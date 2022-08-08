ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Melvin Gordon’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

It has been an interesting NFL career for Melvin Gordon. After being drafted 15th overall in the 2015 draft there were high expectations for the running back. The Wisconsin product got off to a difficult start to his NFL career and was unable to run for more than four yards per carry in either of […] The post Melvin Gordon’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints

Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Melvin Gordon Injury News

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was dealing with an injury. According to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Gordon suffered a foot injury. He said the team was managing the situation, but the longtime NFL running back wasn't on the practice field today.
NBC Sports

Revisiting Belichick's history with Daboll entering Patriots-Giants

Bill Belichick will coach against a former pupil when the New England Patriots face the New York Giants in their preseason opener Thursday night. But there's a bit more history between Belichick and Brian Daboll than the former employing the latter. Belichick and Daboll both featured prominently in a lawsuit...
