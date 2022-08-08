Canadian basketball powerhouse Carleton is supposed to be Kentucky’s biggest competition in the Bahamas. Turns out the Ravens may be in rebuilding mode. Carleton lost both of its games vs. NCAA Division I opponents in the Can-Am Shootout this week, falling first to Northeastern 104-91 on Saturday and Florida State 98-65 last night. The game vs. Florida State wasn’t really ever close, with the Seminoles leading by 11 after the first quarter and 54-35 at halftime. The third quarter didn’t get much better, with Carleton going 0-6 from the three-point line and only 30% from the field. Florida State outscored Carleton 44-29 in the second half. In all, the Ravens shot only 29.3% from the field and 15.8% from the outside. The Seminoles won the rebounding battle 43-35 and forced 17 Carleton turnovers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO