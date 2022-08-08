Read full article on original website
Woman Came Off HIV Meds 15 Years Ago, Keeps Virus Naturally Under Control
She still harbors viable HIV, but her immune system has controlled the replication of the virus over the years.
BBC
Fourth patient seemingly cured of HIV
A man who has lived with HIV since the 1980s seems to have been cured in only the fourth such case, say doctors. He was given a bone marrow transplant to treat blood cancer leukaemia from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus. The 66-year-old, who does not...
Spanish Woman Is in Remission 15 Years After Stopping HIV Treatment
A Barcelona woman has maintained an undetectable HIV viral load for more than 15 years after stopping antiretroviral treatment, according to a case report presented last week at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The woman’s HIV is not completely eradicated—so she can’t be considered cured in the strictest...
People With Both HIV and Hepatitis B May Receive Better Care
Less than 10% of HIV-positive people are adequately vaccinated against hepatitis B virus (HBV) despite being more vulnerable, according to research presented at this year’s Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022). At the same time, another study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases found that people living with both HIV and HBV received better care than people with hepatitis B alone.
Stalled Progress on HIV Leaves Millions in Danger
The global reduction in HIV transmissions has slowed over the past two years due to crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, economic crunches and the war in Ukraine, according to a new UNAIDS report entitled “In Danger.”. “These data show the global AIDS response in severe danger,” said UNAIDS executive...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over life-threatening complications that strike months later
ANYONE who has had coronavirus has been warned over life-threatening complications that strike months after infection. Medics are starting to recognise that the virus impacts the whole body and not just the respiratory system. Researchers at Kings College London said it's a multi-system condition that can cause disease throughout the...
Toddler dies of Marburg virus six days after his dad in new outbreak of Ebola-like disease
A TODDLER who contracted the highly deadly Marburg virus in Ghana has died, officials say. Their 26-year-old dad also fell victim to the bug, which is similar to Ebola virus, days before. A third patient - the 24-year-old mum - is in isolation and no longer showing symptoms. In total,...
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
23 Infants In Tennessee Have Been Hospitalized For Parechovirus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new alert for parechovirus (PeV), a common childhood virus that can be deadly for infants under the age of 3 months. One death and several other cases had been reported at the time that the original Health Alert Network was issued on July 12, 2022. Since then, the CDC has found an “unusually large” outbreak of the virus in Tennessee.
Organ transplant breakthrough? Researchers develop compound that can maintain heart, liver and kidney cells for six hours after death - a tool that could quell a massive shortage
A new technology can keep organ cells alive for hours after the rest of the body dies in a breakthrough that experts hope can quell the dire need for more transplantable hearts, kidneys and livers. Researchers at Yale University developed 'OrganEx' - an offshoot of the breakthrough 'BrainEx' technology designed...
Two dead as Ghana confirms its first outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus
Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of the highly infectious Marburg virus disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday in a statement.
Pregnant People Who Get COVID-19 Late in Pregnancy Are 7x More Likely to Risk Premature Birth
New research out of Tel Aviv, Israel, suggests something medical experts have feared since the early days of the global COVID-19 pandemic: Contracting the novel coronavirus late in pregnancy can seriously increase your risk of a preterm birth. The study — which tracked the outcomes of the pregnancies of more...
BBC
What is the Marburg virus and how can it be avoided?
Two people in Ghana have died from the Marburg virus - and 98 been quarantined - raising fears of a mass outbreak. The highly infectious disease causes fever, muscle pains, diarrhoea, vomiting and, in some cases, death through extreme blood loss. Hundreds of people have died from the virus in...
Hospitals report more cases of parechovirus in infants: "This is not normal"
Multiple health systems are now reporting a potential uptick in serious cases of parechovirus infections in infants, after cases largely disappeared from children's hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention documents how cases have increased at one medical center in...
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
WebMD
Protein Drinks Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination Risk
Aug. 1, 2022 – Although often associated with bodybuilders, protein supplement lovers are widespread, with close to half of Americans regularly consuming protein drinks and shakes, according to Statista. But a recent recall may cause challenges for protein enthusiasts in the United States. Lyons Magnus announced a voluntary recall...
At least 70 deaths and 249 developed diseases tied to failures to properly screen for and keep track of donated organs, US Senate reports: Cases include SC man who received incompatible lungs and died next day
Process failures in the collection, screening and transplantation of donated organs in the U.S. have been responsible for at least 70 deaths and the development of 249 avoidable disease, the Senate Finance Committee revealed in a report Wednesday. The full report, which was obtained by the Washington Post, cites failures...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Bolivia: Of every 10 pregnant women, 2 test positive for Chagas in Tarija
The data from the Chagas Program show that in this first half of the year, 10 children were born with the disease. Likewise, they warn that in adults only 12% of those infected follow the treatment. To complete the first semester of the 2022 administration, the Departmental Health Service (Headquarters)...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 culture testing suggests some people may remain infectious after five days
A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard reports that some people may be able to infect others for more than five days after initial infection. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers describe how they tested infected patients using both rapid antigen tests (RATs) and viral cultures to learn more about how long infected people are able to pass along the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other people.
New York Polio Case Now Connected to Traces of Virus Found in UK and Israel
Using sewage sample tests from three countries separated by thousands of miles, public health officials hope to unravel the mystery of where this polio started circulating and what threat it poses.
