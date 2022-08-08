ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

North Mankato urges residents to conserve water

KEYC Election Results (Special Primary Election) The vote means the district will get $39.9 million to build a new elementary school on the same campus as the middle and high school. DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato. Updated: 38 minutes ago. The closure of...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Jackson County faces flash flooding after morning storms

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 3 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special...
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 50th Mankato project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 50th housing project in Mankato Wednesday. The program aims to help provide affordable housing by leading construction projects and home mortgages. Wednesday’s groundbreaking featured the Ruiz family, who will be the residents of the new house. The groundbreaking...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato

Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined state lawmakers in St. Peter for a Meat Processing and Agricultural forum. Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Updated: 3 hours ago. Over 20 business leaders...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
City
Trail, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Sherburn, MN
City
North Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
Government
KEYC

News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 3 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special...
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Minnesota official touts CHIPS Act signing

Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC’s Jared Dean about Tuesday’s special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Opportunities now available for Mankato Public Safety Advisory Committee

Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC’s Jared Dean about Tuesday’s special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Things to know for elections tomorrow...

The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Open...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hagedorn
KEYC

Minnesota voters find new polling places

Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC’s Jared Dean about Tuesday’s special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato road, trail to close Monday morning

The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Open...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato City Council adopts land acknowledgement resolution

The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Dnr#Vetsfest
KEYC

KEYC Election Results (Special Primary Election)

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special...
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for input on the Highway 4 construction project from Sherburn to St. James. Construction is expected to start in 2024 on the project -- which includes roadway, bridge and drainage improvements, along with resurfacing a 25-mile stretch. Two in-person...
SHERBURN, MN
KEYC

Voters in Le Sueur-Henderson School District face bond referendum

The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 9 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special...
OWATONNA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD - clipped version

The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Open...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Congressional candidates regroup after special election

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 5 hours ago. Walz visits Owatonna, Darian Leddy...
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

DNR wants public input on state wolf population

This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Things to know for elections tomorrow... Updated: 8 hours ago. Voters should be aware that they're choosing who will be on...
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy