Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Open casket nightmare: Family files lawsuit against Brooklyn funeral home
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn family says they are perpetually in mourning, not only over the loss of their loved one, but because of the way they had to say goodbye to her.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, they are suing the funeral home because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.With just flowers and a photo of 37-year-old Regina Christophe, it was not the goodbye her family wanted.They hired McManus Funeral Home on Avenue N shortly after her death on June 24, but asked for a funeral date two weeks later so family could fly in for...
Billionaire Property Tycoon Nick Candy Lists Sprawling LA Manse for $85 Million
Take a step back into the Golden Age of Hollywood with this incredible architecturally significant estate built in 1959. The Reserve, as it’s called, was purchased in 2013 by Christian Candy, the brother of British property tycoon Nick Candy. Christian sold it to Nick and his wife, Australian singer Holly Valance, in 2018. Over the last four years, Candy and his wife have made extensive renovations to the home. It’s located within the prestigious Holmby Hills neighborhood, part of L.A.’s tony Bel-Air enclave, and has quite the glamorous history.
I’m an interior design expert – if you want your home to look expensive, avoid a few flooring finishes
WHEN it comes to designing our homes, we all want the rooms to feel modern and stylish. But many of us don’t know how to achieve that look. One interior design expert named Phoenix Grey, who goes by @mrphoenixgrey on TikTok, said when it comes to flooring, there are a few common mistakes people make — and they cause homes to look cheap.
How to clean wood floors without damaging them
After living with wall-to-wall carpeting, old laminate and chipped tiles, you're finally living in a new place with beautiful hardwood floors. Congrats! Or, you've been living there for a while and the fact that you're blessed with wood flooring hasn't occurred to you until now — the moment you've realized that you're not quite sure, exactly, how to clean wood floors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why HGTV's David Bromstad Recommends Using Beams In Your Design
If you want to design a room that really stands out and has people in awe from the floor to the ceiling, consider using beams, says David Bromstad.
How To Style A Fireplace In Any Room Of The House
A fireplace is a focal point that can make any space in your home feel more cozy and luxurious. Here's how to style a fireplace in any room of the house.
Peek Inside Tommy and Dee Hilfiger’s Palm Beach Pad
Tommy and Dee Hilfiger are no strangers to waterfront living. For years the designer couple took respite at a Golden Beach, Florida, home with 100 feet of ocean frontage, and they continue to retreat to a vacation home on Mustique, where the estate’s swimming pool laps up against the sands of the Caribbean.
"It's boggling": A look back at The Mall of America's 1992 opening
The Mall of America turns 30 today, meaning it's officially too old to shop at its own Forever 21 store. Flashback: An estimated 150,000 shoppers showed up for the grand opening on Aug. 11, 1992, the Star Tribune reported at the time. The crowd grew so large that the mall opened its doors earlier than scheduled — "as soon as the freshly mopped floors had dried."What they said: "It's boggling, isn't it?" Becker resident Darlene Schull told her hometown paper, The St. Cloud Times, as she explored the labyrinth of stores. "You really need time to stop and stare. There's...
RELATED PEOPLE
A $34 Million Connecticut Mega-Mansion With a 30-Car Garage Just Hit the Market
Click here to read the full article. Connecticut may be the Land of Steady Habits, but it’s also the country of luxury proclivities. Witness a newly listed Greenwich mega-mansion: Positioned on a lush 19-acre lot, the jaw-dropping abode spans 17,878 square feet and features 10 bedrooms and 14.5 baths. Even more impressively, it has a lower-level garage with the capacity to house up to a whopping 30 cars—a coveted feature for serious collectors, especially in a state that buys as many luxury cars as Connecticut. Tucked behind stately gates, the prominent dwelling was custom built in 2009 and has been listed by...
Tiny House Kits for DIY Homeowners
Build your dream tiny home faster and at a fraction of the cost.
marthastewart.com
How to Work Your Wedding Color Palette Into the Design Landscape of Your Home
When couples have trouble narrowing down their wedding color palette or style, planners often suggest turning to their closet and using their sense of fashion as a guide: Are they drawn to classic or trendy silhouettes? Bright prints or soft pastels? Black and gray or brown and tan? And after finally landing on the perfect shades—and months of utilizing the palette to make wedding-related decisions—it might feel strange to completely abandon them once the day is over, especially if they were a particular design highlight.
The Best Roof Color If You Have A White House
White is one of the most common colors homeowners choose to paint their house. It is a clean, timeless look that acts as the perfect background for designing and decorating. When the house is painted white, there are endless options when it comes to styling other parts like the roof, door, and windows. Texture, for example, can be experimented with to create a unique look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best String Lights for Bedrooms, Dorm Rooms & Photo Walls
Click here to read the full article. Bedroom aesthetics are huge, especially for teens and college kids who spend tons of time in their rooms. It’s the only space they have to make their own, and bedroom string lights always help to achieve the best cool and cozy vibe. Not only do twinkle lights look amazing, but they’re also functional to some degree in offering a perfect amount of illumination as a nightlight or setting the mood for movie nights. They’re the ideal back-to-school purchase for any high school or college student who wants a fresh start to help them feel...
ELLE DECOR
A 1980s Country House Receives a Soaring Makeover
When the owners of a late-1980s house in Pound Ridge, New York, called on Abelow Sherman Architects to complete a renovation, they wanted a warm and friendly family retreat that conveyed formality but lacked preciousness—a place where they could get away from the rigors and distractions of New York City, just 50 miles to the south.
Before and After: An All-Beige Bathroom Goes Dramatic with a $6,000 Black-and-White Redo
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Comments / 0