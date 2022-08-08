ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

104.5 KDAT

Iowa City Is Home to the Area’s First Plant Bar

Just be sure not to use the beverage in your hand to water the plants and you'll be fine!. During the pandemic, a place with the coolest name ever and an equally cool concept opened in central Iowa. Pots & Shots opened in the Des Moines area in 2021 as a unique place for plant-lovers to gather and get their drink on, while also partaking in one of their other favorite pastimes. You can actually stop by, order a glass of wine, and be immersed in greenery, with experts helping you pick out the perfect houseplant.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

ARL: Loose peacock in Des Moines has been located

DES MOINES, Iowa — The peacock that has been spotted across Des Moines has finally been captured, according to the Animal Rescue League. Our feathery friend, who goes by the name Jimmy, was first seen on Wednesday in a tree. Watch: Peacock stuck in tree in Des Moines. The...
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident

Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
AMES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 Iowa State Fair

There is only one Iowa State Fair. It is recognized across the nation as the largest state fair with more entertainment and food options than you can shake a stick at! Food on a stick, at that! This year's Iowa State Fair runs from August 11th through August 21st. Even if you've been to the fair before, there are some things you need to know. The Des Moines Register has put together some helpful tips before you head to the best state fair in the U.S.A.!
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

QC woman is weight-loss royalty (wait until you see her now!)

TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS® royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Kathy Cliché of Clinton , who lost 85.4 pounds, and Larry Faber of Mason City who lost 102 pounds, are the 2021 Iowa Queen and King. They were recently honored at the Iowa recognition events on April 23 in Ames, a news release says.
MASON CITY, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
CLIVE, IA
KCCI.com

Major changes in store for the North Mixmaster in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new $64 million construction project is designed to make the East Mixmaster safer. New bridges and new lanes will change the way drivers travel. The East Mixmaster joins Interstate 80, 35 and 235 on Des Moines’ northeast side. More than 160,000 cars and trucks drive through it every day. Now after more than 50 years, the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to make it safer. That’s good news for truck drivers like Timothy Bass.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Des Moines man sets mother’s home on fire while she’s inside

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday morning, at approximately 10:38 am, police say a man started a fire in the 1000 block of 40th street. According to the criminal complaint, Christian Raymond Franklin is accused of setting his mother’s house on fire while knowing she was inside. Police say he poured gasoline onto a vehicle inside the garage and then used a candle to ignite the fire.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Storms cause damage around Des Moines area

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms rolled through the metro Sunday night. High winds knocked down trees and disrupted power for thousands of customers. Viewers sent in numerous photos of storm damage and lightning after the state received some much needed rain.
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident

It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
BOONE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Nevada Man Arrested in Iowa for Child Endangerment

A Nevada man has been detained by authorities in Iowa after leading police on an overnight chase while in possession of drugs and with kids in his vehicle. KCCI reports that the man was arrested in Dallas County, Iowa after leading police on an overnight police chase through multiple cities in the Hawkeye state.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
Iowa State Daily

BREAKING: Iowa State student found dead in Campustown apartment

An Iowa State student was found dead at an apartment complex on Welch Avenue Wednesday. As a result of the preliminary investigation, the Ames Police believes “there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.” Police arrived at the apartment complex in response to a report of a dead body, the Ames Police Department stated in a news release. Police transferred the person’s body to the state medical examiner’s office. The cause of death can not be determined until the autopsy is complete. The individual’s identity will not be released, as police are in the process of notifying the family.
AMES, IA
1380kcim.com

Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday

Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

