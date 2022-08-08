ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd boss Ten Hag wants Marko Arnautovic transfer to ‘bring belief to dressing room’ as agent confirms £6.8m bid

By Justin Lawrence
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED'S shock interest in Bologna ace Marko Arnautovic has been confirmed by the player's agent.

SunSport revealed that United were holding talks over £6.8million deal for the 33-year-old veteran on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PhtA_0h8yQ03000
Marko Arnautovic is the subject of a shock transfer swoop by Man United - his brother confirmed Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlyWI_0h8yQ03000
But United boss Erik ten Hag wants the 33-year-old to play a unique role at the club Credit: Getty

Red Devils fans have been left underwhelmed by the former Stoke and West Ham star's impending arrival.

Especially in the wake on Sunday's horror 2-1 loss to Brighton in Erik ten Hag's first game in charge.

But United's interest has now been affirmed by Arnautovic's brother and agent Danijel.

Asked about the speculation, he said: "It's true that there's a bid from a well-known club. I'm in contact with Bologna to see if that can be realised."

Ten Hag remained tight-lipped about any move for Arnautovic when pressed by the media after United's dismal Old Trafford defeat.

He bluntly responded: "I don't go into names and I think in this pre-season 250 players are involved or linked with us. So that's it."

United's front line is depleted following the departures of Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani this summer.

And their attack is set to be further decimated if wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo's eventually leaves the club.

This leaves the floundering Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford left to lead the line.

However, club boss Erik ten Hag reckons Arnautovic can bolster attack and provide the team with some much-needed belief which has evidently been lacking in recent years, The Athletic reported.

United legend Gary Neville was left speechless by United's pursuit of the ex-West Ham ace.

Upon hearing the news, Neville declared: "I don't know. I have no comment on it.

"I've got a comment on everything in the world apart from Man Utd signing Marko Arnautovic today.

"I've got nothing to say!"

He then went on to express that United need to curb the pattern of recruiting players in their thirties like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, and Odion Ighalo, as they've perpetually done over the past decade.

