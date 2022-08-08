ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

FanSided

Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Brent Venables for father’s resignation

Cale Gundy resigning from the Oklahoma football coaching staff has sparked a ton of drama in the Sooners program, which now involves Brent Venables. It’s not been the prettiest of days for Oklahoma football with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Monday began with the shocking resignation of longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to reading aloud a racially charged slur in front of the Sooners players in a team meeting.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
ClutchPoints

‘The word I said was shameful and hurtful’: Longtime Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy shockingly resigns after film session controversy

Cale Gundy played his college football at Oklahoma and was an assistant coach for the Sooners since 1999, holding a variety of titles. But late Sunday night, Gundy resigned from the program after an incident in a film session. Gundy took to social media with a lengthy post explaining what happened, saying he read aloud […] The post ‘The word I said was shameful and hurtful’: Longtime Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy shockingly resigns after film session controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NORMAN, OK
Bleacher Report

Earliest Test for College Football's Top Contenders in 2022 Season

Even though September arrives first, most preseason talk discusses what might happen toward the end of college football's regular season. Who wins each conference? Which programs make the College Football Playoff? Who brings home the national title, and will they be undefeated when it happens?. But that opening month often...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out Indefinitely with Non-Football-Related Medical Issue

Wake Forest announced Wednesday that starting quarterback Sam Hartman is out indefinitely for treatment on a "non-football-related medical condition." Here's a statement from the Demon Deacons' athletic department:. "Following a workout on Tuesday, Aug. 9, redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman sought medical attention for a non-football-related condition. The results of...
WAKE FOREST, NC
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Diontae Johnson Being Sued for No-Show at Youth Football Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson faces a civil lawsuit from FlexWork Sports Management LLC, which says it suffered thousands of dollars in losses after Johnson failed to show up for a youth football camp in May. Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Tuesday details in the lawsuit show...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield: QB Battle Isn't 'About Trying to Stab One Another in the Back'

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold realize they're battling for a starting position, but they're not about to allow their competition to become contentious. “It’s not about trying to stab one another in the back,” Mayfield said Monday, per Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. “It’s about elevating, because the franchise and the team go as the QB room goes.”
NFL
Bleacher Report

ESPN: 'Don't Be Surprised' If Chiefs Keep 4 RBs Due to Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injuries

When the Kansas City Chiefs made Clyde Edwards-Helaire the No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the expectation was that he would become the top option in the backfield. And while he's had his moments, injuries have made him an unreliable feature back. So according to ESPN's Adam Teicher, the Chiefs will likely go into the 2022 season with contingency plans in place:
KANSAS CITY, MO

