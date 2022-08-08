Traffic Alerts: August 8
7:25 A.M.
Two (2) Vehicle crash resulting in one (1) confirmed fatality and one (1) Trauma Alert flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
All lanes of U.S. 17 are closed at this time.
7:25 A.M.
Two (2) Vehicle crash resulting in one (1) confirmed fatality and one (1) Trauma Alert flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
All lanes of U.S. 17 are closed at this time.
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.https://nbc-2.com
Comments / 0