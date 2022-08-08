Read full article on original website
Related
NC State pulls away for 81-69 scrimmage win over Puerto Rico
The Wolfpack's second exhibition in the Bahamas wasn't nearly as much of a cake walk as the first, but the result was ultimately the same. NC State came back from a first-half deficit behind a dominant fourth quarter to pull out an 81-69 win over the Puerto Rican National Team on Tuesday afternoon in the Bahamas.
247Sports
The N.C. A&T Aggies are preparing for a Classic Showdown against NCCU in Charlotte
We are all excited that football is back and very soon the Aggies will be talking the field for the first game of the season. That game? A match-up between two teams that have been playing each other for decades but now they are part of a new classic. The...
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman out indefinitely with 'non-football-related condition'
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be without starting quarterback Sam Hartman after the school announced Wednesday that he was ruled out "indefinitely" with a "non-football-related condition." Hartman, a 23-year-old redshirt junior from Charlotte, North Carolina, sought medical treatment following a workout on Tuesday, the athletics department said in a...
Carleton loses to Florida State, Northeastern ahead of Bahamas trip
Canadian basketball powerhouse Carleton is supposed to be Kentucky’s biggest competition in the Bahamas. Turns out the Ravens may be in rebuilding mode. Carleton lost both of its games vs. NCAA Division I opponents in the Can-Am Shootout this week, falling first to Northeastern 104-91 on Saturday and Florida State 98-65 last night. The game vs. Florida State wasn’t really ever close, with the Seminoles leading by 11 after the first quarter and 54-35 at halftime. The third quarter didn’t get much better, with Carleton going 0-6 from the three-point line and only 30% from the field. Florida State outscored Carleton 44-29 in the second half. In all, the Ravens shot only 29.3% from the field and 15.8% from the outside. The Seminoles won the rebounding battle 43-35 and forced 17 Carleton turnovers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt Football Lands At N0. 16 in First USA Today Coaches Poll
High expectations await the Pitt Panthers as they get set to begin the 2022 campaign.
NC State QB Devin Leary on Pack's ranking, Anthony Belton
NC State quarterback Devin Leary spoke with members of the media Tuesday following NC State practice.
Tar Heels Share Opinions on New Blocking Rule
With the new rule taking effect this season, Kobe Paysour and DeAndre Boykins share how it will impact the game.
Virginia Basketball Makes Final Five for Four-Star TJ Power
Massachusetts' No. 1-ranked player announced a top five of Duke, Iowa, Virginia, Boston College, and North Carolina
RELATED PEOPLE
ACC-Big Ten Challenge Looks to Be Finished
On Tuesday, multiple news outlet announced that ESPN had pulled out of the sweepstakes of landing the Big Ten, reportedly rejecting a $380 million dollar offer for about 13 games a season for the next seven years. ESPN who has been broadcasting Big Ten games since 1982, would not have had the top selections of games for their network. With the "World Wide Leader" now out of the picture, the battle is down to Fox, CBS and NBC according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. That package would have been about half of what ESPN currently holds on in their current deal.
UNC Basketball makes top five for top recruiting target
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have started to put the fullcourt press on four-star forward T.J. Power in the 2023 class. After seeing G.G. Jackson decommit in July, the Tar Heels are searching for options at forward to pair with Simeon Wilcher in the class. And on Monday, they took a step forward in the recruitment for Power. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward cut his list of 23 offers down to a final five, making a key update to his recruitment. Power announced he is down to UNC, Duke, Iowa, Virginia and Boston College, an ACC-dominant final list of schools. Power...
Are Tar Heels the favorites for three-star WR?
Mack Brown and his UNC football staff are hoping to add to their 2023 recruiting class in August. After a big end to the month of June, things have been a bit slow in terms of adding to their recruiting class. But here in August, things could change in a hurry. The Tar Heels have a few top targets set to make their decisions in August and already, we wrote on a four-star linebacker that UNC is the favorite for as it stands now. And there’s another player that the Tar Heels may have the inside edge for. Three-star wide receiver Paul Billups...
UNC wide receiver Antoine Green to miss significant time with injury
Fall camp is underway across the country as teams begin to ramp up for the start of the 2022 season. Unfortunately for UNC, veteran wide receiver Antoine Green appears to have suffered an injury that will keep him out for some significant time. According to Spectrum NC 1 reporter Evan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Clemson trending for ATH Ronan Hanafin
Burlington (Mass.) athlete Ronan Hanafin flies a bit under the radar playing in the Northeast. But the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has become one of the most sought-after prospects in the country, in large part due to his versatility. Certain schools have recruited him as a safety, while others want him a wide receiver.
Comments / 0