Read full article on original website
Related
Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Debuts As No. 10 Overall Recruit, No. 5 QB in 2023 SI99 Rankings
Manning comes in below nine other recruits, as well as four other quarterbacks in the 2023 class
Longhorns Commit Malik Muhammad Debuts as No. 2 Corner in 2023 SI99 Rankings
Sports Illustrated is bullish on the Longhorns latest defensive back commitment
Five Aggies named to PFF College’s Preseason All-America Team
We are now officially only 24 days away until Texas A&M kicks off the 2022 football season on September 3rd against Sam Houston State and after months of various media outlets releasing their preseason All-American teams, PFF (Pro Football Focus) College has finally released their own list, which includes five familiar Texas A&M players. 🇺🇸 @PFF_College 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 • @Antonio_johns0n | 1st Team (SAF)• @Nikc_95 | 2nd Team (P)• @ffvmousvon_ | 3rd Team (RB)• @d_robinson78 | HM (OL)• @ainias_smith | HM (PR)#GigEm pic.twitter.com/z2U4nV3O5m — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 8, 2022 Junior star Defensive back Antonio Johnson headlines the list for the Aggies, named...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple says Nebraska is splitting first-team reps at QB
Mark Whipple is not settled on a QB yet for Nebraska. He announced on Wednesday that the Huskers are currently splitting the first-team reps in fall camp. According to Whipple, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy are the two players currently taking reps at the starting spot. For now, Logan Smothers is penciled in as the third QB on the depth chart.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Like a Deebo Samuel’: Texas receiver Jordan Whittington compares freshman Savion Red to 49ers star
Maybe the rest of Big 12 football should not be sleeping on Texas Longhorns true freshman wide receiver Savion Red, especially when he’s already getting compared to San Francisco 49ers weapon Deebo Samuel this early in his college football career. Red’s teammate and Longhorns junior wideout Jordan Whittington recently said that Red reminds him of himself — and the Niners’ versatile wide receiver.
College football rankings: Anonymous voter puts Texas at No. 1
College football rankings aren't an exact science, as fans will tell you, and on occasion there's one team that turns everybody's head in the new polls. This preseason, that team appears to be Texas, which earned one single, anonymous vote as the No. 1 team in college football going into the ...
Texas stays hot with commitment of Top 50 recruit Cedric Baxter
Since new Texas RB coach Tashard Choice has been on the job in Austin the ultra-charismatic former NFL standout balanced the daunting task of recruiting both the No. 1 and No. 2 RBs in the nation in former Texas commit Rueben Owens and Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater's Cedric Baxter. A few months ago the Texas staff made the decision to fully commit to going after Baxter and that gamble paid off big time with the elite running back's commitment to the University of Texas.
The Flagship: Texas football puts on the pads in fall camp
Texas is back in action on the Forty Acres with the Longhorns making their way through fall camp in preparation for the upcoming football season. The Longhorns have put on the pads with Tuesday being the first full padded practice of preseason training camp and will continue to put in work throughout the rest of the month as they get ready to kick off the 2022 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Salter Ready for The Next Chapter at TCU
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill High School rising senior Kylan Salter discovered a lesson that many people don’t learn until much later. Salter, 16, learned that you discover your real friends by their actions. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior was one of the most highly recruited prep linebackers in the...
247Sports
TCU OL Coach A.J. Ricker discusses the Frogs' development up front on offense
The TCU football team is in their second week of fall camp and on Tuesday, we got to catch up with Frogs' offensive line coach A.J. Ricker to get the latest on how his position group is developing. The offensive line was a surprise in spring camp according to what...
Palo Duro featured on the 2022 cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football
Since 1960, Dave Campbell's Texas Football has been known as Texas football "bible." To grace the cover is considered a tremendous honor, which, in 2022 has been bestowed upon 12 teams across different regions of the Lone Star State. Including Palo Duro High School. The Dons were presented with copies...
Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
Rock 108
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://keyj.com
Comments / 0