Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CarBuzz.com

Chinese Automaker Makes Electric Pickup Before Tesla

Aside from owning a few notable brands such as Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, there are very few reasons why American car enthusiasts should know much about Chinese automaker Geely. The company makes some decent-looking cars, but none of them are sold in the United States. To be honest, there haven't...
MotorAuthority

2023 VW ID.4 starting price drops to $38,790 with US production

Volkswagen promised a lower starting price for its ID.4 electric crossover once production got underway in the U.S., and the company has delivered, though with a smaller battery pack. VW on Thursday announced a starting price of $38,790 for the 2023 ID.4, which reaches dealerships in the fall. That's down...
Carscoops

Ford’s Indian Manufacturing Facilities Purchased By Tata’s EV Arm

The sale of Ford’s Sanand plant in India to Tata has been confirmed. Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, will purchase the facility located in the Gujarat region for INR7.25 billion ($91.5 million) and is waiting on final government approval. The plant will become part of Tata Passenger Electric...
MotorAuthority

MG 7 returns as sexy mid-size sedan with internal-combustion power

MG is in the midst of launching a new family of electric vehicles based on an in-house developed modular platform, but the company hasn't given up on internal-combustion engines just yet. In fact, it's just previewed via social media a stylish MG 7 sport sedan that will go on sale...
MotorAuthority

1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production in UK

Customer examples of the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar are now in production at a dedicated facility in Coventry, U.K., five years after the car was first shown. Just 275 will be built, and the first will be delivered to its owner in the second half of 2022. All build slots are gone, even with the starting price set at a lofty 2.275 million euros (approximately $2.3 million).
MotorAuthority

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric brings back the dune buggy for EV era

The classic Meyers Manx dune buggy has returned as an EV. The new Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is scheduled to make its public debut next week during the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. Designed by Freeman Thomas, whose résumé includes the Volkswagen New Beetle and the original...
Benzinga

Autonomy Places 23,000 Electric Vehicle Order With Automakers to Expand and Diversify Subscription Fleet

Fleet order placed for 45 electric vehicle models from 17 global automakers. Order represents 1.2% of the projected U.S. electric vehicle production through the end of 2023. Autonomy™, the nation's largest electric vehicle subscription company, today placed an order for 23,000 electric vehicles with 17 global automakers to expand and diversify its subscription fleet beyond Tesla. The fleet order is valued at $1.2B.
insideevs.com

Ford, Stellantis, EV Bill And EV Adoption: EV News August 4, 2022

This week, we have news on Ford, Legislation, Stellantis, and EV Adoption: Our Top EV News for the week of Aug 4, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Group's Big Sellers Will Have Even More In Common

The Volkswagen Group's head of volume brands recently stated that VW, Seat, and Skoda models would become more similar. Thomas Schaefer sat down for an interview with Bloomberg. He revealed that the leading volume brands would share even more parts in the future to boost efficiency and profitability across the more affordable vehicles in its portfolio. However, the various cars will still rely on unique designs to set them apart.
CNET

Meyers Manx 2.0 EV Reimagines the Classic Dune Buggy

The biggest styling changes are at the rear, where there's no more exposed engine. Freeman Thomas, designer of the Audi TT and VW New Beetle, was hired to do the styling. The electric Manx is available with a 40-kWh battery pack that gives it a 300-mile range, while the base 20-kWh model will do 150 miles.
insideevs.com

BYD Plug-In Car Sales Surge To Over 162,000 In July 2022

BYD highlights spectacular plug-in electric car production and sales results for the month of July, setting massive new records. According to the company's report, in July, BYD plug-in car sales amounted to 162,216, which is 224% more than a year ago and a new monthly record. The previous one of 133,762, set in June, has been improved by almost 30,000.! That's amazing, as there are not that many manufacturers that even produce 30,000 plug-in cars a month, while here this is just the monthly difference.
InsideHook

Review: Was the iX xDrive50, BMW’s First Dedicated Electric SUV, Worth the Wait?

BMW’s journey towards its first dedicated all-electric SUV — the 2022 iX xDrive50 — has been steadfast and meticulously planned. It all stems back to Project i, which kicked off the brand’s pursuit of an electrified future just over a decade ago and poured forth proof-of-concept machines like the Mini E, the BMW ActiveE series of hybrids, and eventually the purpose-built i3 electric and the i8 plug-in hybrid.
