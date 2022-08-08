ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whmi.com

More Lane Closures On US-23 This Week

Lane closures are underway on US-23 in the Fenton area. The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing bridge epoxy seal coating along the US-23 corridor, which will continue through the week. Additional time may be required due to weather. Crews will also be working on the outside lanes of Silver...
FENTON, MI
abc12.com

Drivers want more signage at new Dort Hwy extension

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest finished project from the Genesee County Road Commission igniting concern for drivers. The new Pollock and Dort Highway extension opened about two weeks ago and since drivers began to take the route many report that the limited amount of signage in the area isn't giving them enough notice to slow down for a stop sign at the intersection.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blanc#Spelling#Road Sign#Urban Construction#Traffic#A Genesee Road Commission
abc12.com

Fenton changing ambulance services after Stat EMS pulls out

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - When city of Fenton residents call 911, a different ambulance will be showing up at their door soon. The Fenton City Council approved a change in ambulance service providers this week after Stat EMS, which had a contract with the city, announced plans to pull out of the agreement on July 27 after 12 years.
FENTON, MI
WNEM

Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’

Today's top stories include some beach closures in Huron County, child care grants, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw. Updated: 22...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: Flint woman arrested after fleeing crash

BIRCH RUN, Mich., - A 55-year-old Flint woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash Saturday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Birch Run Road near Dixie Highway in Birch Run. The Flint woman was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when she rear-ended a 2012 Chevy...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Aug. 10th

Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’. Cooperative weather brought out classic cars and fans of classic cars for Tuesday’s Back to the Bricks tune-up party in Flushing. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of...
FLUSHING, MI
WNEM

Flint City Council delays vote on $300 water credit

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Council has again delayed a vote on a $300 credit for residents’ water bills. In a unanimous vote, the council sent the resolution back to committee to refine the parameters for the credit. The resolution to give city residents the equivalent of...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Flint Police seize 3 kilograms of fentanyl, arrest 3 suspects

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three suspects are in custody after the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigating Unit seized 3 kilograms of fentanyl during an operation on July 1. The suspects were taken into custody after authorities executed search warrants. The 3 kilograms have a street value of $500,000, according...
FLINT, MI
michiganradio.org

Approximately 43,000 individual claims filed for part of the Flint water settlement

More than 40,000 claims have been submitted for a share of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement. People had until the end of June to formally file a claim for a share of the settlement of damage claims against the state of Michigan, city of Flint, McLaren Hospital Flint and Rowe Professional Services stemming from the water crisis.
FLINT, MI
