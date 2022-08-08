ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Aggies named to PFF College’s Preseason All-America Team

We are now officially only 24 days away until Texas A&M kicks off the 2022 football season on September 3rd against Sam Houston State and after months of various media outlets releasing their preseason All-American teams, PFF (Pro Football Focus) College has finally released their own list, which includes five familiar Texas A&M players. 🇺🇸 @PFF_College 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 • @Antonio_johns0n | 1st Team (SAF)• @Nikc_95 | 2nd Team (P)• @ffvmousvon_ | 3rd Team (RB)• @d_robinson78 | HM (OL)• @ainias_smith | HM (PR)#GigEm pic.twitter.com/z2U4nV3O5m — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 8, 2022 Junior star Defensive back Antonio Johnson headlines the list for the Aggies, named...
Mark Whipple says Nebraska is splitting first-team reps at QB

Mark Whipple is not settled on a QB yet for Nebraska. He announced on Wednesday that the Huskers are currently splitting the first-team reps in fall camp. According to Whipple, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy are the two players currently taking reps at the starting spot. For now, Logan Smothers is penciled in as the third QB on the depth chart.
‘Like a Deebo Samuel’: Texas receiver Jordan Whittington compares freshman Savion Red to 49ers star

Maybe the rest of Big 12 football should not be sleeping on Texas Longhorns true freshman wide receiver Savion Red, especially when he’s already getting compared to San Francisco 49ers weapon Deebo Samuel this early in his college football career. Red’s teammate and Longhorns junior wideout Jordan Whittington recently said that Red reminds him of himself — and the Niners’ versatile wide receiver.
Texas stays hot with commitment of Top 50 recruit Cedric Baxter

Since new Texas RB coach Tashard Choice has been on the job in Austin the ultra-charismatic former NFL standout balanced the daunting task of recruiting both the No. 1 and No. 2 RBs in the nation in former Texas commit Rueben Owens and Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater's Cedric Baxter. A few months ago the Texas staff made the decision to fully commit to going after Baxter and that gamble paid off big time with the elite running back's commitment to the University of Texas.
The Flagship: Texas football puts on the pads in fall camp

Texas is back in action on the Forty Acres with the Longhorns making their way through fall camp in preparation for the upcoming football season. The Longhorns have put on the pads with Tuesday being the first full padded practice of preseason training camp and will continue to put in work throughout the rest of the month as they get ready to kick off the 2022 season.
Salter Ready for The Next Chapter at TCU

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill High School rising senior Kylan Salter discovered a lesson that many people don’t learn until much later. Salter, 16, learned that you discover your real friends by their actions. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior was one of the most highly recruited prep linebackers in the...
Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
