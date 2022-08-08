Perseids meteor showerESO/S. Guisard, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. According to NASA, peaking between midnight and dawn on August 13, the Perseids Meteor shower is known to bring dazzling meteors, viewable by the naked eye. Meteor showers are "debris trails from comets." NASA reports that Perseids usually delivers between 50 to 100 "shooting stars" per hour at its height. This year though, it is likely that the brilliant glow of the full Moon "will reduce that to 10-20 per hour at best." See below a video of images from the 2021 Perseid meteor shower. [ii]

