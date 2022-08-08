ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Elon Musk Sounds Off On Brittney Griner: Sports World Reacts

Elon Musk has become the latest prominent American to weigh in on the Brittney Griner situation. The Tesla founder revealed his thoughts on the situation surrounding the WNBA star, who has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. “If the president is working so hard...
247Sports

Hoosier Hysterics Podcast: Fan Fest Preview

IU stars Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson, Jordan Geronimo & Tamar Bates hop on to discuss the upcoming Hoosier Fan Fest & Fantasy Basketball Camp. The fun and engaging teammates talk about how much they are looking forward to meeting the Hoosier faithful, and also talk some smack about which teammate they most want to dunk on. The joyful banter and chemistry amongst them is undeniable and very promising.
Digital Trends

The more Instagram copies TikTok, the more I hate using it

Instagram doesn’t know when to quit being like TikTok. Last month, the Meta-owned social media company transformed the photo-sharing platform into a TikTok hellscape, reformatting the posts from a 4:5 to 9:16 frame regardless of whether they’re images or videos. Everyone and the Kardashians slammed Instagram for redesigning the app this way, and two weeks ago, Instagram turned it back to its original form.
The Verge

Twitter experienced some problems on Tuesday

Twitter had some issues for some on Tuesday. I personally didn’t experience any problems, but a colleague says that things loaded very slowly, specifically when it comes to new tweets and replies. They were also logged out on the web and weren’t able to sign back in. In...
247Sports

Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice in the LA Coliseum

In the video above you can check out our Instant Analysis from USC's sixth day of fall camp, a 9 am practice held over at the Los Angeles Coliseum where defensive players were available after the workout for interviews. Please note the audio levels switch around halfway through the video due to a microphone problem. Sorry about that, but you should still be able to hear everything.
247Sports

NFL dream in grasps for Gerri Green in Las Vegas

It’s every young football player’s dream to make it to the NFL, but the reality is only a small group of players are able to reach that goal. For players like Gerri Green, it remains a goal to play in an NFL game, but he continues to be right there in position. The former Mississippi State linebacker/defensive end has been a part of an NFL team as a practice squad player for the last four years.
247Sports

Fall Camp Photo Gallery: Practice #6

A change today as we went this afternoon at 4:25 in the afternoon. A little warmer and humid so the sweat was flowing. Most of the viewing period we watched drills as usual. However their were a couple of new things we were able to see which were quite interesting and involved some hitting.
TechCrunch

Spotify updates its home screen with new discovery feeds for music and podcasts

The Music feed will give users quick access to suggestions based on their music taste. The feed will also include album and playlist recommendations, along with buttons that make it easy to share, like and play music. The Podcasts & Shows feed will give users access to new episodes of their favorite shows and personalized podcast recommendations. You’ll also be able to read episode descriptions, save to Your Episodes and start playing podcasts.
MUSIC
