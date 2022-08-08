ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Alerts: August 8

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
7:25 A.M.

Two (2) Vehicle crash resulting in one (1) confirmed fatality and one (1) Trauma Alert flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

All lanes of U.S. 17 are closed at this time.

