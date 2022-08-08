ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morristowngreen.com

Morristown says goodbye to DIY carillonneur with a 49-bell salute

It was a busy weekend for the 18-ton carillon at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Morristown. Sunday was the final concert of a summer series dedicated to John Dyer, whose cremains were interred Saturday in the church’s memorial garden as the bronze bells solemnly tolled. Those 49 bells...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
bulletin-news.com

Essex County Native To Be Inducted Into NJ Hall Of Fame

The statewide Hall of Fame revealed that comedian Chelsea Handler will be an honoree this year, months after she complained on national television that she hadn’t been admitted to the Livingston High School Hall of Fame and claimed her abortions in high school prevented her from being in. Last...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morristown storm casualty: If a tree falls on South Street…

A cloudburst on Tuesday evening promised relief from the heat wave. But it spelled doom for a young maple tree, which snapped and toppled at one of Morristown’s loveliest locations. “Something damaged the base of the tree, creating a cavity where rot set in,” said Kristin Ace, chair of...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Something is not right at the Weehawken Pool

I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Entertainment
City
Madison, NJ
City
Livingston, NJ
Madison, NJ
Entertainment
themontclairgirl.com

The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County

The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Durante
Person
Burl Ives
Person
John Pizzarelli
Person
Kevin Coughlin
boozyburbs.com

Hot Chicken Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

Hot Chikn Kitchn, a hot chicken restaurant, is coming to New Jersey for the first time. The chain, which began in Virginia, has begun expansion plans across the country and has it’s sights on North Jersey to start. It’s opening in Paramus on Route 17, bringing it’s menu (View...
PARAMUS, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Impact 100 gathers in Morristown to celebrate three $100K grants

Grant Kickoff for Three $100,000 Awards. Impact 100 Garden State provides high-impact grants to local nonprofits. Impact 100 Garden State recently hosted its annual celebratory luncheon at the Morristown Club, with representatives of its Grant Administration committee and three area nonprofit organizations that each were awarded a $100,000 grant this past June:
MORRISTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnegie Hall#Jazz#Lost Time#The Long Road#Grover Margaret#Livingston College
wobm.com

Overnight mansion fire in Morristown, NJ claims lives of husband and wife

MORRIS TOWNSHIP — A raging fire has left a home destroyed and is believed to have killed two people. Robert Ricciardi, 87, and Gemma Ricciardi, 85, are presumed dead after the inferno that consumed their mansion on Normandy Heights Road. Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said the couple could not be found once fire crews brought the blaze under control.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
94.5 PST

Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon

I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy