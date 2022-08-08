ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Study shows older age and smoking most important risk factors for developing any cancer

A new large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fat, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
Smoking, older age are biggest risk factors for cancer

Smoking and older age are the two most important risk factors for cancer, a new, large study shows. The researchers also said doctors should look at excess body fat, family history and several other factors to help patients decide if they need additional screening and preventive interventions. "Single cancer type-specific...
How Many Minutes You Need To Walk Daily To Cut Your Risk of Heart Disease by 30%

From pumping your system full of mood-boosting endorphins to building muscular endurance to optimizing your oxygen uptake, the benefits of aerobic exercise are numerous, especially when it comes to keeping your heart healthy. Not to get too morbid, but heart disease is the leading cause of death among Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). On the bright side, though, walking is one of the best ways to show your ticker some TLC.
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?

Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
Drinking Moderate Amounts of Alcohol Linked to Cognitive Decline

Having as few as two alcoholic drinks per week can lead to cognitive decline, according to a study published recently in PLOS Medicine. That’s because drinking seems to increase the amount of iron present in the brain, with higher levels linked to neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
Research captures unfolding cardiovascular toll from meth use

A massive new study spotlights the toll methamphetamine use may take on heart health, suggesting men, people with kidney disease and those with high blood pressure are especially at risk. The findings, published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, indicated people who used meth faced a 32%...
Drinking Alcohol Carries Significant Health Risks and No Benefits for Young Adults

Global Burden of Disease’s new analysis estimates that 1.34 billion people consumed harmful amounts of alcohol (1.03 billion males and 0.312 billion females) in 2020. The analysis suggests that for young adults ages 15-39, there are no health benefits to drinking alcohol, only health risks. 59.1% of people who consumed unsafe amounts of alcohol in 2020 were between ages 15-39 years and 76.7% were male.
Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal

Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
Light vs. heavy drinking adults: Differences in sleep and circadian timing may inform alcohol treatment strategies

Heavy and light drinkers show differences in biological markers of the internal processes that regulate the 24-hour sleep/wake cycle. The study findings, reported in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, may have implications for the clinical management of patients seeking treatment for heavy drinking. Previous studies have shown that later circadian timing, manifesting as a preference for evening ("night owl") rather than morning ("lark") activity, is associated with increased alcohol consumption. However, research into the association between alcohol use and biological markers of circadian timing was lacking. Two such markers are DLMO (dim light melatonin onset—considered the gold standard circadian phase marker) and PIPR (the post-illumination pupil response—a measure of activity of photoreceptors in the eye that are a key influence on circadian timing). In the latest study, researchers compared sleep, DLMO-related measures, and photoreceptor responsivity in heavy and light drinkers.
Does Premature Menopause Increase Heart Problem Risk?

Women going through menopause before reaching 40 are more likely to experience heart problems, according to a new study. Published in the European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the new study found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk for new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
