Alexander, NY

Photos: 36th Annual Empire State Antique Truck Show

By Howard B. Owens
 2 days ago

The Empire State Antique Truck Association held its 36th Annual Truck Show on Saturday at Sunday at the Western NY Gas and Steam grounds in Alexander.

It was the first time for the show at the steam grounds after traditionally behind hosted at the Stafford Firemen's grounds.

What was the same was dozens of classic trucks and tractors on display along with a flea market.  There was also a tractor pull on Saturday.

Photos by Howard Owens.

City
Alexander, NY
#Antique#Western Ny#Empire State#Trucks#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows
Genesee County, NY
The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

