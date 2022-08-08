ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Posts ‘Skete Is Dead’ After Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRonj_0h8yQCYT00

Kanye West has entered the chat. Shortly after Kim Kardashian 's split from Pete Davidson made headlines, the 45-year-old rapper appeared to celebrate the breakup.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Ups and Downs Through the Years

Read article

The Yeezy designer shared a photo of a mock New York Times cover via Instagram on Monday, August 8, with the headline reading, "Skete Davidson Is Dead at Age 28." West did not add any further comment in the caption, but several of his fans were quick to show their support.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, August 5, that the 41-year-old Skims CEO and the 28-year-old comedian called it quits after less than one year together. "They amicably split this week," a source revealed at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubbWa_0h8yQCYT00
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson. Shutterstock (3)

The beauty mogul and the Saturday Night Live alum were first linked in October 2021 after Kardashian hosted an episode of the NBC sketch series. One month later, the twosome confirmed their status when they were spotted holding hands in California. They made their romance Instagram official in March following a heated back and forth with West, who frequently dissed Davidson and made countless attempts to win Kardashian back.

Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson Amid Kim Kardashian Relationship

Read article

"HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN," the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram in February. "I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAKvf_0h8yQCYT00
Courtesy of Kanye West/Instagram

The "Stronger" rapper shares four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Earlier this year, Kardashian fired back at West's "constant attacks" on both her and Davidson.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she wrote via her Instagram Story in February, adding that she "wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship" with the "Gold Digger" artist. "It is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

Everything Kim and Her Family Have Said About Pete on 'The Kardashians’

Read article

She continued, "I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pEeB_0h8yQCYT00
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson David Fisher/Shutterstock

One month later, a judge declared the California native legally single and restored her last name. Ahead of their breakup, Davidson noted that he wasn't fazed by the heightened attention on his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

"I don't mind. I know what it comes with," he said on Hart to Heart in July. "I totally get it because whatever I get to do is sick. If that's all you have to deal with then whatever."

A source later told Us that the Selfish author and West were making positive strides in their coparenting relationship. "They are very civil with each other and right now, there are no issues," the insider noted earlier this month. "They are both treating each other with mutual respect."

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is Shading Pete Davidson In Her New Post—Kanye Must Be Thrilled!

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson calling it quits less than one year after getting together? If we are to believe the rumors, there *may* be trouble in paradise as fans are convinced that the 41-year-old SKIMS founder has shaded the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian – who is currently in Australia filming a movie – on social media! What is going on?!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up

Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West’s $57 Million Malibu Home Gutted and Far From Completion

Kanye West may have been hit by the supply chain crisis, because his floor-to-ceiling renovation of his Malibu home is far from completion. Ye paid just a skosh over $57 million for the Malibu beachfront home. He's using a famous architect ... Tadao Ando, but even he can't seem to accelerate the process. Then again, Kanye is famous for coming up with a plan and then changing it until it's exactly to his liking.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Us Weekly

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Distractify

Kanye West Has Announced the "Death" of Pete Davidson on Instagram

You'd quite literally have to be living under a rock to have not heard of the on-and-off beef between Kanye West and Pete Davidson that has taken shape in many different ways throughout 2022. Ye has thrown multiple shots at the former Saturday Night Live star both on social media and through music such as his song "Eazy" during that time. Pete, on the other hand, has retaliated with heated text messages, controversial tattoos, and even more.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Kardashian Family#Ups And Downs Through The#New York Times#Nbc#Waitin
The Independent

Kim Kardashian praised for supporting ex Kanye West with Yeezy family photoshoot

Kim Kardashian has continued to support her ex-husband Kanye West by modelling his Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West, prompting fans to applaud the mother of four for her successful co-parenting skills.On Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star shared pictures from an at-home photoshoot with her girls to Instagram. In the series of photos, Kardashian flashed a peace sign as she lounged on the floor with her four-year-old daughter, Chicago. The reality star was dressed in a black leather catsuit with gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Kanye West Mocks Kid Cudi for Fleeing Rolling Loud Stage After Being Hit With Water Bottles

Click here to read the full article. The ongoing feud between former friends and collaborators Kanye West and Kid Cudi took another turn on Monday, when West took a shot at his erstwhile pal as part of an elaborate online dig at Pete Davidson, who reports say has ended his relationship with West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian. (Read that sentence again: Such is the life of a virtuoso internet troll.) The dig actually came a subheadline in a mock New York Times cover that is just the latest in West’s arguably abusive public behavior toward Davidson and Kardashian, which has ranged...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande’s Friendship Over the Years: Their Time at Nickelodeon, Feud Rumors and More

Growing pains. Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande have gone through many obstacles in their friendship over the years. After scoring scene-stealing roles in iCarly and Victorious respectively, McCurdy and Grande moved on to a spinoff series centered around their characters. Sam & Cat, which ran from 2013 to 2014, made headlines amid rumors of a […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

182K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy