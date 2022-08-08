Read full article on original website
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Local Organizations Helping Balch Springs Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Multiple house fires across North Texas believed to have been caused by lightning
FRISCO, Texas — At least three North Texas homes caught fire on Wednesday afternoon during a round of storms, and officials believe the fires may have been caused by lightning. The Frisco Fire Department said it responded to a house fire around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of...
Investigation underway after fatal ‘fire incident’ at Plano home, officials say
PLANO, Texas — Crews responded to a fatal “fire incident” at a home in Plano Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Around 1 p.m., Plano Fire-Rescue was called to a home in the 1900 block of Gardengrove Court, near Custer Road and West 15 Street. Officials told WFAA that...
Study ranks this North Texas city as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the country
Pets are family. There is nothing more loyal and loving than a dog that has claimed you as its caretaker.
Southwest flight attendant’s back broken in hard landing
A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.
Officials: Teen girl dead, father injured after pickup truck crashes into their Texas house
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A teen girl has died and her father was injured after a pickup truck crashed into their Texas home on Sunday, officials say. According to the White Settlement Police Department in a news release, just after 6 p.m. a pickup truck that was hauling a flatbed trailer lost control.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant
DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
dallasexpress.com
Historic DFW Church Fire
A three-alarm fire that roared through the First Presbyterian Church of Prosper on Tuesday destroyed much of the historic building. Still, despite blackened interior walls, shattered stained glass windows, and the destroyed sanctuary, the outside walls stood like those around Jericho, tall and strong. The fire started in the back...
fox29.com
North Texas mom goes home after 370 days in the hospital with COVID-19
DALLAS - A North Texas mom of three is finally going home after spending more than a year in the hospital because of COVID-19. Jazmin Kirkland was hospitalized on Aug. 3, 2021. A few days later she was placed on a ventilator and a month after that needed ECMO treatments because the virus had attacked her heart and lungs.
KTEN.com
Body found at fire scene near Savoy
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Police are investigating after skeletal human remains were found Friday at the scene of a 75-acre wildfire north of Savoy in Fannin County. The Bonham Fire Department said the discovery was made as firefighters were working to contain the flames. Savoy police investigators believe...
Three killed, including toddler, in wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 175
SEAGOVILLE, Texas — Three people, including a toddler, were tragically killed after authorities say a wrong-way driver struck their vehicle head on early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 175. Just after 1 a.m., the Seagoville Police Department and fire department were dispatched to the wrong-way crash on eastbound U.S....
Mama Bobcat & 3 Kittens Spotted 'Hanging Out' On Texas Golf Course: WATCH
"They were playing so much they sometimes fell into the creek water."
fox5ny.com
'Honor Killings' Trial: Yaser Said denies killing daughters on the stand, closing statements begin Tuesday
DALLAS, Texas - The trial for Yaser Said, who is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008, continued into its second week on Monday. Yaser Said took the stand in his own defense on Monday afternoon. He testified that his daughters were alive in his cab the last time he saw them.
fox4news.com
5 children taken to hospital after dad allegedly leaves them in car without air conditioning
FORT WORTH, Texas - A father is under arrest after allegedly leaving his 5 children inside a car without air conditioning in Fort Worth. Jose Leal, 29, was arrested on 5 counts of abandonment/endangerment to a child and taken to the Tarrant County Jail. Fort Worth police say they were...
newschannel6now.com
James Staley trial moves to Tarrant County
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Judge Everett Young approved a change of venue request Wednesday for James Staley III, who is accused of murdering 2-year-old Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018. He has pleaded not guilty. The trial will now take place in a Tarrant County district...
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
dallasexpress.com
Drought Conditions Damaging House Foundations
This dry summer is putting many homes at risk for foundation damage. Just like you should check your roof after hail, experts recommend that you check your foundations during a drought season. “We are in a severe drought situation,” Olshan Foundation Solutions’ Blane Bartley said. He explained that in these...
fox4news.com
4 injured in crash at Plano gas station
PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
