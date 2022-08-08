ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StreetInsider.com

Okta (OKTA) Downgraded on Increasing Sales Turnover Concerns

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares were downgraded to Neutral from Buy by DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger on Wednesday. The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Invitae Corporation (NVTA) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Julia Qin downgraded Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: DA Davidson Downgrades Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) to Neutral

(Updated - August 10, 2022 8:17 AM EDT)DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker downgraded Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) to neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Berkeley Lights (BLI) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant downgraded Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TaskUs (TASK) Downgraded as 'Meaningful Headwinds Ahead' - Goldman Sachs

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, with its price target lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Plug Power (PLUG) Misses Estimates, Analysts Remain Bullish due to IRA Catalyst

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are up over 5% in premarket trading despite the hydrogen fuel cell maker missing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Downgrades Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kyle downgraded Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Downgrades Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded Amyris, Inc. (: AMRS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Li Auto (LI) Down in Pre-Market; Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is down slightly in pre-market trading Wednesday after Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Upgrades V2X, Inc. (VVX) to Buy

Stifel analyst Bert W. Subin upgraded V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Accel Entertainment (ACEL) PT Lowered to $12 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Omer Sander lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) PT Lowered to $3.75 at Citi

Citi analyst Ronald Josey lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cazoo (CZOO) Gains 9% After Double Upgrade at Berenberg

Shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE: CZOO) are up almost 9% today after Berenberg analyst Saim Saeed upgraded from Sell to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Downgrades Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) to Market Perform

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan downgraded Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

