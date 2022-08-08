ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

China has a stranglehold on the world’s supply of critical rare earths. These firms are trying to loosen its grip

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China is the world’s largest producer of rare earth metals, dominating 80% of global supply for the materials that are essential to much of today’s high-end tech. Magnets spun from rare earth are needed to create the engines that power electric vehicles, the motors inside wind turbines and guiding systems inside missiles.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Reviewing the ecological impacts of offshore wind farms

Offshore wind energy is widely regarded as one of the most credible sources for increasing renewable energy production towards a resilient and decarbonised energy supply. However, current expectations for the expansion of energy production from offshore wind may lead to significant environmental impacts. Assessing ecological risks to marine ecosystems from electricity production from wind is both timely and vital. It will support the adoption of management measures that minimize impacts and the environmental sustainability of the offshore wind energy sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Offshore Wind Farm#Business Industry#Linus Business#Australian#Danish
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
americanmilitarynews.com

India among 17 nations joining Australia’s ‘Pitch Black’ exercise

In a multilateral defense buildup, India will be part of a mega air combat drill Pitch Black 2022 hosted by Australia later this month. The Australian government confirmed the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) participation in a statement this week. The 17-day long exercise will take place from Aug. 19...
INDIA
Voice of America

In Solomon Islands, Some Wary of Beijing-backed Construction

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS — On the main street of Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, the Chinese presence is noticeable — some people on the street, some characters on the signs and at almost every cashier’s counter. Locals say almost all of the grocery stores and convenience...
CONSTRUCTION
The Guardian

Tell us: how do you remember the electricity blackouts in Britain in the 1970s?

Businesses and consumers could face blackouts this winter under government crisis plans as concerns grow over power supplies, it has emerged. We’d like to hear from people who have experienced the electricity blackouts across Britain in the early 1970s. The prime minister, at the time, Edward Heath was engaged in a political battle over industrial action with the National Union of Mineworkers which led to energy blackouts in homes and workplaces.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Raging Fire Consumes 4th Tank at Cuba Oil Storage Facility

HAVANA — Flames engulfed a fourth tank at an oil storage facility in western Cuba on Tuesday as the raging fire consumes critical fuel supplies on an island grappling with a growing energy crisis. Firefighters and specialists from Mexico and Venezuela helped fight the blaze in the province of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy