China has a stranglehold on the world’s supply of critical rare earths. These firms are trying to loosen its grip
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China is the world’s largest producer of rare earth metals, dominating 80% of global supply for the materials that are essential to much of today’s high-end tech. Magnets spun from rare earth are needed to create the engines that power electric vehicles, the motors inside wind turbines and guiding systems inside missiles.
Australia should abandon goal to limit global heating to 1.5C, says gas company eyeing Beetaloo Basin
A gas company with interests in the Beetaloo Basin is calling on the federal government to rewrite its climate change legislation to abandon the “unattainable” objective of trying to limit global heating to 1.5C. The call comes despite Australia being a signatory to the Paris agreement that aims...
California sets big targets for offshore wind
Aug 10 (Reuters) - California on Wednesday set ambitious new targets for offshore wind development, saying turbines along its storied coastline would power some 25 million homes by 2050.
Nature.com
Reviewing the ecological impacts of offshore wind farms
Offshore wind energy is widely regarded as one of the most credible sources for increasing renewable energy production towards a resilient and decarbonised energy supply. However, current expectations for the expansion of energy production from offshore wind may lead to significant environmental impacts. Assessing ecological risks to marine ecosystems from electricity production from wind is both timely and vital. It will support the adoption of management measures that minimize impacts and the environmental sustainability of the offshore wind energy sector.
Labor to back new fossil fuel projects that ‘stack up’ economically and environmentally
The Albanese government will continue to support new fossil fuel projects so long as they “stack up” from an economic and environmental perspective, the federal resources minister says. Labor rejected the Greens’ demand that there be no new fossil fuel projects during negotiations over the climate bill. The...
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
TechCrunch
Look out Putin — Ukrainian woman invents ‘solar for balconies’ to wean Europe off Russian gas
Many countries in the EU — currently experiencing a heatwave — have scrambled to switch to alternatives, such as renewables, which are considered one of the key factors of in reaching energy independence from Russia. So it is a delicious irony that a Ukrainian woman tech entrepreneur has...
Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany
The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
americanmilitarynews.com
India among 17 nations joining Australia’s ‘Pitch Black’ exercise
In a multilateral defense buildup, India will be part of a mega air combat drill Pitch Black 2022 hosted by Australia later this month. The Australian government confirmed the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) participation in a statement this week. The 17-day long exercise will take place from Aug. 19...
Voice of America
In Solomon Islands, Some Wary of Beijing-backed Construction
HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS — On the main street of Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, the Chinese presence is noticeable — some people on the street, some characters on the signs and at almost every cashier’s counter. Locals say almost all of the grocery stores and convenience...
Tell us: how do you remember the electricity blackouts in Britain in the 1970s?
Businesses and consumers could face blackouts this winter under government crisis plans as concerns grow over power supplies, it has emerged. We’d like to hear from people who have experienced the electricity blackouts across Britain in the early 1970s. The prime minister, at the time, Edward Heath was engaged in a political battle over industrial action with the National Union of Mineworkers which led to energy blackouts in homes and workplaces.
Deep-sea mining talks end with no agreement on environmental rules
The negotiations on opening the world’s first deep-sea mines ended in Kingston, Jamaica, last week with no agreement, meaning that less than a year remains before a legal clause kicks in that could see seabed mining commence without any environmental or economic regulations in place. Three weeks of discussions...
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Develops Energy Portfolio That Could Efficiently Meet Energy Requirements in Africa by 2040
The foreseeable end of the cycle of oil, gas, and coal, which has also been generating a significant increase in greenhouse gases, is what causes the current energy crisis. The electricity demand is rising as Southern Africa's economy expands quickly. To effectively meet this demand, it will be necessary to...
US official says Solomon Islands leader ‘missed opportunity’
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The U.S. deputy secretary of state said Monday the prime minister of the Solomon Islands “missed an important opportunity” by failing to attend a memorial service to mark the anniversary of a key World War II battle, amid concerns the South Pacific island nation is building closer ties with China.
It’s time to tax mining and energy giants properly. Struggling Australians should share in their record profits | Richard Denniss
The fact that an energy exporter like Australia is having a tough time when the prices of our energy exports are sky high shows just how broken our political debate has become.
Myanmar tragedy exposes the dirty underbelly of 'green energy'
The birds no longer sing, and the herbs no longer grow. The fish no longer swim in rivers that have turned a murky brown. The animals do not roam, and the cows are sometimes found dead. The people in this northern Myanmar forest have lost a way of life that...
Voice of America
Raging Fire Consumes 4th Tank at Cuba Oil Storage Facility
HAVANA — Flames engulfed a fourth tank at an oil storage facility in western Cuba on Tuesday as the raging fire consumes critical fuel supplies on an island grappling with a growing energy crisis. Firefighters and specialists from Mexico and Venezuela helped fight the blaze in the province of...
Norway draws up plans to slash energy supplies to Europe, driving power prices to record highs
Norway has drawn up plans to slash electricity exports to Europe as its reservoirs run low. Any cuts would be a major blow to the continent as it grapples with an energy crunch. European power prices jumped to record highs on Monday after Norway announced the potential move. Norway has...
