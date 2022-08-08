Read full article on original website
They screwed it up as she could have played before the storm as it didn’t come for two hours later. I do have to commend the staff for looking out for the safety of all involved but she could have played later as Tim McGraw did a few years back until 2 am. She did not have a concert until Sunday in Chicago and could have played early Saturday if she was a true star for the people
Country Singer Pens Song About Losing His Grandparents from Wadena, Minnesota
Whoever says TikTok is a waste of time, isn't using the app right. This past Monday (August 8th) I was scrolling my "For You" page when a video of a man hearing his own song on the radio popped up. As I watched his heartfelt reaction to hearing his song get played, I realized the song was about Wadena, Minnesota.
DL-Online
WE Fest attendance up overall, despite weather glitch
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest is turning 40 next year, and organizers are already gearing up for a larger-than-life celebration of the milestone on Aug. 3-5, 2023. "I think people will be extremely pleased with the lineup," said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke on Monday, Aug. 8, adding that an official announcement of the full lineup will be coming sometime in October. "We've been listening to the talk on social media, and I think we’ve put together a show people will be really proud to be a part of for our 40th anniversary."
lakesarearadio.net
Crazy Daze Returns to Downtown Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes shoppers will descend on downtown Detroit Lakes Tuesday for some of the Lakes Area’s best deals during Crazy Daze. “Crazy Daze goes from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. so hopefully you can stop in even if you’re working – go before work, after work – and we have great food trucks so come down for lunch and support those businesses on the street and those businesses that are open downtown,” said Carrie Johnston with the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
valleynewslive.com
WE Fest management says last night’s evacuation of the venue worked smooth and fast
DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Concert goers at WE Fest held out through some severe weather last night, which may be the first time the festival has ever had to make the call to not put a headlining performer on stage. “Very unfortunate, and we wish she would’ve...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
valleynewslive.com
Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up during rush hour on Monday, as troopers responded to a pickup on fire on I-94 W, 3 miles outside Moorhead around 5:30 PM. Our crew on the scene reported people running to help as heavy black smoke could be seen from the sky. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The lanes were eventually cleared, and the vehicle was towed away.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
kvrr.com
Three weekend shootings leave lasting impact on the community
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Three shootings over the weekend in Fargo have people more aware when they’re downtown. A bouncer says police did a good job with containment and a business owner is taking security measures more seriously for the future. “When you hear stuff, like it’s really...
kvrr.com
Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people died in four separate calls for drug overdoses since Saturday in Fargo. Police responded to two separate calls on Saturday for unresponsive people. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on both people. On Monday, they responded to two more calls involving overdoses. One person was...
valleynewslive.com
Shots Fired in Jefferson Park neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirms shots were fired in the Jefferson Park neighborhood Monday night. Authorities say they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired in the 700 block of 23rd St. S. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings on the ground.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 13 more We Fest incidents reported to emergency dispatchers on Aug. 4
12:28 a.m., at WE Fest, a 19-year-old man from Kindred, N.D., was cited for minor consumption. 2:04 a.m., at WE Fest, a caller reported a 29-year-old Minneapolis man was making threats to use a weapon. The individual will be held until sober. 2:41 a.m., at WE Fest, fight reported in...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two hurt in Otter Tail County crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Two women were hurt in a crash in Otter Tail County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old Angela Paavola was driving her SUV Southbound on Highway 29 near milepost 120 in Compton Township when she slammed into the back of a truck, driven by 28-year-old Tyler Heinzen.
valleynewslive.com
Police: Fargo shooting suspect arrested
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man police say is responsible for firing a gun early Saturday morning is now in custody. 21-year-old Braden Poitra was arrested Tuesday afternoon just before 1:00 p.m. in Dilworth on an unrelated felony warrant. Poitra is being held in the Clay County Jail on an attempted murder charge after police say he pulled the trigger and shot a man in the arm on August 6 in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue South. The reason for the shooting is still unknown.
valleynewslive.com
Two overnight shootings being investigated by Fargo PD
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place overnight. FPD received a report, around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, that someone had been shot near 35th Avenue S and 33rd Street S. Authorities say the caller stated the parties involved had already left the...
valleynewslive.com
Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, Fargo Police awarded a Letter of Recognition to Travis Roerich, an Asset Protection Manager for Walmart in Fargo. On June 14, Travis contacted FPD when he observed four individuals making suspicious transactions that, based on his experience, appeared consistent with credit card fraud. When officers arrived, they found the suspects in a vehicle containing items—including credit cards—which had been stolen from a local business the night before.
