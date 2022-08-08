ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Spider
2d ago

Use to go there for lunch, but it became an effort between street beggars, car break-ins and robberies. Company moved out of downtown to a more worker friendly area. It was a great idea, but the stores were robbed blind by the locals.

Reply
2
Shane Coats
2d ago

They really thought opening a shopping center next door to public housing projects was feasible???

Reply(8)
4
 

tncontentexchange.com

Ozark Run Scenic Byway proposal

Scenic Missouri is proposing the designation of a scenic byway across the Missouri Ozarks. The route will start in St. Louis, head south to the St. Francois Mountains, cross the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, head west past Bull Shoals Lake, and end near Branson. This 375-mile journey through small towns...
MISSOURI STATE
Bring Me The News

Famous Dave's, Granite City owner sold for $200 million

The Minnesota-based owner of restaurant chains including Famous Dave's and Granite City is being sold to a Montreal-based franchisor. On Tuesday, MTY Food Group said it purchased BBQ Holdings for around $200 million. BBQ Holdings is headquartered in Minnetonka, and has more than 200 franchised and 100 corporate-owned restaurants across...
MINNETONKA, MN
nextstl.com

$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko

A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Push to rename Wildwood's 'Old Slave Road' resurfaces with resident support

WILDWOOD — Residents of Old Slave Road are once again asking to change the name of their street. The winding lane off Wild Horse Creek Road was given the title when it was redeveloped in 1979, at the site of two plantations where more than 100 were enslaved before the Civil War. Many are buried in an unmarked cemetery still along the road today.
WILDWOOD, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
MISSOURI STATE
feastmagazine.com

Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August

After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

19-year-old shot, killed in Midtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead in Midtown. Just before 12:15 a.m., a 19-year-old man was found shot in the chest in the 300 block of South Grand near Forest Park Avenue. Limited information surrounding the shooting has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Man Arrested For Fatal Ted Drewes Hit and Run

A 10-day search for a pickup driver who struck 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai in front of Ted Drewes on July 29 came to an end today. Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police have arrested 25-year-old Jacob Adler of St. Louis County for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence. Both crimes are felonies.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
feastmagazine.com

These St. Louis ice cream pop-ups are keeping the Choco Taco alive

At the end of July, ice cream industry giant Klondike announced it would discontinue producing the Choco Taco, much to the dismay of the beloved novelty's fans. St. Louis residents need not despair, however; two local ice cream businesses are putting their own spin on the popular treat. Sugarwitch, known...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

5 scenic westward destinations from St. Louis by train

For those with the itch to travel without packing the car or worrying about traffic, Amtrak offers ample opportunity to see sights beyond the Midwest. Here's a list of five destinations in the West and Southwest worth the trip. While the travel time might be significantly longer than by air, the beautiful views along the way make it worth the journey.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday morning

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed early Monday morning in north St. Louis. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on North Broadway at Benton Street. The woman’s age and identity are unknown at this time. Police do not yet have a suspect in custody. FOX 2 will continue to update this story […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

