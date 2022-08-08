Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News
Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it
The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
2 meteor showers will light up the night sky this week. Here's how to watch
Over the last few days of July, the Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers will light up the night sky. Here's the best way to view the showers depending on your side of the equator.
Get a garden chair out and enjoy the meteor shower
The main meteor shower of the year for northern skywatchers has arrived. The annual Perseids meteor shower lasts for more than five weeks, starting on 17 July and lasting until 24 August, but it peaks on the night of 12-13 August. Under pristine observing conditions, this reliable meteor shower can...
IFLScience
The Perseids May Be A Washout So Don't Miss The Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower Peak Tomorrow
The Perseids are usually the biggest meteor show of the Northernern summer but a pesky full moon will make them hard to see in two weeks time. But that means that it’s the Southern Delta Aquariids time to shine, unencumbered by the silver light of the Moon, as they peak tomorrow night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Freethink
NASA discovers the perfect cave to live in on the moon
A NASA-funded team of researchers has identified a lunar pit on the moon that’s always a balmy 63 degrees Fahrenheit — suggesting it could be the perfect place for future astronauts to establish a moon base. The challenge: NASA plans to return humans to the moon as soon...
Geomagnetic Storm Expected To Hit Earth Today After The Sun Spewed Out A Solar Flare
A solar storm hurtling from a hole in the Sun is expected to hit the Earth today (Wednesday, August 3). Live Science reports that forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said a minor G-1 geomagnetic storm might hit the planet. The NOAA...
natureworldnews.com
Solar Flare Alert: Another Solar Storm to Hit the Earth on the 9th of August
A solar storm that might occur in the next several days is imminent and could threaten Earth. According to a recent report, a large solar flare has erupted from a sunspot and is on its way to Earth. Here is additional information on it. Another Space Storm Incoming. According to...
Good News Network
Eyes Up This Week For the Perseid Meteor Shower and Spectacular Saturn Show
The Perseid meteor shower is one of the best shows all year for “shooting stars”. Though the Perseids have been active since July 14, the frequency of meteors hurtling through the sky is now heating up this week. Scientists say the peak time to view this shower will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
August to offer skygazers wide array of highly-anticipated astronomy events
The final supermoon of 2022 will rise just as the dog days of summer come to a close, but it could have a negative effect on a separate hotly anticipated astronomical event. The conclusion of the dog days of summer will kick off a flurry of astronomical events in the night sky, including two highly-anticipated events unfolding at the same time.
natureworldnews.com
How to Watch Perseid Meteor Shower This August
The Perseid meteorite is the finest widely recognized, yearly, spectacle of lights in the sky. It usually happens around July and August, when the Northern Horizon is somewhat gloomy and temperate. Considering the weather, it's an excellent opportunity to organize overnight vacations, galaxy picnics, as well as outdoor astronomy activities.
'Supermoon' squares off with meteor shower
A “supermoon” occurs when a full moon is closest to Earth in its orbit. The last supermoon of this year will be hard to miss, according to Michelle Nichols, director of public observing at Adler Planetarium.
The Weather Channel
Watch the Sky: Perseids Meteor Shower, Supermoon, Moon Meeting 3 Planets And Other Must-See Celestial Events This August
With the James Webb Space Telescope reinvigorating interests in astronomy all over the world, it is noteworthy to remember that the pursuit of all black holes, quasars and supernovae began simply with humans staring up at the sky. If you want to rekindle your love and wonder for astronomy, or...
Narcity
Last Supermoon Of 2022 Is Happening This Week & You Can See A Meteor Shower At The Same Time
The last supermoon of the year is happening over Canada and you could even spot a meteor shower at the same time if you're up for some sky watching!. On Thursday, August 11, the month's full moon will rise in the sky and it's being called a supermoon because it's closer to the Earth than other full moons throughout the year.
Perseid meteor shower 2022 webcast: Watch the 'shooting stars' live online tonight!
The annual Perseid meteor shower is approaching its peak, and you can enjoy the event live online.
Thrillist
The Last Supermoon of the Year Appears This Week
This year's string of supermoons comes to a close in August. The full moon arrives on August 11. It's the final of a series of summer supermoons and the last one we'll have in 2022. The photogenic sturgeon moon will be slightly larger and brighter than the average full moon. Though, for many stargazers, the full moon isn't such a welcome sight this month.
Perseids meteor shower is happening this week with 100 streaks an hour plus 'fireballs'
At its peak, the Perseids shower can yield up to 100 meteors per hour, WHSV reports. Beyond the large volume, the meteors leave behind extremely bright trails, which add to their brilliance.
This Month's Sturgeon Moon Will Coincide With the Perseid Meteor Shower — How to See It
Get ready to stay up late — because the full moon in August 2022, aka the Sturgeon moon, is going to be a good one. Not only will it come with a significant spiritual meaning, but it will also coincide with the Perseid meteor shower. But what is a...
Early August Perseids Meteor Shower Predicted to Flop; Still, Common Historical Beliefs and Rituals Vary Across Nations
Perseids meteor showerESO/S. Guisard, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. According to NASA, peaking between midnight and dawn on August 13, the Perseids Meteor shower is known to bring dazzling meteors, viewable by the naked eye. Meteor showers are "debris trails from comets." NASA reports that Perseids usually delivers between 50 to 100 "shooting stars" per hour at its height. This year though, it is likely that the brilliant glow of the full Moon "will reduce that to 10-20 per hour at best." See below a video of images from the 2021 Perseid meteor shower. [ii]
Perseid meteor shower taking place this weekend is 'highlight of the summer season'
Bob Lunsford of the American Meteor Society explains how to view the Perseid meteor shower, which he says is the highlight of the summer season. Plus, he gives some insight into the science of meteor showers.
Comments / 0