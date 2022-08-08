Read full article on original website
whmi.com
More Lane Closures On US-23 This Week
Lane closures are underway on US-23 in the Fenton area. The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing bridge epoxy seal coating along the US-23 corridor, which will continue through the week. Additional time may be required due to weather. Crews will also be working on the outside lanes of Silver...
abc12.com
Drivers want more signage at new Dort Hwy extension
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest finished project from the Genesee County Road Commission igniting concern for drivers. The new Pollock and Dort Highway extension opened about two weeks ago and since drivers began to take the route many report that the limited amount of signage in the area isn't giving them enough notice to slow down for a stop sign at the intersection.
One Flint firefighter resigns, another disciplined for roles in fatal house fire
FLINT, MI -- One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined for their response to a house fire in late May that killed two Flint children on West Pulaski Street. The city announced the actions in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 10, but shared few additional details from...
US-23 ramps in Fenton Township expected to close this week after weather delay
FENTON TWP., MI -- Crews plan to continue epoxy seal coating of bridge structures along the US-23 corridor this week after weather delayed the project last week. Starting Monday, Aug. 8, work is scheduled to start on the outside lanes of Silver Lake Road over US-23, requiring exit and entrance ramps to close.
abc12.com
Fenton changing ambulance services after Stat EMS pulls out
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - When city of Fenton residents call 911, a different ambulance will be showing up at their door soon. The Fenton City Council approved a change in ambulance service providers this week after Stat EMS, which had a contract with the city, announced plans to pull out of the agreement on July 27 after 12 years.
Contractor gets $17.8M contract for Flint service line work with deadlines looming
FLINT, MI -- The city has secured a contractor to tackle a mountain of unfinished lawn, driveway and sidewalk restorations where water service lines have been dug up since the program started more than six years ago. What it’s running out of is time, and what it doesn’t know is...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, RV, and more -- See the auction schedule here
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Numerous vehicles are available at upcoming Detroit police auctions. The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions. Cars, pickups, and an RV are all going to auction this month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make...
WNEM
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’
Today's top stories include some beach closures in Huron County, child care grants, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw. Updated: 22...
abc12.com
Saginaw hoping $3 million in federal funds will spur development along riverfront
SAGINAW (WJRT) - Saginaw has been in the process of redeveloping its riverfront for several years and today, those efforts got a financial boost. $3,000,000 is earmarked to help the city remove some old infrastructure. The old infrastructure has been delaying any new development. That's what city and business leaders...
WNEM
Police: Flint woman arrested after fleeing crash
BIRCH RUN, Mich., - A 55-year-old Flint woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash Saturday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Birch Run Road near Dixie Highway in Birch Run. The Flint woman was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when she rear-ended a 2012 Chevy...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Aug. 10th
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’. Cooperative weather brought out classic cars and fans of classic cars for Tuesday’s Back to the Bricks tune-up party in Flushing. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
WNEM
Flint City Council delays vote on $300 water credit
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Council has again delayed a vote on a $300 credit for residents’ water bills. In a unanimous vote, the council sent the resolution back to committee to refine the parameters for the credit. The resolution to give city residents the equivalent of...
abc12.com
Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
WNEM
Police: Handguns confiscated after vehicle stopped for doing doughnuts in intersection
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A Michigan State Police trooper confiscated three handguns during a traffic stop following reports of a large party being advertised on TikTok. On Saturday, Aug. 6 about 1:25 a.m. a trooper was patrolling an area in Wells Township where authorities learned a large party was going to be held on Aug. 5.
Luxury trips part of alleged 'dysfunction' that cost Pontiac taxpayers $1.6M
A forensic audit of spending in Ponfiac found evidence of misspending and raised questions about whether laws were broken by Former Mayor Deidre Waterman.
Recall petitions filed against two Flint school board members await approval
FLINT, MI -- Recall petitions against two Flint Community Schools Board of Education members was filed in the Genesee County court and awaits approval. The petitions are filed against current Board President Joyce Ellis-McNeal and Treasurer Laura McIntyre. Genesee County’s Election Commission is meeting Friday, Aug. 12 to review both...
WNEM
Flint Police seize 3 kilograms of fentanyl, arrest 3 suspects
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three suspects are in custody after the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigating Unit seized 3 kilograms of fentanyl during an operation on July 1. The suspects were taken into custody after authorities executed search warrants. The 3 kilograms have a street value of $500,000, according...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Salad bar restaurant sweetgreen opens first Michigan location in Oakland County
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – sweetgreen, a fast-casual salad bar chain, opened its first Michigan doors Tuesday in Oakland County. The state’s first sweetgreen location is a storefront in Birmingham, which is the brand’s 170th restaurant. According to a press release, the chain will expand to the cities of Troy and Ann Arbor in the fall.
michiganradio.org
Approximately 43,000 individual claims filed for part of the Flint water settlement
More than 40,000 claims have been submitted for a share of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement. People had until the end of June to formally file a claim for a share of the settlement of damage claims against the state of Michigan, city of Flint, McLaren Hospital Flint and Rowe Professional Services stemming from the water crisis.
