in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue South. The reason for the shooting is still unknown.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two overnight shootings being investigated by Fargo PD

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place overnight. FPD received a report, around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, that someone had been shot near 35th Avenue S and 33rd Street S. Authorities say the caller stated the parties involved had already left the...
valleynewslive.com

Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, Fargo Police awarded a Letter of Recognition to Travis Roerich, an Asset Protection Manager for Walmart in Fargo. On June 14, Travis contacted FPD when he observed four individuals making suspicious transactions that, based on his experience, appeared consistent with credit card fraud. When officers arrived, they found the suspects in a vehicle containing items—including credit cards—which had been stolen from a local business the night before.
FARGO, ND
