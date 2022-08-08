Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary of its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. ("CSI Solar") has entered into an investment agreement (the "Agreement") with the municipal government of Haidong City in Qinghai Province. Under the Agreement, CSI Solar plans to build a facility with an annual capacity of approximately 50,000 tons of high-purity polysilicon later in 2022, as the initial project in an effort to build a solar manufacturing industrial park in Haidong. The facility is expected to commence production in mid-2024.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO