Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burger
Out of the water: E. coli closes lake in Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A lake in southern Wisconsin is temporarily closed for swimming after ‘high levels’ of E. coli were found in the water. Racine County Parks posted on its Facebook page that Quarry Lake is temporarily closed for swimming. The temporary closure started on August 9.
Wisconsin woman arrested in Park City after speeding incident
PARK CITY — After a showdown with police Monday evening, a Wisconsin woman was arrested, and two juveniles were taken into protective custody. State police said a vehicle was observed traveling at 98 mph along Interstate 65. It was also weaving through traffic and passing other vehicles in the middle and right lanes of travel, according to an arrest citation.
‘Looking back at ya’: As storm was bearing in, Waukegan officials save woman’s life
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Waukegan police and fire crews teamed up to make a remarkable water rescue last week. They saved a women’s life who had been missing for more than 24 hours. On Aug. 3, crews patrolling near the pier in the Waukegan Harbor were already in recovery mode. Earlier, the family of a missing […]
OPINION: A snapshot of jogging safety – 4 smart ideas
Jogging safety is the topic of this installation in the Racine County Eye’s “Snapshots of Safety” series. I was talking to a friend a couple of days ago and she was concerned about going running in the park and even around the block. She was concerned because not too long ago, a group of men not only were leering at her but got into their car and started to follow her as she followed her route. She was just around the corner from her home and quickly made it to her front door. The vehicle, after a quick stop, continued on its way.
Site selected for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will build a new youth correctional facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The new Type 1 facility will be built along West Clinton Avenue, near Noyes Park. The move brings Wisconsin a step closer to closing the facilities at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. The prisons near Irma came under fire for alleged...
Baby abducted from Kenosha, located in Indiana
Kenosha police were coordinating an Amber Alert for a missing two-month-old boy when he was located in Indiana.
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
‘Shark Tank’-style business competition returns to Milwaukee west side
A “Shark Tank”-style business competition that seeks to fill storefronts on the city’s near west side is seeking another round of applicants. Rev-Up MKE, sponsored by the non-profit Near West Side Partners, along with representatives from Marquette University and Town Bank, culminates Sept. 14 with a live pitch event at the Rave/Eagles Ballroom where each finalist will present before a panel of judges.
Kenosha police chase stolen car, 2 arrested
KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha police say a high-speed chase of a stolen car is what led to two separate crashes Monday, Aug. 8. Police said it started with a traffic stop after the car was involved in “several crimes.” The pursuit went down Sheridan Road and reached speeds around 80 mph near 75th Street.
Evers administration picks site for new youth prison
The facility would replace the state's existing youth prison outside Irma. The existing facility has been plagued by allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse.
Business Spotlight: M Force | Racine County Eye
There is a new brick-and-mortar business in Downtown Racine that certainly takes its name seriously. M Force is an innovative business that has actually been around for five years, but has recently expanded its realm of services to include office, meeting and event space now as well. With a large pool of connections and know-how, M Force is definitely a force to be reckoned with, and able to provide something for nearly every need that a small business could have.
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Officers Association: Endorses Rebecca Kleefisch
[Waukesha, Wis.] — The Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Officers Association has endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch’s campaign for governor. The Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Officers Association released the following statement with its endorsement:. “The Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Officers Association is announcing the decision to endorse Rebecca Kleefisch for Governor...
‘A mess’: Vernon Hills businesses rocked by string of smash-and-grabs
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Police in Vernon Hills are investigating several smash-and-grab burglaries that occurred early Monday morning. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to Artisan Vapor, located in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, on the report of a commercial burglary. Surveillance footage shared with WGN News shows several suspects using a trash […]
Racine & Me: Downtown mid-year review and more!
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine is booming with new businesses in the downtown area. Kelly Kruse, the executive director of Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us in the studio to discuss the details of her "Downtown Mid-Year Review." Kruse says 25 new businesses have opened this year and they've held...
Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returns to Lakeshore State Park this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Drag Boat Festival returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will be held at Lakeshore State Park, located on Harbor Drive, on Saturday, Aug. 13. From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the normally tranquil Lake Shore Park will see...
Speeding car crashes into train in Washington County
A speeding car crashed into a train early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The crash could have been avoided if the driver reduced his speed to drive safely in the dense fog.
3 arrested in Racine for manufacturing firearms, shots fired incident
Following a shots fired incident, officers recovered nine guns, ammunition, and firearm paraphernalia from the suspect's homes.
