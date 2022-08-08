Read full article on original website
CNBC
This 29-year-old spent $15,000 on a side hustle selling vintage designer purses—now her business makes $55,000 a week
Sometimes, Nica Yusay's online vintage purse store, FashioNica, sells out so quickly that she thinks there's a glitch on her website. A lifelong thrifting enthusiast, Yusay developed a talent for finding high-end purses at a fraction of their retail value from a young age. She accumulated her own collection over the years, but never thought she could make money from her skill — until her fiancé suggested she make a business out of it.
hypebeast.com
Emerging Brand Palm Bay Skates to Set Up Shop in Margate's Turner Contemporary Gallery
Margate, a local seaside town in Kent, England, is in the midst of a resurgence. It’s home to the Turner Contemporary gallery, Tracey Emin’s art school, vintage designer store Margate Gift Shop, a reoccurring Stüssy archive sale, a buffet of restaurants and homeware stores, and now, the playground for Palm Bay Skates. Founded in 2018 by the husband-and-wife duo Matthew and Sarah Tomkins, Palm Bay Skates now announces its plans for expansion, starting with a pop-up shop that will take over the foyer of the Turner Contemporary gallery.
EXCLUSIVE: Remi Bader Launches Extended Size Collection With Revolve
Click here to read the full article. Remi Bader’s collaboration with Revolve has finally arrived. The popular e-tailer’s first extended size collection with the content creator and curve model officially launches Wednesday on Revolve’s official e-commerce site. The initial release will include 15 styles ranging in sizes XXS to 4X, with a second drop to follow in September, including a special activation during New York Fashion Week.More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the YearsOlivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Style Moments in 'Grease' News of the Remi x Revolve collection was revealed in...
Kate Middleton Wears These Summer Shoes Constantly & Similar Styles Are up to $60 Off For Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
Click here to read the full article. Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve loved seeing Kate Middleton’s summer style. The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe features a slew of elements that are absolutely essential to anyone’s closet. We’ve seen the mother of three in floral dresses, statement earrings, and espadrilles — including a pair of wedges she previously wore during Cambridgeshire County Day. We did some sleuthing and found the perfect dupes and similar espadrille styles perfect for summer, all featuring marked down prices up to $60 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Before we dive into these dupes, let’s...
The Best-Smelling Fragrances Of The Summer Are Available During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here!. Starting today, July 15, through Sunday, July 31, Nordstrom will be offering exclusive sales...
5 Independent Fragrance Brands That’ll Make You Smell Amazing
If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
purewow.com
Queen Letizia of Spain Had a Twinning Moment With Daughter Princess Leonor in a $40 Dress
We’ll never grow tired of seeing royals sporting ballgowns and tiaras, but there’s something extra fascinating about seeing them rock affordable clothing (aka the same thing as everyone else). To our delight, Queen Letizia of Spain recently did just that. While attending a meeting at the headquarters of...
Kim Kardashian’s Skims Drops Second Swimwear Collection
Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Earlier this year, a clip from the reality star’s cover story with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Kardashian is staying true to her word: The beauty and fashion mogul announced earlier this year the expansion of her ultra-popular Skims brand to include its first swimwear collection. The first collection dropped in March but the new line, out today,...
PETA Urges Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez to Donate $100,000 Birkin Bag to Museum of Atrocities Against Animals
Click here to read the full article. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is speaking out against Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez — or, more specifically, her handbag. While in London with Bezos last week, Sanchez was spotted leaving the Ham Yard Hotel while carrying an Hermés Birkin bag — one of the most coveted luxury handbag styles in the world. However, this wasn’t the standard leather satchel, which often retails starting at $8,500. Sanchez’s version was crafted from crocodile skin, dyed in a bright pink hue. According to retailers, including Farfetch, a pre-owned iteration of Sanchez’s specific style likely...
US couple transforms abandoned Italian house into dream home with an elevator
US couple Massoud Ahmadi and Shelley Spencer snapped up an abandoned property in the Sicilian town of Sambuca, spending $250,000 to turn it into a stylish house complete with its own elevator.
Poodle Reunited With Owner at Airport Delights Internet: 'He Cried'
An adorable dog has users on TikTok reaching for the tissues after an emotional airport reunion.
Boston Baked Blossom's cupcakes also double as floral decorations
SOUTH BOSTON - During the pandemic many people started new hobbies, like baking. But graphic designer Lisa Mackin came up with a whole new, delicious twist on floral decorations.Inside her kitchen in South Boston, she started "Boston Baked Blossoms." This is where the one-woman cupcake company is pumping out product that serves two purposes - cupcakes posing as flowers.Theses amazingly realistic designs she creates can be used to feed and decorate any event. From a wedding to a shower, a bride's bouquet to a table arrangement that you can eat."It can be a huge cost saving for people because they...
Domaine
How One Designer Turned a 1923 Vintage Mercantile Store Into Her Forever Home
If there’s something we never get tired of seeing, it’s a great makeover. Whether it’s transforming a retro bathroom into a modern oasis or giving a lackluster bedroom a fresh look, pros perform these design miracles all the time. To give designers a chance to showcase their...
Farfetch Teams Up With Salvatore Ferragamo
Click here to read the full article. Marco Gobbetti is getting a high tech assist from José Neves’ Farfetch as he seeks to sharpen Salvatore Ferragamo’s digital chops. Gobbetti, who became chief executive officer of the Florence-based brand this year, has moved quickly, forging a global strategic partnership with Farfetch. More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 Campaign The deal is intended to strengthen Ferragamo’s presence on the luxury platform and to create shopping experiences that will draw Millennial and Gen Z shoppers. Ferragamo will use Farfetch’s platform solutions and also...
brides.com
Jennifer Behr's Newest Collaboration Is Full of Heirloom-Worthy Bridal Accessories
For most brides and accessory lovers, Jennifer Behr's pieces are synonymous with modern elegance. Always featuring a variety of designs and price points, the brand is known for its timeless styles and contemporary aesthetics. And to further add to Behr's portfolio, the jewelry designer has partnered with celebrity and bridal stylist Micaela Erlanger for a one-of-a-kind and limited-edition bridal accessories collection.
hypebeast.com
Aesop Opens Its Doors to New Store on Regent Street, London
Housed within a two-hundred-year historic structure, Aesop adds its own touch of elegance while embodying the stately façade originally constructed in 1819 by architect John Nash. The brand’s in-house design team has combined sleek curvatures and warm tones with touches of classical fixtures paying homage to Regency architecture.
China’s New Fashion Icon, Dita’s Latest Store, Meshki Parties in L.A.
Click here to read the full article. WINNING SISTER: Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang has become China’s favorite fashion icon this summer as she competed and eventually won the grand prize in the wildly popular reality show “Sisters Who Make Waves.” Thanks to the show, Wang, who turns 40 on Sept. 5, is experiencing a resurgence in her career, and has gained the attention of luxury and beauty brands such as Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Valentino, Sisley, Fresh and Guerlain in the past two months, as well as fronted the August issue covers of the Chinese editions of Nylon and InStyle magazines.More...
veranda.com
Martha Stewart Just Announced a Brand-New Collection of Home Goods, and We’re Already Swooning Over These 3 Products
The queen of entertaining, baking, hosting, and entrepreneurship is at it again with another project that will have fans remarking, “it’s a good thing.”. Hot on the heels of her partnership with her sneaker endorsement and her 81st(!) birthday, Stewart took to Instagram today to drop some big news about her next adventure.
Tracee Ellis Ross Breathes New Life Into Summer Suiting in a Thrifted All-Black Blazer and Trouser Combo
Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross got thrifty in sleek black suiting on Instagram. The “Black-ish” star took to social media yesterday to share her outfit of the day. The best part about the look? It was thrifted. Ross partnered with ThredUp, showing off her stylish pant suit in all its glory in a series of selfies. The actress tagged her stylist, Karla Welch, in the caption on the post, writing, “Oh how I love a good secondhand fashion find!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross posed in a bedroom...
Is Italian Multibrand Retail the Blueprint for Wholesale?
Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Italy’s retail scene has been a peculiar one since the ’80s, when the country’s ready-to-wear momentum spurred a flurry of multibrand-boutique openings, sprinkled across the country. While elsewhere department stores dictated trends, snatching market share and somewhat choking independent players, Italy became home to highly curated shops regarded highly by luxury powerhouses.More from WWDLouis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibit Arrives in L.A.Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in Berlin Has the pandemic-scuppered reality...
