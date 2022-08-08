Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Sounds Off On Brittney Griner: Sports World Reacts
Elon Musk has become the latest prominent American to weigh in on the Brittney Griner situation. The Tesla founder revealed his thoughts on the situation surrounding the WNBA star, who has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. “If the president is working so hard...
Hoosier Hysterics Podcast: Fan Fest Preview
IU stars Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson, Jordan Geronimo & Tamar Bates hop on to discuss the upcoming Hoosier Fan Fest & Fantasy Basketball Camp. The fun and engaging teammates talk about how much they are looking forward to meeting the Hoosier faithful, and also talk some smack about which teammate they most want to dunk on. The joyful banter and chemistry amongst them is undeniable and very promising.
Digital Trends
The more Instagram copies TikTok, the more I hate using it
Instagram doesn’t know when to quit being like TikTok. Last month, the Meta-owned social media company transformed the photo-sharing platform into a TikTok hellscape, reformatting the posts from a 4:5 to 9:16 frame regardless of whether they’re images or videos. Everyone and the Kardashians slammed Instagram for redesigning the app this way, and two weeks ago, Instagram turned it back to its original form.
The Verge
Twitter experienced some problems on Tuesday
Twitter had some issues for some on Tuesday. I personally didn’t experience any problems, but a colleague says that things loaded very slowly, specifically when it comes to new tweets and replies. They were also logged out on the web and weren’t able to sign back in. In...
College Football Daily: Michigan Preview
Nick Kosko is joined by Zach Shaw from TheMichiganInsider.com to preview the Wolverines 2022 season.
Understanding the terminology in Kevin Steele's defense
An inside look at Miami's defense led by Kevin Steele. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Chants, Cheers and Beers with The Nordecke — the Most Powerful Group of Diehard Fans in American Pro Sports
…And on this particular seventh day, in mid-July 2022, over Columbus, Ohio, God did not rest. Instead, he punished, tearing open the heavens to pour an inch of rain on the city and spoil some hotly anticipated afternoon revelry. The Nordecke, a fan group among the die-hardiest of diehards across...
Video: Aaron Armitage ready for Year 2 at Stanford
Cardinal247 talked one-on-one with Stanford sophomore edge Aaron Armitage about his progress from his freshman year and how training camp is going so far.
Thacker and Collins Taking a Hands-On Approach
Defense has leadership at every level. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice in the LA Coliseum
In the video above you can check out our Instant Analysis from USC's sixth day of fall camp, a 9 am practice held over at the Los Angeles Coliseum where defensive players were available after the workout for interviews. Please note the audio levels switch around halfway through the video due to a microphone problem. Sorry about that, but you should still be able to hear everything.
NFL dream in grasps for Gerri Green in Las Vegas
It’s every young football player’s dream to make it to the NFL, but the reality is only a small group of players are able to reach that goal. For players like Gerri Green, it remains a goal to play in an NFL game, but he continues to be right there in position. The former Mississippi State linebacker/defensive end has been a part of an NFL team as a practice squad player for the last four years.
Pirates add power bat in 2025 commit Luke Craddock
East Carolina picked up a commitment from 2025 corner infielder Luke Craddock earlier this week. The Grassfield High School and Dirtbags product breaks down his decision to join the Pirates.
Fall Camp Photo Gallery: Practice #6
A change today as we went this afternoon at 4:25 in the afternoon. A little warmer and humid so the sweat was flowing. Most of the viewing period we watched drills as usual. However their were a couple of new things we were able to see which were quite interesting and involved some hitting.
Bulldog Preseason Practice Notebook: Wednesday edition
Another edition of quick hits and observed incidents from Mississippi State's sixth day of preseason practice.
TechCrunch
Spotify updates its home screen with new discovery feeds for music and podcasts
The Music feed will give users quick access to suggestions based on their music taste. The feed will also include album and playlist recommendations, along with buttons that make it easy to share, like and play music. The Podcasts & Shows feed will give users access to new episodes of their favorite shows and personalized podcast recommendations. You’ll also be able to read episode descriptions, save to Your Episodes and start playing podcasts.
The Block: Which coach voted Texas No. 1 in the coaches poll?
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello ponder which coach gave Texas a number one vote. Was it Nick Saban?
UCLA Recruiting Prospect Season Preview: RB Roderick Robinson
What is San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back prospect Roderick Robinson? A truck at 6-1 and 230 pounds...
Fall camp day 7: More A&M players return to workouts
Texas A&M welcomed back some players to the fold this afternoon as the team worked indoors due to the threat of inclement weather. Here's who they were and who else stood out in drills among the big guys on both lines.
Recruiting chat recap: Where Vols stand with CB targets, four-star DL
Check out the recap of GoVols247's weekly chat Tuesday night with recruiting editor Ryan Callahan and basketball writer Grant Ramey.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Cedric Baxter's potential impact on Texas
On this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong preview's 4-star RB Cedric Baxter's commitment announcement and if he chooses Texas, what impact that will have on the Longhorns moving forward.
