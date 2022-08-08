ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

Jackson County faces flash flooding after morning storms

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna's Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

North Mankato urges residents to conserve water

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is encouraging residents to conserve water in light of potential drought conditions. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notified water suppliers and utilities to conserve water and the city of North Mankato is extending that request.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota Wild Road Tour comes to Mankato

The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Gas prices continue to fall across southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gas prices are dropping across the nation. According to Gas Buddy, Happy Dan's, Kwik Trip and Speedway are just three stations in the Mankato and North Mankato area offering a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less.
MANKATO, MN
Mankato, MN
KEYC

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 50th Mankato project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 50th housing project in Mankato Wednesday. The program aims to help provide affordable housing by leading construction projects and home mortgages. Wednesday's groundbreaking featured the Ruiz family, who will be the residents of the new house.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna's Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

KEYC Monday Evening Weather Update

The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Alive After 5 kicks off in Mankato

Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for input on the Highway 4 construction project.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project

This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato. The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD - clipped version

This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato. The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Things to know for elections tomorrow...

Voters should be aware that they're choosing who will be on the ballot for elections.
MANKATO, MN
ktoe.com

Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash

A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
KEYC

Mankato City Council adopts land acknowledgement resolution

The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota voters find new polling places

Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC's Jared Dean about Tuesday's special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

DNR wants public input on state wolf population

This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato. The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Voters in Le Sueur-Henderson School District face bond referendum

The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
MANKATO, MN

