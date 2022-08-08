ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irishsportsdaily.com

2023 CG Parker Friedrichsen Sets Notre Dame Official Visit

2023 Bixby High School (Okla.) star Parker Friedrichsen‍ didn’t lack attention on the recruiting trail as the combo guard took his five official visits allowed as a junior, but his recruitment changed on Monday when Notre Dame offered. The offer from the Irish wasn’t necessarily expected, but one...
NOTRE DAME, IN
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football to play in three of the most anticipated games of 2022

The Notre Dame football team has a tough schedule heading into the 2022 season, and they will play in some of the biggest games on the college football slate. The Notre Dame football team goes into the 2022 season as one of the best teams in the country, after being ranked No. 5 overall in the first Coaches Poll earlier this week. For first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, the expectations are high, especially after a strong 2021 season, and many stars returning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame LB Jack Kiser: Mr. Consistent

It's go time for Notre Dame and it doesn't take long to see the Irish are motivated by the Fiesta Bowl performance in January. Senior linebacker Jack Kiser spoke on Monday afternoon with a quiet confidence as the Ohio State game looms less than a month from now. "Everyone is...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Video | Expectations for Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner

It’s football season as Notre Dame will be five practices down after its Tuesday evening session. Quarterback is always the hot topic at Notre Dame and Greg Flammang sat down to give his expectations for sophomore signal-caller Tyler Buchner. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!. A...
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Washington, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Washington State
Notre Dame, IN
Football
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Texas State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame DC Al Golden Goes In-Depth on Irish Defense

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden coached a linebacker corps that went to the Super Bowl last fall. This year, Golden is tasked with coaching one of the deepest and most experienced linebacker units in the country. First impressions were made in the spring, but through four days of preseason...
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?

The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame LB Marist Liufau Transcript

Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau met with reporters after Monday’s practice. Here’s a transcript of a portion of that session. How has Prince Kollie progressed since winter conditioning?. One thing I've noticed from him is he's gotten a lot smarter. He's maturing and he's taking his time to...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame LB Bo Bauer Transcript

Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer met with reporters after Monday’s practice. Here’s a transcript of a portion of that session. On the leadership in the LB room from the veterans?. The older guys have to lead. We know what we're doing. Maybe they're different drills, but we still...
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chansi Stuckey
irishsportsdaily.com

Monday Practice Report. 8-8-2022

The first five periods of Notre Dame football’s practice on Monday was similar to Saturday’s. There wasn’t much new to report. The good news is sophomore wide receiver, Jayden Thomas, was back running full speed and participating in all drills. The other good news is that there aren’t any new injuries to report. Logan Diggs was still in the red jersey, but fully participating.
NOTRE DAME, IN
103.3 WKFR

Michigan’s Largest Street-Running Water Slide Is In Buchanan Michigan

During the summertime, the state of Michigan gets hot, and not just the temperature rising hot, but the thick, humid, hard to move and breathe hot. One of the things Michiganders love to do is find a way to cool off, whether that may be going inside, traveling to another state, or one of the most fun ways, finding water to be in. Luckily, living in Michigan there is no shortage of water or water activities.
BUCHANAN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Irish
boatlyfe.com

Nailing the Setup At The PlayTradez Great Lakes Grand Prix

<!– Racing: Nailing the Setup At The PlayTradez Great Lakes Grand Prix. After watching the Super Stock class race that included an outboard engine falling off a boat at the Play Tradez Great Lakes Grand Prix in Michigan City, Ind., veteran throttleman Billy Moore changed the setup for the Skater 388, Graydel, that he runs with owner/driver Chris Grant.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Barenaked Ladies to headline Morris 100 Fest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Barenaked Ladies will headline the Morris 100 Fest on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will close out the Morris 100 Fest and the South Bend's Best. Week Ever. event, which runs from September 24 to October 1. Tickets for the concert are on sale...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE
JamBase

STS9 Announces September 2022 Concerts At Mishawaka Amphitheatre

STS9 will return to Colorado in September for a three-night stand at Mishawaka Amphitheatre. The livetronica act will play the scenic Bellvue, Colorado venue from September 23 – 25. The September run marks the first time Tribe has played The Mish since June 26, 2004 as per STS9 Stats....
BELLVUE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
1470 WFNT

New Buffalo $4.4M English Inspired Estate Comes Complete with Authentic Pub

Downton Abbey fans will love this one. Here's a chance to live like Michigan lakeside royalty in this English-inspired estate on the market in New Buffalo. When I first caught a glimpse of this mansion, I thought I was checking out a listing from "across the pond" instead of the west side of the state. At first look, you would imagine seeing the house staff walking out to greet you. Duke and Dutchesses this one is very cool.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
WANE-TV

Bill introduced that would name clinic after Jackie Walorski

WASHINGTON (WANE) – The Indiana state delegation introduced a bill Sunday to name a clinic after late Indiana Representative Jacki Walorski. Wolorski, her communications director Emma Thomson and her district director Zach Potts died in a car accident on Wednesday. The bipartisan resolution would name the Department of Veterans...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy