Read full article on original website
Related
chattanoogacw.com
Daughter of fallen Tennessee lieutenant gets police escort on first day of kindergarten
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for a young Tennessee girl who lost her father nine months ago—and her send-off to school was one to remember. Little Anna is the daughter of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, a longtime La Vergne Police detective who...
chattanoogacw.com
Bonnaroo dates announced for 2023 festival
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's largest music festival has announced dates for next year's fest. Organizers have marked off June 15-18 for Bonnaroo 2023. The music festival will be held at The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee. Next year's lineup has not yet been announced. Stay up to date for...
chattanoogacw.com
Property from Kenny Rogers' estate to be auctioned, benefitting Music Health Alliance
BEVERLY HILLS CA. (WZTV) — Julien’s Auctions has announced “Property from the Estate of Kenny Rogers", an exclusive presentation honoring the legendary Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor and one of the best-selling musical artists of all time taking place live in a three-day auction event. The...
Comments / 0