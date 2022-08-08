ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Mckinney, TX
Mckinney, TX
Mckinney, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant

DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Historic DFW Church Fire

A three-alarm fire that roared through the First Presbyterian Church of Prosper on Tuesday destroyed much of the historic building. Still, despite blackened interior walls, shattered stained glass windows, and the destroyed sanctuary, the outside walls stood like those around Jericho, tall and strong. The fire started in the back...
PROSPER, TX
Rachel Smith
fox29.com

North Texas mom goes home after 370 days in the hospital with COVID-19

DALLAS - A North Texas mom of three is finally going home after spending more than a year in the hospital because of COVID-19. Jazmin Kirkland was hospitalized on Aug. 3, 2021. A few days later she was placed on a ventilator and a month after that needed ECMO treatments because the virus had attacked her heart and lungs.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Body found at fire scene near Savoy

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Police are investigating after skeletal human remains were found Friday at the scene of a 75-acre wildfire north of Savoy in Fannin County. The Bonham Fire Department said the discovery was made as firefighters were working to contain the flames. Savoy police investigators believe...
SAVOY, TX
newschannel6now.com

James Staley trial moves to Tarrant County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Judge Everett Young approved a change of venue request Wednesday for James Staley III, who is accused of murdering 2-year-old Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018. He has pleaded not guilty. The trial will now take place in a Tarrant County district...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Drought Conditions Damaging House Foundations

This dry summer is putting many homes at risk for foundation damage. Just like you should check your roof after hail, experts recommend that you check your foundations during a drought season. “We are in a severe drought situation,” Olshan Foundation Solutions’ Blane Bartley said. He explained that in these...
JARED GOLDEN
fox4news.com

4 injured in crash at Plano gas station

PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
PLANO, TX

