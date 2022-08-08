Read full article on original website
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break AL HR record?
With the way Aaron Judge has played at the plate this season, it is quite possible he will break Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record. While some fans may be hoping to watch him hit 62 home runs, there is at least one person who doesn't want to see that happen -- Maris' son.
FOX Sports
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gives Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over Twins
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after arguing with umpires.
Yardbarker
Yankees are seeing why Harrison Bader could be a difference maker come the playoffs
When the New York Yankees traded left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for injured outfielder Harrison Bader, they were hoping to overhaul the centerfield position come the playoffs. Bader is expected to make a recovery and return from plantar fasciitis, which currently has his foot in a...
Yardbarker
Another Braves reliever inches closer to a return
With the addition of Raisel Iglesias, the Braves bullpen is already stacked, and they will be getting even deeper. Kirby Yates could join the team as early as today, but at the latest, I expect him to be added to the active roster by the end of the week. He’s been lights out during his rehab assignment with the Stripers, and he’s not the only reliever the Braves could potentially have back before long. Darren O’Day began his rehab assignment last week, and he has recently been transferred to AAA Gwinnett.
Yardbarker
Braves top prospect suffers potentially significant injury
This past weekend was one of those Braves fans would like to completely forget, and the pain didn’t just end at the major-league level. The organization also suffered a critical injury to one of their top prospects, as Braden Shewmake was carted off the field after a nasty collision with Travis Demeritte.
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
MLB World Reacts To Controversial Twins vs. Blue Jays Call
A questionable call in the Twins-Blue Jays game had Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli livid on Sunday. After a Blue Jays runner was initially ruled out on a play at the plate, the call was later overturned because catcher Gary Sanchez didn't allow the runner a path to score. However, Baldelli...
Controversial overturned call costs Twins in extra innings
A controversial play in the 10th inning helped Toronto split a four-game series.
Yardbarker
Updates on Ian Anderson and Travis d’Arnaud
This weekend went about as poorly as possible for the Braves. Not only did they lose four of five games, falling 6.5 games back in the division, but they also suffered a couple of injuries and Ian Anderson once again looked like a shell of the pitcher he has been over the last two seasons. Atlanta will need Anderson to bounce back if they want to repeat as champions, and they’ll also need Travis d’Arnaud to make a full recovery from the right leg injury he suffered when attempting to tag Pete Alonso on a bang-bang play at the plate.
Yardbarker
Braves could be without Travis d’Arnaud for a while
In Saturday’s night game of a doubleheader, multiple Braves went down with injuries. Atlanta saw Max Fried , Jackson Stephens, and Travis d’Arnaud all suffer different severity of injuries, with d’Arnaud’s being the most concerning. X-rays came back negative, but reports surfaced that the veteran catcher is in a walking boot today.
Yardbarker
Andrew Friedman Heaps Praise on Recently Acquired All-Star Outfielder
Dodgers fans know that President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Freidman will always do everything he can to improve the LA roster. One of his favorite trade moves tends to be with low-risk high-reward "reclamation projects" like Max Muncy, Justin Turner, and Andrew Heaney. So when the Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees last week, it wasn't exactly surprising.
Comments to female reporter land Pete Rose, Phillies in hot water
Suffice to say, it didn't take long for the internet to weigh in on the tone-deaf comments Pete Rose made over the weekend. The former Philadelphia Phillies slugger was at Citizens Bank Park as part of a celebration of the 1980 World Series team — a ceremony that was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Because of sexual misconduct allegations that were levied against Rose in 2017, he was asked about the allegations that he had relations with underage girls. Rose responded to Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey, "It was 55 years ago, babe."
Yardbarker
Boston Red Sox hitter Bobby Dalbec looking to increase playing time with position change
As chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had suggested in the days leading up to the August 2 trade deadline, the Red Sox resisted strict categorization as a “buyer” or “seller.” Boston dealt #1 catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros, flipped reliever Jake Diekman to the White Sox for Vázquez’s replacement Reese McGuire, and acquired Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham. While Boston reportedly listened to offers on J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill, that group of rentals remained. So did stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, neither of whom was apparently ever really available.
Ex-Leafs star Salming diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease
TORONTO (AP) — Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, the team announced Wednesday. “I have received news that has shaken my family and me,” Salming said in a statement. “In an instant,...
NHL・
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Trocheck Signing Likely Seals Chytil’s Fate
Whether you like his contract or not, the New York Rangers seem to have improved with the free-agent addition of Vincent Trocheck as their second-line center of the immediate and long-term future. The recently-turned 29-year-old brings a blend of scoring, snarl, speed, faceoff proficiency, strong defensive play, physicality, possession driving...
Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays
Jackie Bradley Jr. will play for the Blue Jays after his Red Sox reunion ended with him being released.
Yardbarker
Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio named No. 2 prospect in all baseball
Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio has been one of the rare positives surrounding the team as of late. Allegedly, the Brewers were out on Juan Soto because David Stearns refused to include Chourio in any deal. If Stearns is not willing to part with Chourio for a player like Juan Soto, fans can be assured that the Brewers have someone special on their hands. Baseball American certainly thinks so. In their latest ranking of MLB’s top 100 prospects, they ranked Jackson Chourio number two.
FOX Sports
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde ejected against Pirates
BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has been ejected from Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. Hyde was tossed after he came out to talk to umpires about a replay review that awarded the Pirates a run in the seventh inning. Greg Allen initially was called out on a play at home, but the Pirates appeared to contend that catcher Robinson Chirinos was illegally blocking the plate, and Allen was called safe after a review.
Yardbarker
Discussing the futures of Marcell Ozuna and Ian Anderson
The SportsTalkATL Podcast is back. This week, Chase Irle, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon discuss an array of topics, including: — Braves collapse against the Mets — The future of Marcell Ozuna — Ian Anderson‘s demotion — Ronald Acuña’s resurgence — What’s wrong with the Braves — Dejounte Murray’s latest beef — Feleipe Franks’ position change — The future of Jalen Mayfield — Marcus Mariota — And more You can find the SportsTalkATL Podcast wherever you get your favorite podcasts. A video version can also be found on our YouTube channel. Both links are below. Make sure to like and subscribe!
Yardbarker
Brewers' stats since All-Star break prove David Stearns' trade deadline approach was sound
The 2022 trade deadline will not be one that Milwaukee Brewers fans will soon forget. To be sure, this is not a positive thing either. The Brewers traded away the best relief pitcher in their history for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects and Lamet was designated for assigning soon afterward as Josh Hader joined the Padres. Milwaukee then traded for Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal in separate deals. Missing from the line of transactions is one that Brewers fans were wishing desperately for: a bat to improve the offense.
