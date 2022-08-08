ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Fox News

Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it

The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
The Guardian

Get a garden chair out and enjoy the meteor shower

The main meteor shower of the year for northern skywatchers has arrived. The annual Perseids meteor shower lasts for more than five weeks, starting on 17 July and lasting until 24 August, but it peaks on the night of 12-13 August. Under pristine observing conditions, this reliable meteor shower can...
Freethink

NASA discovers the perfect cave to live in on the moon

A NASA-funded team of researchers has identified a lunar pit on the moon that’s always a balmy 63 degrees Fahrenheit — suggesting it could be the perfect place for future astronauts to establish a moon base. The challenge: NASA plans to return humans to the moon as soon...
natureworldnews.com

How to Watch Perseid Meteor Shower This August

The Perseid meteorite is the finest widely recognized, yearly, spectacle of lights in the sky. It usually happens around July and August, when the Northern Horizon is somewhat gloomy and temperate. Considering the weather, it's an excellent opportunity to organize overnight vacations, galaxy picnics, as well as outdoor astronomy activities.
Thrillist

The Last Supermoon of the Year Appears This Week

This year's string of supermoons comes to a close in August. The full moon arrives on August 11. It's the final of a series of summer supermoons and the last one we'll have in 2022. The photogenic sturgeon moon will be slightly larger and brighter than the average full moon. Though, for many stargazers, the full moon isn't such a welcome sight this month.
DOPE Quick Reads

Early August Perseids Meteor Shower Predicted to Flop; Still, Common Historical Beliefs and Rituals Vary Across Nations

Perseids meteor showerESO/S. Guisard, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. According to NASA, peaking between midnight and dawn on August 13, the Perseids Meteor shower is known to bring dazzling meteors, viewable by the naked eye. Meteor showers are "debris trails from comets." NASA reports that Perseids usually delivers between 50 to 100 "shooting stars" per hour at its height. This year though, it is likely that the brilliant glow of the full Moon "will reduce that to 10-20 per hour at best." See below a video of images from the 2021 Perseid meteor shower. [ii]

