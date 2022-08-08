Read full article on original website
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before
St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the […] The post Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday
Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
Athletics host the Angels on 4-game home skid
Los Angeles Angels (48-63, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-70, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD; Athletics: Paul Blackburn (7-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -177, Athletics +150; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics are...
Miami's Jesus Aguilar resting on Wednesday night
Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will sit on the bench after Lewin Diaz was named Wednesday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 285 batted balls this season, Aguilar has produced a 7.4% barrel rate and a...
Albert Pujols hitting fifth in St. Louis' Wednesday lineup versus Colorado
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pujols will operate first base at Coors Field after Paul Goldschmidt was named Wednesday's designated hitter and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Kyle Freeland, our models project Pujols...
Diamondbacks face the Pirates leading series 2-1
Pittsburgh Pirates (45-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-60, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -188, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 runs.
Ben Gamel's 3 RBIs help Pirates get past D-backs
Ben Gamel drove in three runs and Kevin Newman had three hits as the Pittsburgh Pirates notched a 6-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night in Phoenix. Rodolfo Castro added two hits and Tucupita Marcano and Greg Allen each drove in a run as the Pirates defeated Arizona after losing the first two contests of the four-game set.
Royals bring 2-1 series advantage over White Sox into game 4
Chicago White Sox (56-55, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-4, 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 166 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (3-7, 4.58 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -186, Royals +156;...
Pirates' Jose Godoy riding pine Monday
The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Jose Godoy in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Godoy will move to the bench Monday while Jason Delay starts at catcher and bats ninth. Godoy has yet to land a hit in any of his 7 plate appearances so far...
DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
CHECK IT OUT: Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds Unveil Uniforms for MLB Field of Dreams Game
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds unveiled their throwback uniforms, as the NL Central rivals are set to face off this coming Thursday, August 11 in MLB’s second annual Field of Dreams game. They will play in legendary Dyersville, Iowa in front of only 8,000 fans in an intimate setting.
