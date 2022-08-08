Read full article on original website
Carlos Sanchez
1d ago
why do they feel bad for the customers, the owner of the business has to have insurance and should cover any damage that they got while the cars were there and he can sue the driver and have their insurance pay for everything
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the FirstTom HandyTexas State
Motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in McAllen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A motorcyclist is deceased after colliding with an SUV Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:00 pm, officers responded to the 1500 block of south 10th street in McAllen, near Frontage, in reference to an accident between a motorcycle and an SUV, according to police. Officials say the motorcyclist was thrown off his […]
kurv.com
Motorcycle Rider Dies In Crash In McAllen
A motorcycle rider is dead following a crash in McAllen. Police say an SUV and a motorcycle were involved in the crash Tuesday night on South Tenth Street. Investigators say the SUV driver remained at the scene following the crash. The identity of the rider is being withheld pending notification of the family.
Brownsville PD: Man wanted for stealing SUV
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to an auto theft. Police said the incident occurred at the 2900 block of Southmost on July 8. Surveillance footage showed the person taking a 2021 gray GMC Yukon. According to police, camera footage from the location showed […]
KRGV
DPS: One dead, two hospitalized after crash north of Weslaco
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one person dead and two hospitalized north of Weslaco on Wednesday. According to DPS, a female driving a mini-van was attempting to get on to FM 1015 when a driver in a blue pickup truck traveling at a high speed collided with the mini-van.
22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
KRGV
McAllen police investigating fatal motorcycle collision
A motorcyclist died Tuesday after a vehicle collision in McAllen, police said. Officers responded to the 1500 block of S. 10th Street in response to a motor vehicle collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle at 7:23 p.m., according to McAllen police spokeswoman Officer Olivia Lopez. The motorcyclist is deceased...
KRGV
DPS identifies driver accused of crashing outside Edinburg shop
A woman is facing charges after crashing into multiple vehicles at an auto shop in Edinburg on Saturday. Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez was the driver of the white SUV seen on surveillance video crashing into multiple vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gutierrez has been charged with...
Harlingen PD investigating shooting that left 1 hospitalized
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized. At 4:54 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of West Lee Avenue in reference to a shooting, a press release by the Harlingen Police Department stated. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
KRGV
Harlingen police searching for dark-colored sedan in connection with homicide investigation
Harlingen police are searching for a dark-colored sedan in connection with the shooting death of a teen in Harlingen last month. Police say on July 5 shortly before 2 a.m., two male subjects drove up to a Harlingen police officer seeking help for their friend who was in the back seat and had been shot, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.
KRGV
Driver loses control of vehicle, collides into parked cars
A driver lost control before crashing into a row of vehicles Saturday night at Palmas Tuning Ultimate Racing in Edinburg. 'The owner of the business says the vehicles belonged to their customers. Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident. Check back for updates. Watch the video above for...
RGC Shop with a Cop supplies 40 students with uniforms
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police Department partnered with Wal-Mart to help raise enough money to buy back-to-school uniforms for local students. The Shop with a Cop event raised enough funds to help 40 children receive back-to-school uniforms Friday. Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers and the Rio Grande City Police […]
KRGV
Update: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody, Donna police say
Update Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m.: Donna police executed a warrant Wednesday morning and arrested Roy Anthony Yanez without incident at his home at a trailer park in Donna, according to Sgt. Adrian Hooks. As part of a safety protocol, the Donna IDEA campus was temporarily put on lockdown as police executed the warrant. The lockdown was lifted after Yanez was in custody, Sgt. Hooks said. Yanez is expected to be arraigned on a criminal attempt kidnapping charge later Wednesday.
UPDATE: Donna Police arrest man wanted in attempted kidnapping
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Donna was taken into custody this morning. Donna Police officers arrested 38-year-old Roy Anthony Yanez at his home Wednesday morning. He is being transported to the city jail, an arraignment is pending. On Sunday night, a surveillance video from a Circle K convenience store, […]
KRGV
Man found with ‘multiple gunshot wounds,’ Harlingen police say
A man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after police found him with multiple gunshot wounds, the Harlingen Police Department stated. The investigation began when officers responded to the 300 block of West Lee Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Officers located a man who had suffered...
RGV True Crime: Man found slumped over steering wheel, shot in the head
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bystanders called authorities when they found a vehicle on the side of the road; headlights still on and motor still running. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Over 30 years later, the case remains unsolved. On Thursday, March 18, 1990, authorities received a […]
KRGV
Update: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody, Donna police say
Update Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m.: Donna police executed a warrant Wednesday morning and arrested Roy Anthony Yanez without incident at his home at a trailer park in Donna, according to Sgt. Adrian Hooks. As part of a safety protocol, the Donna IDEA campus was temporarily put on lockdown as police executed the warrant. The lockdown was lifted after Yanez was in custody, Sgt. Hooks said. Yanez is expected to be arraigned on a criminal attempt kidnapping charge later Wednesday.
KRGV
Shots fired call leads to conviction of San Benito man
A 27-year-old San Benito man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing numerous firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marco Antonio Moreno pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing four semiautomatic rifles and five pistols while under felony indictment. On May 8, 2021, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired at...
Two women killed in head-on crash near Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed two women early Sunday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., a Honda Accord, occupied by a woman driver, was traveling southbound on a northbound lane. The driver of the Honda collided head-on with a GMC Terrain, also occupied by […]
Mexican Smugglers Caught with 2 Car Loads of Spiders, Snakes, Lizards, Scorpions & More
HIDALGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted 95 specimens of exotic reptiles and insects during an outbound inspection, Aug. 3. “CBP enforces laws and regulations from many state and federal organizations, exotic reptiles and insects are a rare find and we rely on our law enforcement partners to assist with such findings,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a white ford van driven by a 31-year-old Mexican…
KRGV
Mother accused of leaving child unattended in Brownsville, police say
A 20-year-old woman has been accused of leaving her three-year-old child unattended in Brownsville. Daisy Valentina Gutierrez is charged with abandon or endanger child, a state jail felony, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Brownsville police received a call Saturday morning about a child walking alone by Old Alice and...
